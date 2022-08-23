The Choteau High School girls volleyball team will see its first competition this week with a 12-team junior varsity jamboree on Aug. 25 starting at 12:30 p.m. and the 15-team varsity preseason tournament on Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The jamboree will include Choteau’s junior varsity and C squad teams plus the JV and/or C squads from Simms, Fairfield, Shelby, Conrad, Cut Bank, Florence-Carlton and Thompson Falls.
The 15-team varsity tournament will include Choteau and the other District 1B teams of Conrad, Shelby, Fairfield and Cut Bank; plus other Class B teams, Broadwater County High School, Thompson Falls, Glasgow, Three Forks, Florence-Carlton, Wolf Point and Bigfork; and Class C schools, Ennis, Manhattan Christian and Simms.
The teams will start out with pool play and will each play abbreviated two-game matches with each game played to 21 points. They will then be seeded into round robin matches, determined by total points earned, total points against, head to head play and, if necessary, a coin toss.
The top six teams of the weekend will have the opportunity for one final match on Saturday.
Admission will be charged. All-session passes for adults are $17 and for students are $12. Day passes are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Evening passes (after 3 p.m.) are $5 for adults and $4 for students. CHS activity tickets are valid for this tournament.
The first round starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, followed by the second round at 4:30 p.m.
Action resumes with the second round continued at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and the third round at 10:45 a.m. The final matches will all start at 6:15 p.m., featuring the fifth- and sixth-seed teams, the third- and fourth-seed teams, and the first- and second-seed teams.
In first-round action, Choteau will play Glasgow at 9:45 a.m., Three Forks at noon, Florence-Carlton at 1:30 p.m. and Cut Bank at 3 p.m.
Veteran CHS head coach Ann Funk and assistant coach Carla May are returning to work with the team along with volunteers Lee Barhaugh and Mariah Armstrong. They spent the first week of practice, starting Aug. 12, focusing on the fundamentals plus defensive and offensive plays and positions.
Choteau’s turnout this year is 17 high school girls and eight eighth graders, who can now play on high school squads under new Montana High School Association rules.
Coach Funk said participating in the junior high sports of tennis and girls basketball will be the priority for the eighth graders, so there may be high school matches that they miss. Also, eighth graders playing on the high school squads will need to commit to play on the junior high volleyball squad next spring. She said she won’t know for sure how many of the eighth-grade girls are planning to stay with the high school volleyball program until after the preseason tournament.
Choteau will run a three-team schedule whenever opponents are available. The C squad games will usually start at 4:15 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity starting 20 minutes after the preceding match ends, approximately at 5:45 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
This weekend’s preseason tournament will give the Choteau girls a chance to play a lot of volleyball and to encounter different offenses and defenses. The tournament will also give the coaches the opportunity to see what is working and what still needs improvement as the season goes forward.
Coach Funk said this is also a great chance to see the skills of the eighth-grade girls and see what rotations will work best overall for the high school squads.
The girls will open their regular season on Sept. 1 against Fairfield on the road and will play 14 full matches plus abbreviated matches in the preseason, midseason and Jefferson tournaments. The team’s Homecoming week games will be against Fairfield on Sept. 29.
The Choteau midseason tournament is set for Sept. 24. Choteau will host the District 1B tournament Oct. 28-29 and the Northern B Divisional tournament, Nov. 4-6. The all-class state tournament will be in Bozeman Nov. 10-12.
Coach Funk said the girls have been working hard on conditioning and dusting off their skills for passing, serving, hitting and blocking.
Girls out this year are: seniors Ada Bieler, Ella Peach, Maili Miller, Aly Wood, Ceanna Leys and Asia Bouma; juniors Tessa Brownell, Ainsley DeBruycker and Lily Heiberg; sophomores Kylie Kovatch, Olivia Lightner, Abby Zickefoose and Arionna Gomes; and freshmen Kylie Rapp, Kyria Alzheimer, Natalia Samson, Eleanor Seroy and Miley Crabb.
Of those, Seroy will not play this weekend because of an injury while Bouma and Lightner do not have enough practices yet, but will be able to play the following weekend.
Returning players with varsity experience are hitters Bieler, Miller, DeBruycker and Heiberg, and setters Peach and Brownell.
Funk said the team lost three girls who played last year: Violet Bechtold, whose whole season was derailed by a lingering back injury; Zoey Tobar, who has moved out of the district; and Olivia Jamison, who is pursuing other activities.
Funk said the girls are hard-working and are making progress at practice. She and May will know more about what positions work and what the girls need to improve upon after the preseason tournament.
This year’s team is young and more inexperienced at the varsity level than last year’s team, Funk said, but they are having fun and the younger girls are stepping up to fill the positions of the six senior players who graduated last year.
Managers for the team this year are Cali Armstrong, Presley Naylor and Tanner Walton.
Last year, Choteau’s varsity girls won the District 1B and Northern Division tournaments and took fourth at the State Class B tournament. Huntley Project is the defending State B champion, Jefferson County High School finished in second and Broadwater County High School finished in third. The varsity girls had a 21-4 record in full matches last season with their only losses to Jefferson and Broadwater. The girls were undefeated in district and divisional play.