The Choteau High School track team wrapped up their season at the State Class B meet held May 27 and 28 in Great Falls.
The Bulldogs, as expected, faced stiff competition at the state level with top-notch athletes from around the state shining in the running and field events.
“The state track and field meet is always a great way to wrap up not only a sports season but also a school year,” Choteau head track coach Callee Peebles said. “It’s a bitter-sweet ending as we say goodbye to our seniors that have dedicated hours of training and time over their high school careers, while also looking forward to next year’s season and the accomplishments they will make.”
Peebles and Assistant Coach Nate Tschida thanked the seniors — Sadie Grove, Emma Gunderson, Amy McKenzie, Jeffery Colesworthy, Carter Morgan, Jacob Major, Blake Gunderson, Carson Crary and Jared Selander — for working hard over the years and ex-pressed how proud they are of their accomplishments.
Finishing with top 10 performances were Emma Gunderson in the high jump in seventh with a personal record of 4-10, Ada Bieler in the 800 in seventh place with a sea-son’s best time, Sadie Grove in the discus in ninth place with a personal record of 104-3 and Jeffery Colesworthy in the 300-meter hurdles in ninth place.
The girls 4x400m relay team composed of Emma Gunderson, Lily Heiberg, Zoey Tobar and Ada Bieler ran their best race of the season, improving their best time by 13 seconds. Also running their best race of the season was the girls 4x100m relay team com-posed of Amy McKenzie, Emma Gunderson, Zoey Tobar and Ada Bieler.
Earning their personal best marks at state were: Ada Bieler in the 200, Zoey Tobar in the 400 and Emma Gunderson in the high jump.
Overall, Jefferson won the boys state title with a commanding 92 points, 23 points ahead of Loyola-Sacred Heart who finished in second and Bigfork with 66 points who fin-ished in third. For the girls, it was a runaway for Sweet Grass County with 99.5 points. Colstrip took second with 66.5 and Bigfork third with 49.
STATISTICS
CHS boys individual results
100 — 22. Garrett Torok, 12.07.
200 — 22. Torok, 25.18.
300 hurdles — 9. Jeffery Colesworthy, 42.70.
4x400 relay — 17. Gus Johnson, Carson Crary, Jared Selander, Carter Morgan, 3:45.74.
Javelin — 13. Carter Morgan, 140-05.
Pole vault — Percy Bechtold, no height.
CHS girls individual results
200 — 20. Ada Bieler, 28.79.
400 — 18. Zoey Tobar, 1:05.59.
800 — 7. Bieler, 2:27.10.
4x100 relay — 14. Amy McKenzie, Emma Gunderson, Tobar and Bieler, 54.94.
4x400 relay — 14. Gunderson, Lily Heiberg, Bieler and Tobar, 4:29.23.
Shot put — 16. Bieler, 30-09.25.
Discus — 9. Sadie Grove, 104-03.
Javelin — 15. Sadie Grove, 104.
High jump — 7. Gunderson, 4-10; 10. Heiberg, 4-08.