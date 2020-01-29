The Choteau High School wrestlers will be on the road this week, traveling to Malta on Friday for a one-day tournament on Saturday.
Coaches Sam Armstrong and Levi Guenzler will take three wrestlers, sophomores Jacob Major at 170 pounds and Daysha McLoughlin at 120 pounds and junior Kaide Kindler at 138 pounds. The other member of the team, Liberty LaValley, at 145 pounds is still injured and unable to compete.
This is the last regular season meet for the Southern B-C Division teams. They will all compete in Conrad on Feb. 7 and 8 at the divisional tournament and the top four in each weight division will advance to the state all-class tournament at the MetraPark Arena in Billings on Feb. 14-15.
Guenzler, the assistant coach, on Monday said that no team scores were kept for Choteau in last week’s B-C duals competition in Conrad on Jan. 24 and in Great Falls on Jan. 25.
McLoughlin was 0-3 in Conrad and 1-2 in Great Falls. The match she won paired her with another 120-pound female wrestler. “That showed her what she’s capable of against other female competitors at her weight,” Guenzler said.
Kindler was 2-1 at Conrad and 2-2 in Great Falls.
Major, who is often wrestling juniors and seniors, was 0-3 at Conrad and 0-3 at Great Falls. Guenzler said one of his Great Falls matches was against a 182-pounder. Major wrestled very well against the larger wrestler, only losing by one point.
“They are all showing improvement throughout the year,” Guenzler said of the team.