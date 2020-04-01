Working with the Fairfield Food Pantry, Fairfield eighth grader Kyona Yeager is combining a need in the community with a way to earn her Girl Scout Silver Award.
To earn the award, which is offered to Cadettes in sixth through eighth grade, she needs to volunteer 50 hours to a service project that continues the giving spirit after she completes her commitment.
In her ninth year as a Girl Scout, working with the food pantry was a perfect fit for the daughter of Calon and Kande Yeager. “I love to cook, bake and help others,” she said.
Her project includes not just gathering food, but creating a cookbook using food that is often distributed through the food pantry. Her journey began more than a year ago, when Fairfield public schools hosted the food pantry. Kyona spent time gathering ideas for the cookbook by looking over the shelves and creating original recipes incorporating the most popular items. “I would Google the item and find different suggestions of how it could be used,” Kyona said. Her goal was to find fun and tasty ways to use food staples.
The recipes she has created and tested include French onion chili casserole, bean dip and tortilla chips, five-can casserole, hamburger pie, tuna Ramen noodles, broccoli pasta side dish, three-ingredient garlic bread, oatmeal bars, peach dump cake, no-bake eclair cake and fudge crinkles. In total, the cookbook will have 20 recipes. The goal of the cookbook is to offer additional ideas for using some of the basic staples received by clients. “I have prepared each of the dishes and my family has sampled them,” Kyona said. She is now typing up each of the recipes and will compile them into a cookbook.
She will donate cookbooks to the Fairfield Food Pantry, where volunteers can distribute them, and they can continue to make copies for years to come. Her mom said this is part of the sustaining portion of her project — something she can continue to do even after the project is completed.
Another phase of her project was collecting food and donations for the pantry. With a heightened need surrounding coronavirus and the closure of schools, Kyona saw the need for a food drive.
Following the guidelines of social distancing, she invited the community to donate either food or money. She carried a sign that read, “Would you like to donate to the Fairfield Food Pantry” on one side and read, “Place outside your door please, thank you” on the other side. She received lots of thumbs up and smiles when collecting the food.
Kyona shared her planned food drive on social media and a surprising amount of community members commented when and where to pick up their donations. Following her morning classes online, she spent five and half hours canvasing Fairfield collecting a wide variety of food items. When totaled, there was 311 pounds of food and $195. Kande said she is sure that total will increase, as they still have a few stops to make in the country and others are offering cash donations.
“Fairfield, you never cease to amaze me. The people stand above the rest,” Kande said. “I watched my daughter cry after witnessing families give, when they had nothing to donate.”
Volunteers at the food panty completed the process by sanitizing the items before placing them on the shelves. Megan Caffyn, co-manager of the Fairfield Food Pantry, told Kyona and her mom the monetary donations would help with purchasing hams for Easter.
Earning a Girl Scout badge isn’t something new for Kyona, who has close to 25.
Kyona said among the things Girls Scouts has taught her is leadership, both how to work in a group setting and independently and all kinds of skills from sewing to outdoor survival skills. She has enjoyed attending summer camps with her fellow scouts and her mom over the years.
She is the only Cadette member this year. Including her age group, there are four active troops in the area. The other three troops are made up of primarily younger girls.
Kyona and her mom commented that it gets more challenging each year to continue in scouting, as the number of other activities increases. She is also a member of 4-H sewing, baking and raising livestock, plays basketball, was a manager for wrestling and a member of the junior high honor society. Kyona is known for her pie making throughout 4-H and has walked away with the top honors several years in a row at the fair.
She and her brother Cyler, a sixth grader, both show steers at numerous competitions throughout the year. This is a family activity that requires a great deal of work and dedication but is fun at the same time, Kyona said.
Moving into high school next year, Kyona plans to continue her participation in Girl Scouts. She will begin working on her Gold Award. To earn this award, she must volunteer 100 hours during her four years of high school, tackling an issue that would have lasting change in her community or beyond.
As she finishes up her Silver Award project, Kyona is already considering ideas she could research and possibly achieve for the Gold award. She spoke of placing speed bumps on the road in front of the school as one she is seriously considering. This is a project that would involve working with several groups from the school to the city and spearheading fundraising or grant writing.
Kyona said she can’t thank the residents of the Fairfield Bench enough. “The food drive was amazing and the support great,” she added.