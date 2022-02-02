The Choteau High School boys wrestlers wrapped up their regular season on Jan. 28 with a mixer at Simms High School. Team scores were not kept but schools competing in addition to Choteau and Simms were Cascade, Valier, White Sulphur Springs and Shelby.
Coach Sam Armstrong on Monday said the boys wrestled well at the mixer, where freshman Nathan Gunderson at 120 pounds had several very competitive matches and all the boys and girls had matches that were not as challenging. “It was a good event to have before divisionals because we are well rested,” Armstrong said.
This week the post-season begins with the boys B-C Western Division tournament at the Butte Civic Center on Jan. 4 and 5. Choteau’s boys will leave for the tournament on Thursday, allowing them to practice in the Civic Center before the tournament.
In addition to Choteau, the other teams in the Western Division are: Anaconda, Arlee, Bigfork, Broadwater County in Townsend, Cascade, Conrad, Cut Bank, Darby, Fairfield/Augusta, Florence-Carlton, Heart Butte, Jefferson County at Boulder, Lincoln County at Eureka, Manhattan, Plains/Hot Springs, Powell County at Deer Lodge, Shelby, Simms, St. Ignatius/Charlo, Superior/Alberton, Thompson Falls/Noxon, Three Forks/Ennis, Valier and Whitehall/Harrison.
The state’s 52 Class B-C teams, comprised of 62 schools, are divided into two super divisions, the West and the East. The top eight placers in each of the 13 weight classes will qualify to compete in the state Class B-C tournament in Billings on Feb. 11-12.
Choteau boys who will be competing at the divisional tournament are: freshman Nathan Gunderson at 120 pounds, senior Jeffery Colesworthy at 138 pounds, sophomore Percy Bechtold at 160 pounds, and seniors Jared Selander at 182 pounds, Carter Morgan at 205 pounds and Jacob Major at 285 pounds.
Sophomore Gus Lee at 182 pounds is out for the season because of a training infraction and freshman Nick Morgan at 138 pounds is out with a broken shoulder.
Armstrong said nearly 300 boys will compete in the divisional tournament. “It’s going to be a real bell ringer,” Armstrong said, noting that some coaches though the divisional tournaments were even more competitive than the state tournament last year. “We are really looking forward to it.”
Armstrong said the Choteau boys are aiming for a top five finish and they all want to qualify to compete at the state tournament. He predicted that Cut Bank and Jefferson County high schools will likely be in the hunt for the divisional championship trophy.
Choteau’s two female wrestlers, freshmen Arionna Gomes at 103 pounds and Abby Zickefoose at 152 pounds, competed on Jan. 27 at a mixer in Cascade that drew about 95 girls from all classes. “The girls wrestled well,” Armstrong said. Zickefoose was undefeated in her three matches, one of which was against a state placer from Kalispell. Armstrong said Zickefoose is the team’s wrestler of the week for going undefeated at Cascade and her match against the Kalispell wrestler was picked as the “most exciting match” of the week.
Gomes went 2-1 at the Cascade mixer, and both girls finished their regular season at the Simms Mixer on Jan. 28, where they had good, competitive matches.
The girls will travel with the boys to the divisional tournament, but they will not wrestle there as there is no girls divisional tournament.
There are 71 girls wrestling teams, comprising 75 all class schools, and all girls will automatically advance to compete in the state all-class girls tournament in Billings in conjunction with the boys state tournament on Feb. 10-12.
Armstrong said Gomes and Zickefoose have gained ground in every facet of wrestling over the course of the regular season. He said both are now in the top tier of their respective weight classes and he hopes they will have a great finish at the state tournament, which will start for them on Feb. 10.