The Choteau High School volleyball team will play at the state Class B tournament in Shelby Nov. 12-14 as the first seed from the Northern Division after winning the division championship Nov. 7 against Fairfield.
The CHS girls won all four of their matches at the divisional tournament, held in Shelby and Conrad, Nov. 5-7. They defeated Cut Bank in straight sets in the tournament opener, then got by Shelby, 3-1, in the second round to advance to the semifinals, where they played Fairfield and won, 3-1. That win put them in the championship match where they faced Fairfield again and also won, 3-1.
The Choteau girls are now 22-1 on the season with their only loss to Manhattan Christian, the defending state Class C champion.
The state Class B tournament will start with opening round action at Shelby on Nov. 12. First-round pairings are: Huntley Project (defending state champion and first seed South) against Florence-Carlton (second seed West) at 10 a.m.; Choteau against Thompson Falls (third seed West) at noon; Anaconda (first seed West) against Colstrip (third seed South) at 2 p.m. and Joliet (second seed South) against Fairfield at 4 p.m.
The losers of the first two matches will play in loser-out action on Friday at 10 a.m. and noon. The winners will advance to play again on Thursday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
On Saturday, the championship match is set for 12 p.m. This will be a true double-elimination tournament and, if-needed, a second championship match would be held at 2 p.m.
Of the teams at state this year, Huntley Project, Joliet, Florence-Carlton, Anaconda and Choteau are all returning.
Coach Ann Funk said she does not know a lot about the state teams other than Fairfield. In a typical season, Choteau would have played Colstrip, Joliet, Florence and Thompson Falls in regular-season tournaments. But this year, with COVID-19 complicating everyone’s lives, Choteau has not been able to play as all regular season tournaments were canceled. “It’s hard to know what every school has,” Funk said. “All I can say is that I know what we have, with basically our entire team returning.”
While Choteau Public Schools did not hold classes on Monday (taking a snow day), the CHS volleyball players planned to practice Monday through Wednesday and then head to the tournament on Thursday.
Funk said practice this week will focus on refreshers for the girls in back-row defensive play, blocking and hitting accuracy. She said the team would work on drills to remedy some of the errors that allowed Shelby and Fairfield to take a set from them.
“It will be nice to play someone new and different,” Funk said, adding that the girls this year will also be able to play on a familiar court with a good officiating crew because COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of the all-class tournament usually held in Bozeman at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.
In last week’s opening match against fifth-place Cut Bank, the Choteau girls controlled the tempo and momentum of the match. Cut Bank struggled to play Choteau’s serves and was not able to defend against the Choteau girls’ attacks. Choteau had six aces and 34 kills in the win.
In the second round, the Choteau girls faced Shelby, a team they had beaten twice in the regular season. The Lady Bulldogs won the first set easily, 25-16, but the momentum changed in the second set. The girls played Shelby point for point and, with Abby McCollom serving, went on a seven-point run to take the lead, 15-8. Then, however, they had a series of hitting errors, a few unreturned serves and a few big kills by Shelby that allowed the Coyotes to get back in the set. Choteau still led, 23-19, when Shelby scored on three unanswered points to trail, 22-23. Ada Bieler’s big kill gave Choteau set point at 24-22, but Shelby earned a point on a net touch and then won, 26-24, after Choteau missed two hits.
The Choteau girls regrouped and easily defeated the Lady Coyotes, 25-9, 25-17, in the third and fourth sets for the win. The Choteau girls had 11 aces, 14 blocks and 42 kills in the match.
In the last two matches of the tournament, Choteau played Fairfield and won both matches, 3-1. In somewhat of a pattern, Choteau won the first sets, lost the second sets and then won the third and fourth sets.
In the semifinal match, the Fairfield girls had a huge second set, fiercely blocking Choteau’s hitters, serving well and raining down kills for the 25-23 win to tie the match at 1-1. In the third set, the Choteau girls did a great job of adjusting to Fairfield’s defense as hitters Ellie Lee, Ada Bieler, Taylor Asselstine, Emma Gunderson, Sadie Grove and Abby McCollom all had to find a way to hit over or around those big blocks. They altered their attacks successfully and won the third and fourth sets and the match.
In the championship match, the Choteau girls had great hustle, saving balls with one-armed digs, playing the ball out of the net and chasing down balls that went out of bounds to keep the ball in play. The first two matches were very close, but Choteau controlled the third and fourth matches. In the fourth set of the championship match, Choteau opened with Ada Bieler serving and went on a 9-0 run. The Choteau girls scored on kills by Ellie Lee, Emma Gunderson and Christine Funk and on one Fairfield hitting error.
The Choteau girls only allowed Fairfield to score nine points in the set and went on several point runs with Soren Cummings and Abby McCollom serving. McCollom, the last Choteau player to serve in the set, rotated in to serve after Bieler crushed down a kill to give Choteau sideout at 18-8. With McCollom serving, Choteau scored on kills by Funk and Lee, a big shank off one of McCollom’s rocket serves and a Fairfield hitting and passing error to lead, 24-8. Choteau scored the last point on an out-of-bounds Fairfield block.
Choteau had seven aces, 12 blocks and 54 kills in the match. The tournament saw senior middle hitter Ellie Lee consistently in the leaders for kills and blocks, but the girls got plenty of help from outside hitters Emma Gunderson and Sadie Groves, and middle hitters Taylor Asselstine and Bieler.
Choteau’s back row defenders, including Anna Stutz, Abby McCollom, Bieler, and Cummings, came up with big digs and saves during the tournament, making sure Funk, Gunderson or sub Ella Stott received a good pass and were able to put up solid, accurate sets for Choteau’s hitters.
“The teams that played us, played us well,” Funk said of the divisional tournament. “We hope we made ourselves better and more ready for the last week. We hope to get the opportunity to step on the court.”
Funk said she has her fingers crossed that all the girls on her team will stay healthy and COVID-19 free in this last week before the state tournaments. COVID-19 cut short the Dutton/Brady High School volleyball team’s season and prevented Missoula Big Sky from playing in the Class AA tournament.
As of Monday, Choteau Public Schools had elementary classroom in quarantine again.
STATISTICS
Opening round
Choteau def. Cut Bank,
25-8, 12-12, 25-11
Choteau leaders — Aces 6 (Emma Gunderson 3, Ada Bieler 2); blocks 8 (Bieler 3, Ellie Lee 2); assists 29 (Christine Funk 22, Ella Stott 4); digs 43 (Anna Stutz 10, Soren Cummings 7); kills 34 (Emma Gunderson 8, Ellie Lee 8).
Cut Bank leaders — Not available.
Second round
Choteau def. Shelby,
25-16, 24-26, 25-9, 25-17
Choteau leaders — Aces 11 (Christine Funk 5, Ada Bieler 3); blocks 14 (Bieler 4, Ellie Lee 4); assists 29 (Funk 24, Emma Gunderson 5); digs 68 (Gunderson 12, Soren Cummings 12, Anna Stutz 12); kills 42 (Lee 11, Bieler 10).
Shelby leaders — Not available.
Semifinal match
Choteau def. Fairfield,
25-11, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15
Choteau leaders — Aces 6 (Christine Funk 3, Abby McCollom 2); blocks 18 (Ellie Lee 9, Emma Gunderson 3); assists 31 (Funk 26, Gunderson 4); digs 72 (Ada Bieler 14, Soren Cummings 12, Emma Gunderson 2); kills 44 (Lee 13, Gunderson 12).
Fairfield leaders — Aces 6 (Cheyenne Maddox 3); blocks 13 (Kyler Bake 6); assists 29 (Bake 16); digs 86 (Madison Rosenbaum 21, Olivia Copenhaver 19); kills 33 (Maddox 11).
Championship match
Choteau def. Fairfield,
25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-9
Choteau leaders — Aces 7 (Christine Funk 2); blocks 12 (Ellie Lee 5, Taylor Asselstine 4); assists 42 (Funk 35, Emma Gunderson 7); digs 72 (Funk 15, Ada Bieler 14); kills 54 (Lee 18, Bieler 10).
Fairfield leaders — Aces 3; blocks 5 (Shaylee Grigsby 2); assists 30 (Bake 10, Natalie Kolste 10); digs 86 (Bake 19); kills 34 (Maddox 10).