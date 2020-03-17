The Montana High School Association Executive Board, following a conference call on March 16, indefinitely suspended all spring sports and activities until further notice.
This includes practices and contests, meet and festivals. The executive board will reevaluate this situation on April 13. Any additional information regarding spring activities will be provided as it becomes available.
If spring activities resume, the practice requirement for sports at that time will be five practices from resumption, except for golf, which will be the normal two practices required.
Post-season formats will be adjusted by conferences as necessary with MHSA approval.
The order affects boys and girls tennis, girls softball, boys and girls track boys and girls golf at Choteau High School and most of the same sports at Fairfield, Dutton/Brady and Power high schools.
With all K-12 public schools in the state closed from March 16-27, students in junior high spring sports have also seen their seasons stopped. The school closure is also preventing band and choir students from rehearsing their district festival pieces and will keep students in school plays from rehearsing together.