Choteau High School is hosting the Central Divisional Tournament in Great Falls Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, at Meadowlark Country Club.
Action will begin both days at 8 a.m. with competition running throughout the day.
Carla May, Choteau High School tennis coach and manager of the divisional tournament, said they elected to move the tournament in Great Falls to the country club because of the availability of indoor courts in case of inclement weather.
Both boy and girl players from Choteau, Conrad, Great Falls Central Catholic, Simms and Terry will be participating.
May explained teams are divided into divisions based on whether they have both boys and girls participating. For example, she said, just because Fairfield and Choteau are geographically close, the Eagles do not field a boys team and thus are not in the same division as the Bulldogs.
The number of players advancing to the state tournament is determined by the number of schools participating in the divisional tournaments. In the case of the central division, they will be sending five singles for both boys and girls and five doubles teams, as well.
Coach May said it will be very competitive. The five Choteau players will, she hopes, be in the thick of it. She praised how hard they have worked during practice and during the season duals and tournaments. Senior Katie Major is the only returning tennis player who has experience at state.
The public is welcome to come and watch matches throughout the tournament. May said it is hard to say what time Choteau students will be playing, but there should be good matches from all of the students throughout the two days.