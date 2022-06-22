The Teton County 4-H “Road to Success” Fair runs June 18-25 at the Choteau Pavilion, the Choteau City Park and the Weatherbeater Arena.
There are an estimated 300 exhibits that will be judged at the Pavilion along with one cat, five dogs, 21 beef, three breeding beef, 39 pigs, two lambs, three breeding sheep, two goats, and two breeding goats participating in animal shows. There are five community clubs and two project clubs in Teton County. The community clubs are Challenging Champs, Eager Eagles, Old Agency, Prairie Stars and Spring Creek. The project clubs are Rocky Mountain Top Shots and Teton County Horse Club.
The fair events and exhibits allow 4-H members to show the skills they have learned throughout the 4-H year. On Wednesday from 1:30 to 5:15 p.m., the 4-H members are scheduled to enter projects for interview judging at the Choteau Pavilion. Judges will interview 4-H members from across the county about their projects and skills they have learned throughout the year. Projects over the past years have showcased talents from welding and woodworking to cooking and quilting and from robotics to computer technology.
The Pavilion will be open for the public to view the projects on Thursday from 4-7 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Friday there will be several animal shows at the Weatherbeater Arena throughout the day. Shows will begin with beef at 10:30 a.m., followed by sheep and goats. At 5 p.m., the small animal shows will be held with 4-H members exhibiting cats and dogs at the Pavilion.
At 6 p.m., the textile show will be held at the City Park. Members in the textile projects model garments they have made or quilts they have constructed. A family dance will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Choteau Pavilion with DJ Mandy Beachy from Fairfield.
Saturday will start with a swine show at the Weatherbeater Arena. The fair will conclude with a 4-H market animal Livestock Sale at 7 p.m. at the Weatherbeater.