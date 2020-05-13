In a spring when nothing has been typical for high school seniors, the 2020 graduation ceremony for the two students graduating from Dutton/Brady may not follow tradition, but is still going to happen.
Clay Blankenship and Corbin Schroeder will be honored during a graduation ceremony and community send off on Saturday, May 16, at 1 p.m.
The graduation ceremony in the school gymnasium is for immediate families only due to the limited numbers allowed to gather due to coronavirus. The ceremony will be lived streamed free through the NFHS Network (www.nfhs.org).
Following the high school graduation ceremony, a parade for the graduates will be held around the football field. Community members are invited to park their cars around the football field and remain in their vehicles while graduates make their way around the field. Cupcakes will also be shared with the community during the parade, said Dutton/Brady Superintendent Erica Allen.
Blankenship, the son of Steve and Jennifer Brant, is the class valedictorian. In the fall he plans to attend the University of Montana Dillon, majoring in business management. Schroeder, the class salutatorian, is the son of Launa Hagan. His goal is to attend culinary school and become a chef.
Richard Reeve, fifth and sixth grade teacher at Dutton/Brady, will be the guest speaker. Todd Bishop, the high school math teacher, will perform the Star-Spangled Banner and music teacher Luke Juras will perform a musical selection, “Simple Man.”
Leslee Weber, the elementary principal and school counselor, will present awards and scholarships to the two seniors. Allen and school board Chairwoman Mary Erickson will also assist with the ceremony.
The district’s eighth grade students are traditionally honored during the high school commencement ceremony, but will be recognized in a separate ceremony on May 20 at 7 p.m.
Members of the Dutton/Brady eighth grade are Ashley Aznoe, Leslie Ostberg, Mia Reiding, Chloe Sealey, Trent Sturgill, Tathin Sutton and Preston Tyler.
The Dutton/Brady school administrators are working hard to assure the safety of the students and their families while following the recommended guidelines of social distancing.