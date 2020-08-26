The Choteau High School football team — playing in the 41-team eight-man B/C league — started practicing Aug. 14 with 18 players out and will play for the first time Aug. 29 at 1 p.m. for a home nonconference game against Sheridan.
Choteau is playing in the Northern B/C division along with Belt, Cascade, Centerville, Chester-Joplin-Inverness, Chinook, Fort Benton, Great Falls Central/Montana School for the Deaf and Blind, Hays-Lodgepole, Rocky Boy, Shelby and Simms.
The 12-team Northern division is divided into two pools and Choteau is in Pool A along with GFCC, Belt, CJI, Rocky Boy and Cascade. Pool B includes Centerville, Fort Benton, Chinook, Simms and Shelby.
Other teams in the Class B/C eight-man league are: Eastern division — Carter County (Ekalaka), Circle, Culbertson, Fairview, Forsyth, Lame Deer, Lodge Grass, Plentywood, Powder River County, Saint Labre and Scobey/Opheim; Southern division — Absarokee, Ennis, Joliet, Lone Peak, Park City, Twin Bridges and West Yellowstone; Western division — Arlee, Charlo, Darby, Drummond/Granite, Plains, St. Ignatius, Seeley-Swan, Superior/Alberton, Thompson Falls, Troy and Victor.
Fans of the CHS football program should be aware that the field is going to look different this season because of COVID-19. Under rules approved by the Choteau school board, the capacity of the bleachers will be limited so that social distancing outside of family groups can be maintained. All those attending will be required to wear facial masks to protect the CHS student athletes. Under MHSA rules, all personnel and players on the benches will also wear facial masks.
There will not be any concessions served.
Fans may wish to hold off on purchasing activity tickets and are encouraged to consider signing up for the National Federation of High Schools’ livestreaming service, allowing them to watch Bulldog athletics on their home computers, laptops, tablets or smart phones.
Subscription options include the annual pass for $60/year or the monthly pass for $9.99/month. Fans can visit www.NFHSnetwork.com for subscription options and can search for Choteau High School to subscribe and follow. A portion of each subscription fee goes back to CHS.
Lucas Gunderson is returning as Choteau’s head coach for the sixth season and will work with the quarterbacks, defensive backs and receivers, will serve as offensive coordinator and will work with special teams on punt cover and kick-off return. First assistant coach Dan Yeager will be the defensive coordinator and work with running backs and linebackers and punt return on special teams. Second assistant Chad Peebles will work with the offensive line and defensive line and with kick-off cover on special teams.
Choteau is in a rebuilding mode this year after losing 10 seniors, who occupied key positions, to graduation. Last year 24 boys went out for football. This year, there are 18 out, and there will not be a junior varsity schedule. Boys out this year are: seniors, Tony Daley, Tommy James, Logan Linquist and Nick Lohf; juniors, Carter Morgan, Jared Selander and Jacob Major; sophomores, Jacob Beattie, Colten Parsons, Weylin Johnson, Derek Brownell, Will Patterson, Cody Hunter, Landon Jamison; and freshmen, Bowen Rappold, Gus Lee, Roan Stott and Dillon Harrel.
Last year, the Bulldogs ended the regular season in third place in their Northern Division pool. The Bulldogs then defeated Centerville in the seeded playoffs to advance as the No. 4 team from the Northern Division in the state playoffs. They lost their first-round playoff game against undefeated Fairview to end their season.
In the post season the Northern Division will send five teams to the playoffs, the Eastern and Western divisions will send four each and the Southern Division will send three.
In seeded playoffs, starting Oct. 16, the top team in Pool A will play the top team in Pool B for the division championship, and both will advance as the first and second seeds into the state Class B/C 16-team playoffs.
Pool A second-place team will play Pool B third-place team, and Pool B second-place team will play Pool A third-place team. The winners of those two games will advance as the division’s third and fourth seeds.
The losers of those games will play for the fifth seed.
Statewide playoffs will begin on Oct. 31 and the state championship is set for Nov. 21.