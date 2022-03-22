Area athletes including those from Choteau and Fairfield were named to the District 1B boys and girls basketball All-State and All-Conference teams.
They are:
All State boys
District 1B: Rhett Reynolds, senior, Shelby; Kaelob Flores, senior, Fairfield; Joe Demontiney, senior, Rocky Roy;
District 2B: Tyler Cichosz, senior, Harlem; RJ Ramone, senior, Harlem, Connor Tuss, senior, Malta; Rex Williamson, senior, Malta;
District 3B: Damon Gros Ventre, senior, Lodge Grass; Journey Emerson, senior, Lodge Grass; D.C Stewart, senior, Lodge Grass; Ty Moccasin, senior, Lodge Grass;
District 4B: Colby Martinez, senior, Columbus; Cale Chamberlin, senior, Columbus; Colton Zubach, senior, Shepherd;
District 5B: Owen Long, senior, Three Forks; Brendan Wagner, senior, Whitehall; Evan Douma, senior, Manhattan; Tyler Harrington, senior, Jefferson;
District 6B: Beau Neal, senior, Florence; Logan Nicholson, senior, Powell County; Levi Fullerton, senior, Arlee;
District 7B: Zoran LaFrombois, junior, St. Ignatius; Cavin Bates, senior, Eureka; and Nathan Schraeder, senior, Thompson Falls.
District 1B boys
First team: Reynolds, senior forward, Shelby, Flores, senior forward, Fairfield; Demontiney, senior guard, Rocky Boy; Ben Crebs, senior guard, Rocky Boy; Daniel Faith, senior guard, Fairfield; Trenton Emerson, junior guard, Shelby.
Second team: Kyle McDermott, sophomore guard, Shelby; Sean Gibson, senior forward, Rocky Boy; Owen Cartwright, junior forward, Fairfield; Tate Monroe, sophomore guard, Cut Bank; Brian Ward, junior guard, Fairfield; and Cooper Christensen, junior guard, Fairfield.
All State girls
District 1B: Ada Bieler, junior, Choteau; Brae Eneboe, senior, Conrad; Tori Jones, senior, Fairfield;
District 2B: Allison Kunze, junior, Malta; Taya Trottier, senior, Harlem; Madison Williamson, junior, Malta;
District 3B: Baily Egan, senior, Colstrip; Jordan Jefferson, senior, Lodge Grass; Canzas HisBadHorse, senior, Colstrip; Shantell Pretty On Top, senior, Lodge Grass
District 4B: Paige Lofing, freshman, Huntley Project; Brayli Reimer, junior, Red Lodge; Katelyn Hamilton, sophomore, Columbus; Bailey Finn, junior, Sweet Grass County;
District 5B: Rachel Van Blaricom, senior, Jefferson; Emily Cooley, senior, Sweet Grass County; Brynna Wolfe, senior, Jefferson;
District 6B: Makena Patrick, junior, Anaconda; Kasidy Yeoman, senior, Florence; Natalie Clevenger, senior, Loyola;
District 7B: Breaden Gunloch, freshman, Bigfork; Ellie Baxter, junior, Thompson Falls; Kooper Page, junior, St. Ignatius; Emma Berreth, senior, Bigfork.
District 1B girls
First team: Bieler, junior guard, Choteau; Eneboe, senior forward, Conrad; and Jones, senior forward, Fairfield; Emma Gunderson, senior guard, Choteau; Jackie Waller, senior guard, Cut Bank; and Natalie Kolste, senior forward, Fairfield.
Second team: Aliyah Cruz, junior guard, Cut Bank; Emma Woods, senior guard, Fairfield; Kendra Spotted Bear, junior guard, Cut Bank; Alexa Johnson, senior guard, Fairfield; Jori Clary, junior guard, Shelby; and Vivi McDermott, senior forward, Shelby.