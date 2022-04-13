Cool temperatures and strong winds plagued the high school tennis players who attended the Choteau High School Invitational meet April 8 and 9, but it didn’t seem to dampen their enthusiasm.
Carla May, Choteau’s head tennis coach, said the temperature was wonderful on Friday and if it hadn’t been for the breeze, it would have been a perfect day for tennis. “The players took the conditions they were given and made the best of it on Friday,” May said. Play started at 10 a.m. and after a break for supper many of the players returned to the courts and played under the lights. They even enjoyed making smores during the evening tennis session.
Saturday’s matches were slated to start at 8 a.m. but were moved back to 10 a.m. to allow the temperature to improve. “It was 30 degrees at 8 a.m. and felt more like 19,” May laughed. “The temperature didn’t improve much and the wind blew hard all day, but having sunshine throughout much of the day seem to make it warmer and easier for the players to take to the courts.” May estimated on Saturday the last teams finished at about 6 p.m.
Teams participating on Friday were Fairfield, Conrad, Three Forks, Chinook, Great Falls Central and Jefferson. They were joined by Fort Benton and Townsend on Saturday. “With the music festival in Great Falls Thursday and Friday, a number of players from area teams divided their time between the festival and tennis,” May said. The Choteau team had only two players participate on Friday and the rest of the team joined them on Saturday.
May said they mostly used the dual style format for the tournament. “The goal was to get as much court time for the players as possible,” she said. They also made it fun for the players, holding drawings and giving out prizes. “The coaches watched the players and when they saw someone serving exceptionally well or attacking the net, something like that, their name would be announced and they would receive a reward,” May said.
The Choteau coaches appreciate Julie Shepherd and the crew keeping the concession stands open all day Saturday. “They sold a ton of hot chocolate,” May laughed. They also thanked the community, area restaurants, coffee shops and hotel for showing hospitality to the teams. “We heard comments of how friendly people were when the teams were out and about,” May said. The Choteau Baptist Church opened up their Lifehouse for one of the teams to stay in on Friday night.
“It takes a village to put on a sporting event in a small community,” May said.
Reflecting on the Choteau players for the weekend, May said, each one is improving.
Returning team members Katie Major, Ella Peach and Matthew Haas are working on various aspects of their games. “We made sure they had some challenging matches this weekend and walked away with ideas of what they need to work on,” May said. “Tournaments like this also give the players a chance to watch during other sets players they will be facing during divisional play.”
May said she can see the most improvement from the team’s three newcomers Ceanna Leys, Skylar Buckman and Kylie Kovatch. They are getting down scoring, getting more serves in and basically understanding the game more with each match they play. They are even beginning to understand the weather can be a little challenging, May laughed.
In fact, with the projected weather for this week, the team will more than likely be practicing indoors all week. May said during a group discussion, the kids came up with areas they need to work on that can be accomplished indoors. May said as a team, they are at several levels, from a senior with four years of experience to newcomers, but they can all work on some aspect of the game such as serving as a group, each focusing on something they need to improve. “They do a good job of helping and supporting each other,” May said.
With Easter break this week, the team has just one match planned. The team will be indoors at Meadowlark Country Club in Great Falls playing in a triangular with Simms and Fairfield.