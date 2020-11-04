For only the second time in 38 years, Fairfield/Augusta will play Whitehall/Harrison in post-season football action when the teams meet on Saturday, Nov. 7, at 1 p.m. in Fairfield.
The Eagles are hoping for a repeat win like they had in their last meeting. The Eagles defeated the Trojans during the 1982 state championship game, 28-2.
Fairfield/Augusta, the number-one seed out of the North, comes into the quarterfinals winning the opening round game against Loyola, 38-0. Whitehall/Harrison, the number-three seed out of the South, defeated Shepherd 6-2 in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The Trojans come into the game Saturday having won their last five games.
First-year Fairfield head coach Grey Misner said the two teams match up well both in size and speed. “It is a new season each week when you make the playoffs and we have to stay focused and be ready for the game to advance to the next game,” Misner said. “We are looking forward to a good week of practice, like we had last week.”
The Eagles are healthy and got through the contest with Loyola without injuries other than the normal soreness following a tough and physical game.
Looking back at the game against the Rams, Misner said individual players performed well and had key plays during the contest, but it was an overall team win. He was especially pleased with the offensive line. “We pushed them hard this week and they responded,” he said.
Misner said it didn’t hurt that the two teams had played each other in the opening game of the season. They threw a few new things at the Eagles in the play-off game. “We had to make some defensive changes during the contest,” Misner said.
“Loyola has good size and a good tradition and program. We respect them and how hard they played throughout the game,” Misner said
The coach wsaid there were a few turning points in the contest. One was the 67-yard run in the second quarter by senior Gavin Mills off a screen pass from fellow senior quarterback Guidry Giles. “It was a turning point for sure,” Misner said. “He is a play maker. We just needed to get the ball to him and let him go to work.”
The long run was one of those plays that motivated the team. Miguel Perez scored three rushing touchdowns for the Eagles from four yards, five yards and 15 yards.
Conor Murray made it into the end zone twice, scoring on two passes from Giles; first in the third quarter on a 16-yard pass and again in the fourth leaping in the air to catch a 70-yard pass.
The Eagles had 243 rushing yards on 38 carries. Leading the way was Daniel Faith with 146 yards on nine carries. Perez carried the ball 17 times for 74 yards. Malaki Hvamstad had 11 yards on three carries and Aiden Copenhaver scrambled for nine yards on one carry. Giles carried the ball himself three times for eight yards.
In the air, Giles completed 10 passes for 265 yards. He connected with Mills for four passes and 128 yards, Murray for five passes and 119 yards and Hvamstad for one pass and 18 yards.
Senior Hunter Anderson caused a fumble and recovered the ball. Also stepping up on the defensive line to bat down passes were Kolter Bouma, Michael Wambach and Murray.
Statistics
Fairfield/Augusta 8-18-6-6 — 38
Loyola 0-0-0-0 — 0
FF/A — Perez 4-yd. run. (Perez run.)
FF/A — Mills 67-yd. pass from Giles. (Pass failed.)
FF/A — Perez 15-yd. run. (Run failed.)
FF/A — Perez 5-yd. run. (Pass failed.)
FF/A — Murray 16-yd. pass from Giles. (Kick failed.)
FF/A — Murray 70-yd. pass from Giles. (Pass failed.)