The Choteau High School boys basketball squad defeated Conrad last week for the second time this season in a big District 1B win and lost nonconference games to Broadwater County High School and Jefferson County High School.
The Bulldogs played Broadwater at Townsend on Jan. 25 and lost to the Broadwater Bulldogs, 62-40. The Bulldogs only scored two points in the first quarter, but rallied thereafter and were able to play with Broadwater but couldn’t overcome the early deficit.
Broadwater led, 12-2, at the first quarter and took a 30-12 lead into the locker room at halftime on their way to the 62-40 win.
Coach Kevin Kovatch said the boys settled down and played with Townsend well in the second through fourth quarters, limit their turnovers and jousting for rebounds with a much taller team. While the game goes down as a loss, the Choteau boys improved compared to their first outing against Broadwater on Dec. 16, when they lost, 64-19.
Choteau played Broadwater without inside player Will Patterson who was unable to play, but was back in the lineup for the Conrad and Jefferson games.
Henry Bieler led Choteau in scoring with 19 points and Kellen Meyer had 11. The boys made 56% of their free throws.
The boys played at home on Jan. 28 against Conrad in a match-up with a team the Bulldogs beat earlier in the season at Conrad. Hungry for their second win of the season, Choteau led, 8-7, after the first quarter and was up, 19-10, at halftime.
Conrad’s offense got hot in the third quarter and outscored Choteau, 19-13, to make it Choteau 32, Conrad 29, at the start of the fourth quarter.
Choteau’s defense harried Conrad and kept the Cowboys from getting any easy shots and the Bulldogs poured on 20 points to Conrad’s 11 for the 52-40 win.
Kovatch said Choteau’s boys played well in the first half and the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, he said, the defense was out of sorts and unforced turnovers hurt the team’s scoring.
The boys regrouped and played a solid fourth quarter for the win. Bieler led Choteau in scoring with 22 points and the boys made 52% of their free throws. Starting guard Jacob Beattie, who has struggled with free throws this season, has been putting in a lot of time practicing his free throws, Kovatch said, noting that he made five of seven attempts in the game.
The Choteau boys on Jan. 29 traveled to Boulder to play the Jefferson County Panthers, a strong, athletic team that has a big size advantage on Choteau. Kovatch kept his starters in through the end of the third quarter, when the Bulldogs trailed, 28-55. In the fourth quarter both teams put their subs.
Kovatch said Choteau’s boys played hard in the team, but Jefferson’s big, physical players just wore the Choteau boys out. Despite the loss, he said, the boys gained valuable experience from the tough game that will help them improve their skills.
In practice this week, the boys will work on improving their ability to handle pressure situations and to make free throws.
The Choteau boys are now 2-12 overall and 2-4 in conference.
This week, they will be at home on Feb. 3, playing varsity and junior varsity games against Shelby, a District 1B foe. The JV game will start at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity game at about 7:30 p.m.
On Feb. 4, the Choteau boys will travel to Cut Bank for a junior varsity game at 4:30 p.m. and a varsity game at 7:30 p.m.
Kovatch said both of these conference games are opportunities for Choteau’s boys to improve. Key factors in these games will be rebounding, especially defensive rebounding; limiting turnovers as they handle any kind of pressure defense; playing foul-free defense; making free throws and being patient on offense to take the best shots.
Kovatch also noted that he is having freshman Kellen Meyer play only one quarter of junior varsity and is playing him the rest of the time each game at the varsity level. He said Meyer has improved with every game and is playing a higher level of ball now as he brings another strong position to the varsity squad.
STATISTICS
Choteau 2-10-13-15 — 40
Broadwater 12-18-14-18 — 62
Choteau — Henry Bieler 7 5/13 19, Kellen Meyer 2 7/8 11, Jacob Beattie 1 0/0 2, Gus Johnson 1 2/4 4, Justyce Yeager 1 0/0 2, Dillon Harrell 1 0/0 2. Totals: 13 14/25.
Broadwater — Trey Hoveland 9 4/5 25, Ryan Racht 5 2/5 13, Camden Ferguson 2 0/1 5, Braden Racht 4 0/2 9, Seth McDaid 1 2/2 4, Deegan Mattson 1 0/0 2, Sawyer Horne 1 0/0 2, Ryedan Roede 0 2/3 2. Totals: 23 10/18.
Total fouls: Choteau 15, Broadwater 21. Fouled out: B. Racht. Three-point goals: Hoveland 3, R. Racht, Ferguson, B. Racht.
Choteau 7-12-13-20 — 52
Conrad 8-2-19-11 — 40
Choteau — Henry Bieler 8 1/5 22, Kellen Meyer 3 0/0 8, Bowen Rappold 3 0/0 6, Jacob Beattie 2 5/7 9, Will Patterson 1 2/5 4, Gus Johnson 0 2/2 2, Landon Jamison 0 1/2 1. Totals: 17 11/21.
Conrad — Teegan Arnold 3 2/2 13, Sam Blanchard 5 2/3 12, Braidyn Denzer 1 0/0 2, Devon Baney 3 3/5 9, Braydon Stordahl 1 0/0 2, Roscoe Shaw 1 0/0 2. Totals: 15 7/10.
Total fouls: Choteau 11, Conrad 22. Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: Bieler 5, Meyer 2, Arnold 3.
Choteau 13-4-11-7 — 35
Jefferson 26-17-12-15 — 70
Choteau — Henry Bieler 4 6/13 16, Kellen Meyer 2 2/5 7, Bowen Rappold 0 1/2 1, Jacob Beattie 1 2/5 4, Jagger Hofstad 0 0/1 0, Gus Johnson 1 0/0 2, Landon Jamison 1 0/0 2, Kruz Daley 1 0/0 3. Totals: 10 11/26.
Jefferson — T. Harrington 3 4/5 13, T. Meyer 1 0/0 3, Z. Zody 2 0/0 4, L. Oxarart 2 0/0 5, D. Root 1 0/1 2, M. Emter 1 0/0 2, T. McMaster 9 0/0 20, L. Eckmann 0 3/4 3, J. Genger 0 3/4 3, D. Noble 2 1/2 5, H. Parke 0 0/4 0, W. Rykal 4 3/5 11. Totals: 26 11/21.
Total fouls: Choteau 18, Jefferson 22. Fouled out: Zody. Three-point goals: Bieler 2, K. Meyer, Daley, Harrington 3, T. Meyer, Oxarart, McMaster 2.