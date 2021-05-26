Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Sunny with gusty winds. High 58F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Windy this evening. Low 36F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.