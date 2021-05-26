Fairfield High School’s “M&M” doubles team of Madison Rosenbaum and Maya Wilson capped off a successful season with a third-place finish at the State Class B/C tennis meet in Missoula.
Rosenbaum, a senior, and Wilson, a freshman, only lost in the tournament to the eventual state title winners Grace Daniel and Ava Bellamah from Loyola.
The girls defeated Cecrle/Richman from Chinook in the consolation match.
Singles players qualifying for state for the Eagles were Olivia Copenhaver, Marissa Wipf and Dakota Gibson. Copenhaver, a senior, won her first match and was eliminated from competition after losing the next two.
Marissa Wipf and Dakota Gibson, both sophomores, are in the first year of high school competition with no season held in 2020. Wipf lost her first match and came back to win her second. Her third match put her up against fellow classmate and teammate Gibson, which she lost.
Gibson won two matches at the state, taking the first over a player from Wolf Point and second from teammate Wipf. The matches she lost were at the hand of players from Chinook and Bigfork.
The Fairfield team finished in fifth place with 18 points.
Team scores: 1. Missoula Loyola 54, 2. Choteau 22, 3. Simms 20, 4. Chinook 19,
5. Fairfield 18, 6. Fort Benton 17, 7. Townsend 13, 8. Conrad 10, 9. Bigfork 9, 10. Baker 7,
Alberton-Superior 5, Jefferson 4, Three Forks 4, Valley Christian 4, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 3, Great Falls Central 3, Forsyth 2, Wolf Point 2, Darby 1, Harlem 1, St. Ignatius 1.
Rosenbaum/Wilson, third place girls doubles — first match bye; second match def. Howey/Hayder (Three Fork), 6-6, 6-2; third match def. Kriedeman/Sawyer (Simms), 6-3, 6-3; fourth match semi-finals lost to Daniel/Bellamah (Loyola), 2-6, 1-6; fifth match def. Wielleuz/Wang (Fort Benton), 6-2, 6-2; sixth match consolation def. Cecrle/Richman (Chinook), 6-3, 6-3.
Copenhaver, girls singles — first match def. Gaub (Baker), 6-1, 6-0; second match lost to Zody (Jefferson) 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; third match lost to Wang (Fort Benton), 6-7, 3-6.
Wipf, girls singles — first match lost to Setinc (Baker), 6-4, 6-7, 4-6; second match Wipf def. Buffa (Jefferson), 7-5, 6-2; third match lost to Gibson (Fairfield), 6-4, 3-6, 5-10.
Gibson, girls singles — first match def. Kegley (Wolf Point), 6-2, 6-1; second match lost to Powell (Chinook) 5-7, 6-3, 4-6; third match def. Wipf (Fairfield), 4-6, 6-3, 10-5; fourth match lost to Berreth (Bigfork), 4-6, 6-2, 6-10.