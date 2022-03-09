The Fairfield High School Lady Eagles’ 2021-22 basketball season is over but not without a gallant effort at the Northern B divisional tournament in Cut Bank on March 3-5.
After losing in their open contest to Harlem, the fourth-seed from District 2B, the Eagles, the first seed from District 1B, battled back to play in the consolation game against Glasgow Saturday night.
With three teams advancing to state it was a hard-fought game from the opening tip-off. The Eagles jumped out to an early lead of five points in the first quarter before Glasgow came back to within one, 7-6. The Scotties took charge in the second quarter and led by as much as six points, closing out the half ahead, 17-13.
In the third quarter, both teams showed their shooting talent with the Eagles scoring 17 points and Glasgow 16. The game came down to the wire in the final seconds. Fairfield took the lead with well under a minute on the score board. Glasgow quickly moved the ball up the court and put in a basket to move on top once again. Fairfield had a couple more looks at the basket but was unable to get a shot to drop. Glasgow won the game, 40-38.
Throughout the contest, the game was tied four times and the lead changed hands seven times.
Fairfield senior Tori Jones led the team in scoring with 11 points. She was followed by senior teammates Emma Woods with nine points and Alexa Johnson with eight. Glasgow was led by Daley Aune with 12 points.
The Northern Division will be represented at State Class B tournament by three teams from District 2B. In addition to Glasgow, Malta and Harlem will compete in Bozeman on March 10-12. Malta defeated Harlem in the championship game, 53-40.
Leading up to the consolation game, the Eagles lost their opener to Harlem, 50-33, went on to defeat Conrad, 34-27, and Cut Bank, 44-33.
Johnson was the leading scorer for the Eagles in the game against Harlem with 17 points. In that contest, fellow senior Natalie Kolste added eight and sophomore Toryn Martinez had seven.
In the game against Conrad, Johnson was again in double figures with 11 points. Jones and Woods added eight and seven points respectively. Woods scored 15 points in the contest against Cut Bank, including three three-pointers. Also scoring in double figures for that game was Jones.
STATISTICS
Fairfield 11-7-12-14 — 44
Harlem 16-11-10-13 — 50
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 17, Natalie Kolste 8, Avery Pitcher 4, Emma Woods 3, Tori Jones 2, Emma Schenk 3, Toryn Martinez 7. Totals: 22 5/9.
Harlem — Emma Billmayer 11, Vanise Little 5, Taya Trottier 26, Chloe Messerly 8. Totals: 21 12/18.
Fouls: Fairfield 14, Harlem 10. Fouled out: Jones. Three-point goals: Johnson 3, Woods, Schenk, Billmayer, Little, Trottier 2.
Fairfield 14-4-7-9 — 34
Conrad 8-5-2-12 — 27
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 11, Natalie Kolste 4, Avery Pitcher 4, Emma Woods 7, Tori Jones 8. Totals: 14 9/10.
Conrad — Brae Eneboe 8, Payton Vermulm 5, Tala Eneboe 11, Maggie Bender 3. Totals: 12 4/6.
Fouls: Fairfield 11, Conrad 12. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Woods, Vermulm.
Fairfield 12-4-16-12 — 44
Cut Bank 1-11-7-14 — 33
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 8, Natalie Kolste 6, Avery Pitcher 4, Emma Woods 15, Tori Jones 11. Totals: 19 10/13.
Cut Bank — Kendra Spotted Bear 10, Jackie Waller 6, Aliyah Cruz 2, Makenna Burke 12, Madison Baker 3. Totals: 11 14/21.
Fouls: Fairfield 17, Cut Bank 14. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Johnson, Woods 3, Spotted Bear, Waller 2.
Fairfield 7-6-17-8 — 38
Glasgow 6-11-16-7 — 40
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 8, Natalie Kolste 4, Avery Pitcher 4, Emma Woods 9, Tori Jones 11, Toryn Martinez 2. Totals: 15 11/12.
Glasgow — Abrianna Nielsen 8, Blaire Westby 4, Tyann Graham 3, Daley Aune 12, Carly Nelson 2, Sabrina Harsh 11. Total: 19 4/8.
Fouls: Fairfield 15, Glasgow 13. Fouled out: none. Technical foul: Glasgow. Three-point goals: Johnson 2, Woods, Nielsen.