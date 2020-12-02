Choteau High School senior Ellie Lee is not only sharing her talents locally but also statewide as the 2020-21 state president of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America high school organization.
The daughter of Justin and Jenny Lee, she has been a member the local FCCLA chapter all four years of high school. “Truth be told,” Ellie said, “I wasn’t too excited about the group in the beginning. That all changed when I became more involved, attended a state convention where I participated in competition that resulted in advancing to national competition.”
FCCLA is a national, state and local student organization that helps young women and men become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through family and consumer sciences education. FCCLA has more than 182,000 members and more than 5,253 chapters from 48 state associations, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
“FCCLA forced me to step out of my comfort zone,” Lee said. “It has made me more self-confident and has given me the skills to take on a leadership role.”
She used those skills to run for president for District 1, which includes Choteau, Conrad, Cut Bank, Dutton/Brady, Fairfield, Power, Sunburst and Valier, and from there for a state office.
“Ellie spent countless hours studying and preparing to run for the District 1 presidential office last November in Conrad,” said Choteau High School FCCLA adviser Tami Krone.
After delivering an impressive speech, taking an exam and answering various impromptu questions, Lee was installed as the district’s president. “She immediately took ownership of her new FCCLA role and embraced the responsibilities that lay ahead, which would consist of the state leadership convention in Bozeman in mid-March, many executive council meetings and the national leadership conference planned for July in Washington D.C.,” Krone said.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 reared itself the week of the state leadership convention and the conference was canceled along with the other conventions,” Krone said.
The adviser said Lee and the all the members experienced many emotions when activities were canceled and there were lots of unknowns. “Ellie used her emotions to fuel her passion to step up and lead,” Krone said. “She decided to run for the state presidency and worked to make this upcoming year unforgettable.”
“After many Zoom meetings with myself, her state adviser and the executive council, she delivered another remarkable speech detailing her plan and initiatives if elected Montana’s FCCLA president,” Krone said.
The Montana FCCLA Board of Directors, FCCLA executive council members and the state FCCLA adviser voted her into office. She continues to serve the state by serving on the board of directors and the executive councils for both the district and state, as well as serving as a voice and face of the FCCLA organization, Krone said.
Out of all her activities during high school, Lee said FCCLA will be the one that she might remember the most. “FCCLA is where I have grown the most and have learned life skills I will carry with me always,” she added.
Krone said when Lee first joined the organization, she never imagined she would be comfortable as a district or state officer and be able to speak and run a meeting in front of 600 to 1,000 other students.
A turning point for Lee as a member of the organization was during her freshman year. She and classmate Emma Jamison competed in the Chapter Project Service Display competition. They won first place and received a gold medal for their “Brawl of the Wild” canned food drive. The two, along with other chapter members in Choteau, held a food drive using the University of Montana Griz and Montana State University Bobcat football game to motivate participation.
Once the food drive was completed, the two young ladies spent countless hours preparing the material and creating the display. They competed at the National Convention the summer between her freshmen and sophomore year in Atlanta, Georgia. Part of the presentation, much like the state competition, included an oral presentation, which they nailed. The girls also received a gold medal at nationals, completing against 100 to 120 other teams in each of the competitions.
In her sophomore year, Lee was the chairwoman for the FCCLA school-wide “Ghost Out” project simulating how many students died in car accidents.
Choteau FCCLA took third place for community outreach projects at the FCCLA state convention held that year in Billings. The team received a $1,000 award from the Ford Driving Skills program. Lee presented the project at the National FCCLA convention this summer in Anaheim, California.
The Choteau FCCLA chapter has an average of 18 members. The chapter focuses many of its projects around community service. Yearly, they are involved in Backpack Buddies, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, a farm-to-school food program, Blessing Bags for the food bank, traffic safety, a color run and Region Five breast cancer awareness. Lee said she has not only been able to work on the local projects with the Choteau chapter but has also had the opportunity to share her experiences gained on a state and national level. “Maybe my passion for FCCLA will inspire others to take a more active role,” she said.
Lee has spent countless hours planning and preparing virtual workshops, videos and meetings for the district and state, said Krone. She will continue to work to provide an engaging and informative platform for FCCLA members throughout her term, which will expire in March of 2021.
“I am beyond proud of the dedication, preparation, passion and leadership she has demonstrated as president and how she has handled herself during these unforeseen times,” Krone said. “I thank her for her willingness to listen, act and adjust.”
“An added bonus is the network of friends I have gained not just in Montana but throughout the states through FCCLA,” Lee added.
Serving as fellow state officers with Lee are Halee Wilson, Three Forks; Shayla Borlaug, North Star; Cabby Heggem, Shepherd; Colton Braddock, Terry; Ben Logan, Powell County; Camilla Jensen, Scobey; Kennette Teske, Columbus; and Rachel Zielinski, Sheridan.
In addition to FCCLA, Lee plays volleyball and was a member of the recent third-place state team, competes in speech and drama and was a state champion her junior year, is member of National Honor Society and competes in track.
When she isn’t busy with her school activities, Lee can be found helping on the family’s ranch.