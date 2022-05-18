Four members of the Choteau High School track team were crowned district champions at the District 1B meet May 14, at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.
District champions from Choteau were senior Jeffery Colesworthy in the 300 hurdles, runners Percy Bechtold, a sophomore, in the 1600 and Ada Bieler, a junior, in the 800 and senior Sadie Grove in both the javelin and discus.
“It was a successful day at the District 1B track and field meet, as we are advancing 23 of 30 team members to the Northern B Divisional meet Saturday, May 21, back in Great Falls at Memorial Stadium,” Choteau High School head track coach Callee Peebles said. “It’s always hard when seasons come to an end for athletes as we progress forward into the post season. However, those that were not able to advance out of districts had a great track meet with personal records and ending with improvement goals.”
As teams, both the boys and girls finished in fourth place.
Coach Peebles had a fairly long list of noteworthy performances from the district meet.
•Grove was able to stand atop the podium twice with first place finishes in both the javelin and the discus. Her discus performance was also a personal record, a goal she has been working for all season.
•Colesworthy had top six performances in all five of his events. Not only did he win the 300 hurdles, but he also placed third in the pole vault with a personal record vault, fifth in the 100, sixth in the 110 hurdles (his first time ever competing in the event) and ran a leg on the second place 4x100 meter relay team.
•Battling a foot injury this season has caused Bieler to alter her plans as a distance runner and the long mileage training it requires, but it did not stop her from trying new things and continuing to contribute points to her team with second place finishes in both the shot put and 200 (first time ever competing in either event), a fifth-place finish in the 400, and a top-of-the-podium first-place finish in the 800.
•Bechtold earned a first-place victory in the 1600 run and a second-place pole vault performance.
•Senior Amy McKenzie advances on to divisional meet in all five of her events. She placed in the top 6 in 100m hurdles, 300m hurdles, pole vault, and running a leg on each placing relay team.
“All of us coaches are incredibly proud of the efforts put forth by everyone,” Peebles said. “It is fun to watch their hard work pay off and to see them supporting their teammates throughout the day in their various roles. We are looking forward to the divisional meet and a productive week of practice in preparation for it.”
STATISTICS
District Meet
Boys
Team scores — 1. Fairfield 124, 2. Shelby 118, 3. Cut Bank 114, 4. Choteau 102, 5. Conrad 55, 6. Rocky Boy 12.
Choteau individual results
100 — 2. Garrett Torok, 12.01; 4. Carter Morgan, 12.29; 5. Jeffery Colesworthy, 12.30; 10. Jared Selander, 12.82; 11. Bowen Rappold, 12.84.
200 — 4. Torok, 24.08; 13. Karson Thomas, 26.12; 14. Derek Brownell, 26.66; 15. Gus Johnson, 26.70; 17. Nathan Gunderson, 27.36.
400 — 9. Selander, 58.12; 10. Johnson, 58.83; 11. Nick Morgan, 59.89; 12. Brownell, 1:03.21; 13. Gunderson, 1:03.58; 15. Kyle Haas, 1:08.80.
800 — 3. Carson Crary, 2:16.72; 5. Karson Thomas, 2:22.40; 7. Landon Jamison, 2:23.78.
1600 — 1. Percy Bechtold 5:10.04; 4. Jamison 5:13.98.
3200 — 3. Jamison, 11:29.41.
110 hurdles — 5. Rappold, 19.86; 6. Colesworthy, 19.92; 9. Dillon Harrell, 21.44.
300 hurdles — 1. Colesworthy, 42.75; 7. Justyce Yeager, 47.40.
4x100 relay — 2. (Colesworthy, C. Morgan, Selander, Torok), 45.51.
4x400 relay — 3. (Johnson, Crary, Selander, Torok), 3:49.02.
Shot put — 6. C. Morgan, 37-01; 11. William Patterson, 33-05; 17. Jacob Major, 30-06.50.
Discus — 5. Gunderson, 108-04; 7. Patterson, 94-00.
Javelin — 3. C. Morgan, 132; 6. Harrell, 129-04; 8. Crary, 118-04.50; 15. Gunderson, 101-01.50; 21. Major, 72.
High jump — 4. Yeager, 5-06; 8. N. Morgan, 5-00.
Pole vault — 2. Bechtold, 12; 3. Colesworthy, 11-03; 7. Nathan Gunderson, 8.
Long jump — 7. Torok, 17-08.5; 10. Thomas, 16-05; 11. Patterson, 16-02; 12. Johnson, 15-10; 16. Brownell, 15-08.
Triple jump — 6. Patterson, 34-09.50; 9. Stott, 33-06; 13. Haas, 27-02.
Girls
Team scores — 1. Conrad 165, 2. Cut Bank 113.5, 3. Fairfield 113, 4. Choteau 98.5, 5. Shelby 27.
Choteau individual results
200 — 2. Ada Bieler, 29.29; 7. Zoey Tobar, 30.91; 8. Emma Gunderson, 30.99; 11. Keyley Shelmerdine, 35.60.
400 — 4. Tobar, 1:05.88; 5. Bieler, 1:06.58; 11. Hannah Martin, 1:18.94; 12. Shelmerdine, 1:22.96.
800 — 1. Bieler, 2:30.73; 5. Ella Birkeland, 3:19.01; 6. Martin, 3:21.21.
3200 — 4. Olivia Jamison, 16:13.62.
100 hurdles — 4. Amy McKenzie, 19.07; 7. Lily Heiberg, 20.58.
300 hurdles — 4. Heiberg, 56.48; 6. McKenzie, 58.04.
4x100 relay — 3. (McKenzie, Gunderson, Heiberg, Tobar), 56.40.
4x400 Relay — 3. (McKenzie, Gunderson, Heiberg, Tobar), 4:46.33.
Shot put — 2. Bieler, 30-05; 7. Sadie Grove, 28-01.50; 13. Olivia Jamison, 20-06.50.
Discus — 1. Grove, 101-05; 12. Bieler, 59-10.
Javelin — 1. Grove, 110-08.50; 8. Gunderson, 81-03.
High jump — 2. Heiberg, 4-06; 2. Gunderson, 4-06; 4. Birkeland, 4-06.
Pole vault — 5. McKenzie, 6-06.
Long jump — 10. Tobar, 12-01.
Triple jump — 8. Shelmerdine, 23-11.50.