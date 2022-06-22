The Montana East-West Shrine football game is the longest continuously running Shrine football game in the United States with the 75th competition played in Great Falls on June 18.
For three Teton County 2022 seniors — Fairfield’s Kaelob Flores and Miguel Perez and Power’s Spencer Lehnerz — who played on the East team, it is a highlight of their high school careers they will always remember. For several other Teton County residents, it is their passion to volunteer as coaches and coordinators.
For all participating, the East-West Shrine game is much more than simply a football game featuring elite prep football players from across the state. It is an opportunity to raise money for the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington.
For the players and coaches, the week is filled with activities from practices to outings in the evening, a banquet on Friday and parade on Saturday. It culminates with the game before a large crowd at Memorial Stadium. According to the Shrine Game’s website, nearly $1 million in donations has been raised over the last 10 years.
The results weren’t as the East team had hoped, as the all-stars from the West won the game 40-21. This is the second year in a row the West team has won, following a three-year winning streak by the East team. The East leads the all-time series 41-33.
There were plenty of exciting moments on the field for both teams. For the boys from the East, their first touchdown came on a 70-yard pass in the second quarter and connected later in the quarter for another pass, this time 75 yards. The West had their share of scoring in the first half, with a safety on the opening play and a 5-yard run in the first quarter, followed by a 51-yard run on a block field goal and an 11-yard pass. The West led 23-14 at the half. The third quarter belonged to the West with a field goal and a 5-yard run to extend their lead to 33-14. In the fourth quarter, the East team came alive when they intercepted the ball in the end zone and ran for a 102-yard touchdown, cutting the score to 33-21. The elation was short-lived, as the West found the end zone once again on a 40-yard run.
Flores and Lehnerz both saw time on the field on defense and Lehnerz on special teams. Perez played offense for the East team and carried the ball on several series.
Tom Tranmer, Power-Dutton/Brady Titans head coach, was an assistant coach for the East team. The East team coach staff was led by longtime coach Mark Samson from Great Falls, coaching for the last time before his retirement. Other assistant coaches were Eric Stoverud, Great Falls; Aric Hagen, CMR; Mike Jones, Chinook; and Levi Wesche, Bozeman.
Helping the East team were Jim Sturdevant from Choteau serving as the Shriner’s coordinator and Charlie Brown from Fairfield as the assistant coordinator for the team.
Sturdevant, who moved from Great Falls to Choteau two years ago, belongs to the Jolly Rogue Shrine Unit in Great Falls and the Choteau Masonic Lodge. This was his first year as the coordinator for the East team. “I knew the Shriners were looking for a coordinator for the East team and volunteered and asked Charlie Brown from Fairfield if he was interested in helping,” Sturdevant said.
Both Sturdevant and Brown were part of the selection team for the coaches and players. Following the announcement of the players on Christmas Day, the coordinators began working on the logistics from gathering information on the players to arranging housing, meals and entertainment. The men chatted weekly and met as often as needed since December and more frequently in the last few months.
“We are there to make sure everything the coaches and players need is handled, and it is a fun week and last memory for all involved,” Sturdevant said. He reiterated that it is more than just a game. “We are there for the kids and raising funds to help them,” he said. For the volunteers it really is a labor of love and something they are very passionate about. It is exciting to see it all come together in the end, Sturdevant said.
For Brown, a teacher and longtime coach, being asked to serve on the selection committee and then as assistant coordinator is both an honor and very humbling. Brown said he has a long tradition with the Shrine game. His father played in the game in 1949 and he played in 1977. He has been on the coaching staff three times, 2007, 2015 and 2019.
“This really is a special event and is about so much more than just the game,” Brown said. Brown spoke of the experiences the players and coaches have throughout the week, the fellowship of the players from around the state in the dorms, the evening meals shared at various locales in Great Falls, meeting with families of children who are patients at the Shriner Hospital, the banquet and parade.
With all the fanfare, in the end it is all about helping those needing service at the Shriner Hospital, Brown said.
Julie Shepherd of Choteau is a longtime volunteer for the program. She has been the head coach for the cheerleaders for 19 years. Shepherd explained her dad, John Hayes, a Shriner from Great Falls, recommended her for the job and she has been at the helm every year since.
Just like the coordinators for the players, Shepherd’s job, along with assistant coaches, is to select the participants from cheer coaches’ recommendations from throughout the state. The coaching team arranges lodging, meals and all of the events they will attend for the four days they are practicing and cheering for the game.
She said there is an average of 28 cheerleaders annually. Shepherd said the just-graduated seniors come together and practice as a team for 14 or so hours and because of the caliber of team members, they do an excellent job while cheering on the sideline and during the halftime performance.
Shepherd said she is blessed to work with the Shriner’s program and is always amazed at the amount that is raised for such a good cause. The meaning of the game isn’t missed by the cheerleaders, either. This year, another Teton County native and a parent of a child who has used Shriner’s Hospital, Mandy Brumwell helped connect the student athletes with eight families of patients at Shriners Hospital during a social event held one evening. Shepherd said the players and cheerleaders visited with the families and saw firsthand how important the services are that are offered and how the funds raised during the yearly game are vital to the hospital and helping children.
Over the years, Shepherd has had the opportunity to work with 500 students from throughout the state. “Some have established friendships during the five days they are together that will last a lifetime,” Shepherd said. She is also hopeful they learned a bit about giving of themselves for others and volunteering for a good cause.
She is also mentoring a group of young adults in the assistant coaches: Trent Goldsberry, Latisha Demarais, John Vermulm and Logan Wearley, a former member of Choteau’s cheer squad under Shepherd. Shepherd said her daughters and husband also help her.
Sturdevant said he has no idea how many volunteers help before, during or after the game. “At least a couple hundred from those organizing, to ticket takers, concessions and the 50-50 raffle,” he estimated.
Two volunteers observed at the game were Betty Brumwell and Linda Michel from Dutton, who were helping with the 50/50 raffle, tearing off hundreds of tickets.