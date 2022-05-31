Fairfield High School senior Kaelob Flores made it to the podium in discus at the State Class B meet in Great Falls May 27-28.
Flores threw a personal best of 146-01 inches to finish in second place. Wade Rykal of Jefferson was the state champion with a toss of 154-10. In fact, five of the top six plac-ers in the discus recorded personal best tosses at the state meet.
Also placing at state was the 4x100 relay team. The Eagles finished in sixth place with a time of 45.07. Racing on the team were underclassman Myles Allen and seniors Kayson Brown, Miguel Perez and Daniel Faith. The winning relay team was Jefferson with a time of 43.65.
Flores was just off the medal in javelin with a seventh-place finish as was Brown in seventh place with his high jump of 5-10.
The Fairfield boys team took 15th with nine points out of a field of 26 teams that scored points during the state meet.
STATISTICS
Boys results
100 — 18. Myles Allen, 11.90.
400 — 10. Kayson Brown, 52.84.
800 — 19. Michael Wambach, 2:23.94.
110 hurdles — 12. Daniel Faith, 17.11; 17. Cowen Kline, 18.04.
300 hurdles — 11. Kayson Brown, 42.84; 15. Daniel Faith, 43.35; 17. Cowen Kline, 43.94; 19. Ryder Carper, 48.96.
4x100 relay — 6. Myles Allen, Kayson Brown, Miguel Perez, Daniel Faith, 45.07.
4x400 relay — 14. Cowen Kline, Michael Wambach, Myles Allen, Kayson Brown
3:38.87.
Discus — 2. Kaelob Flores, 146-01.
Javelin — 7. Kaelob Flores, 159-10.
High jump — 7. Kayson Brown, 5-10.
Long jump — 18. Miguel Perez, 18-06.
Triple jump — 14. Myles Allen, 39-04.75; 19. Ryder Carper, 37-03.75.
Girls results
100 — 21. Natalie Kolste, 13.63.
200 — 22. Avery Pitcher, 29.61.
400 — 17. Avery Pitcher, 1:04.88.
800 — 15. Avery Pitcher, 2:37.26.
100 hurdles — 14. Guerna Becker, 18.08.
300 hurdles — 15. Guerna Becker, 51.27.
4x100 relay — 12. Guerna Becker, Shaylee Grigsby, Brynn Kolste, Natalie Kolste, 53.96.
4x400 relay — 11. Guerna Becker, Brynn Kolste, Natalie Kolste, Avery Pitcher, 4:24.83.
Javelin — 11. Kaylee Bouma, 106-04; 13. Kail Bouma, 105-09.
Triple jump — 15. Brynn Kolste, 31-04; 19. Natalie Kolste, 30-02.75.