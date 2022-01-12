The Choteau High School girls basketball team split on the weekend, defeating Shelby and narrowly losing to Cut Bank. This week, the girls will travel to Rocky Boy on Jan. 15 for another conference game.
Choteau’s varsity girls are now 4-4 overall and 2-1 in conference.
Coach Matthew Cornelius on Monday said the girls will work in practice this week on a very aggressive full-court press and will continue to work on conditioning, ball handling skills and offensive strategies.
Choteau’s junior varsity squad will also play in Rocky Boy and was scheduled to play in a freshman jamboree on Monday at Fairfield. Because Choteau only has 12 girls out this season, the junior varsity squad has only been able to play half games on the regular schedule.
Looking at last week’s games, Cornelius said the varsity girls are continuing to improve. They have greatly reduced their turnovers and are doing well handling a full-court press from their opponents without allowing the press to increase turnovers.
Last week, the Choteau girls defeated Shelby, 53-45, in a game that was close throughout. Choteau led, 13-9, after the first quarter, and was up 26-22, at halftime. They kept the lead throughout the second half and came away with their second conference win on the road.
Cornelius said the Shelby varsity girls played Choteau well and took an early lead in the first quarter, but the Choteau girls adjusted and won the lead, then held it through a high-pressure Shelby defense. Choteau saw more rounded scoring in this game with Maili Miller putting up eight points and freshman Kylie Kovatch 11 in the win. Ada Bieler led the team in scoring with 13 points and Emma Gunderson and Sadie Grove each had nine.
Cornelius said the extra points from Miller and Kovatch were key in the win and that was the most either girl has scored in a game so far this season.
The Choteau girls opened the game with Cut Bank strong, leading 16-8 after the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. In the third quarter, however, Cut Bank worked to cut the lead down, and outscored Choteau, 21-18, to trail, 44-49, going into the fourth quarter.
Choteau’s offense went cold and the girls were able to make only three points while Cut Bank went on a 10-point run to win the game, 54-52.
“The fourth quarter was our downfall,” Cornelius said. Choteau’s shots wouldn’t fall and Cut Bank’s girls got hot both from the outside and in the paint.
He said he was proud of how hard the girls battled, but knows that they can’t have that kind of offensive failure in a conference game and come away with a win. The girls may have been battling a little bit of fatigue, given that they played Friday night in Shelby while Cut Bank did not have a game the night before.
Cornelius said he is pleased with how the girls are continuing to improve as the season progresses. In addition to his regular starters, he said, he is getting good play from some of the younger girls, including sophomores Ainsley DeBruycker and Zoey Tobar, who are rotating in more on the varsity squad in addition to playing junior varsity.
STATISTICS
Choteau 13-13-13-14 — 53
Shelby 9-13-13-10 — 45
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 4 1/2 9, Maili Miller 4 0/0 8, Ada Bieler 5 2/4 13, Zoey Tobar 1 0/0 3, Sadie Grove 4 0/0 9, Kylie Kovatch 4 0/0 11. Totals: 22 3/6.
Shelby — Adele Lamb 1 1/2 3, Reese Lee 1 0/1 2, Vivi McDermott 2 1/2 7, Cami Blevins 4 7/19 15, Jori Clary 7 1/4 18. Totals: 15 10/28.
Total fouls: Choteau 18, Shelby 12. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Bieler, Grove, Kovatch 3, McDermott 2, Clary 3.
Choteau 16-15-18-3 — 52
Cut Bank 8-15-21-10 — 54
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 5 1/2 11, Maili Miller 0 1/2 1, Ada Bieler 9 2/5 22, Sadie Grove 3 7/9 13, Kylie Kovatch 1 2/2 5. Totals: 18 13/20.
Cut Bank — Destini Anderson 1 0/0 2, Kendra Spotted Bear 2 2/2 6, Jackie Waller 7 1/2 18, Aliyah Cruz 3 2/2 8, MacKenzie Johnson 3 0/0 9, Makenna Burke 4 0/0 8, Madison Baker 1 1/2 3, Hadley Barbie 0 0/2 0. Totals: 21 6/10.
Total fouls: Choteau 15, Cut Bank 17. Fouled out: Bieler. Three-point goals: Bieler 2, Kovatch, Waller 3, Johnson 3.