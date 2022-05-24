The best of the best will gather in Great Falls May 27-28 for the State Class B-C track tournament at Memorial Stadium.
Field events will begin at 9 a.m. both days and running events at 10:30 a.m.
Among the athletes who will participate is a great representation of students from Choteau High School. “It is exciting to be advancing 13 athletes to the State Class B track and field meet this week, after a strong showing at the Northern B Divisional meet by all,” CHS head coach Callee Peebles said. The top six placers from the divisional tournament advanced to state.
“Despite a disqualification due to handoff errors in the boys 4x100 meter relay early in the meet, the boys 4x400 meter relay team composed of Gus Johnson, Carson Crary, Jared Selander and Garrett Torok used some of that frustration to their benefit, hitting their best time of the season with a seven-second improvement from the district meet,” Peebles said.
Jeffery Colesworthy brought home a divisional champion title, earning first place in the 300 meet hurdles with a personal record time. Also earning personal records were Landon Jamison in the 3200 meter, Ada Bieler in the 200 meter and shot put and Emma Gunderson in the high jump.
“We are looking forward to a productive week of practice as we head to state, as we are able to get more one-on-one work done on specific events with individual athletes,” the coach added.
STATISTICS
Divisional Meet
Boys
Team results — 1. Glasgow 82, 2. Malta 81, 3. Fairfield 76.5, 4. Wolf Point 73, 5. Cut Bank 71.5, 6. Shelby 48, 7. Conrad 41, 8. Choteau 34, 9. Poplar 8, 9. Rocky Boy 8 and 11. Harlem 4.
Choteau individual results
100 — 3. Garrett Torok, 11.73; 10. Jeffery Colesworthy, 12.16; 11. Carter Morgan, 12.29.
200 — 3. Garrett Torok, 23.84.
800 — 7. Carson Crary, 2:13.86; 8. Karson Thomas, 2:24.92.
1600 — 8. Percy Bechtold, 5:11.27; 10. Landon Jamison, 5:19.52.
3200 — 7. Landon Jamison, 11:26.71.
110 hurdles — 9. Bowen Rappold, 19.97.
300 hurdles — 1. Jeffery Colesworthy, 42.55.
4x400 relay — 4. (Carson Crary, Garrett Torok, Karson Thomas, Jeffery Colesworthy), 3:42.87.
Shot Put — 11. Carter Morgan 35-04.
Discus — 12. Blake Gunderson, 91-07.50.
Javelin — 5. Carter Morgan, 141-01; 12. Dillon Harrell, 98-01.
High jump — 7. Justyce Yeager, 5-04.
Pole vault — 3. Percy Bechtold, 12-00.
Girls
Team results — 1. Glasgow 120.33, 2. Malta 107, 3. Conrad 93.33, 4. Fairfield 58, 5. Cut Bank 45, 6. Choteau 30.33, 7. Harlem 30, 8. Poplar 25, 9. Wolf Point 16 and 10. Shelby 2.
Choteau individual results
200 — 5. Ada Bieler, 28.86.
400 — 6. Zoey Tobar, 1:06.72.
800 — 4. Ada Bieler, 2:30.98; 11. Ella Birkeland, 3:14.76.
3200 — 10. Olivia Jamison, 16:19.15.
100 hurdles — 7. Amy McKenzie, 18.87.
300 hurdles — 9. Lily Heiberg, 56.56.
4x100 relay — 6. (Amy McKenzie, Emma Gunderson, Zoey Tobar, Ada Bieler), 55.74.
4x400 relay — 6. (Lily Heiberg, Emma Gunderson, Ada Bieler, Zoey Tobar), 4:42.42.
Shot put — 6. Ada Bieler, 31-06.
Discus — 2. Sadie Grove, 97-11.
Javelin — 4. Sadie Grove, 105-03.
High jump — 3. Emma Gunderson, 4-08; 4. Lily Heiberg, 4-06; 9. Ella Birkeland, 4-02.
Pole vault — 10. Amy McKenzie, 6-06.