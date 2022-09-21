The Choteau High School varsity football squad improved to 2-2 last week with a big, 40-0, win over Deer Lodge at home. This week the battered Bulldogs — missing five starting players due to injuries — will travel to Cascade to play the Badgers at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23
The Bulldogs, plagued by season-ending injuries, have had to retool their offensive and defensive schemes to play to the strengths of young players who are stepping up to fill big shoes. Since the start of the season on Aug. 26, Choteau has lost running back and defensive back Garrett Torok, a senior, to a broken foot, the first week; Cameron Blair, a sophomore wide receiver and defensive back, to a shoulder injury, the second week of the season; Justyce Yeager, a sophomore running back and line backer, to a knee injury, the second week of the season; Derek Brownell, a senior running back and defensive back, to a broken ankle, last week; Jacob Beattie, a senior tight end and defensive back, to a torn ACL, last week.
Torok, Brownell and Beattie are all out for the season, and they made up the heart of the team’s running and passing offense.
Stepping up to fill these positions are senior Will Patterson, sophomore Karson Thomas, junior Dillon Harrell, sophomore Kellen Meyer and sophomore Nathan Gunderson among others.
“We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments,” Gunderson said. “The young kids have stepped up well and have taken on the challenge.”
With the five varsity players injured, Coach Lucas Gunderson has cancelled the junior varsity season as he only has 16 players and can’t risk losing any to injury in a junior varsity game. Gunderson is instead working to get those younger players time on the field during varsity games.
In last week’s win over Deer Lodge, in the fourth quarter, Gunderson subbed in freshman Cole Wood as quarterback and outside linebacker, Conner Lohman as a defensive end and in the offensive line, freshmen Payson Allaire and Camden Thompson, along with sophomore Nick Morgan and junior Roan Stott.
Coach Gunderson said Cascade is a top-tier team in this division, now 3-1 with a loss last weekend to Lone Peak. Choteau and Cascade are comparable in size but Cascade is very fast and has a very good quarterback.
Gunderson said he expects to see Cascade passing the ball and, on running plays, sweeping to the outside to spread Choteau’s defenders.
The Choteau boys will have to be able to contain Cascade’s running backs and shut down the Badgers’ passing game.
Cascade is coming in 3-1, they lost to Lone Peak. They have a top-tier team.
In last week’s win over Deer Lodge, now 0-4, quarterback Bowen Rappold led the team in a highly successful offensive scheme, handing off to Nathan Gunderson and Dillon Harrell, moving the ball mainly on the ground. Choteau had 282 yards total offense, including 234 yards rushing and 48 yards passing.
Nathan Gunderson had 19 carries for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Harrell had six carries for 18 yards. Rappold kept the ball himself for seven carries, 33 yards and two touchdowns. Wood had one keeper for two yards and a touchdown, and Stott had four carries for 21 yards.
In the air, Rappold completed six of eight passes for 48 yards, throwing to Patterson twice, Thomas twice, Nathan Gunderson twice and Harrell twice.
The Bulldogs had eight penalties for 70 yards, including one touchdown that was called back on a penalty.
On defense, the Bulldogs held the Badgers to just 85 yards of offense, forcing the Badgers to punt seven times. Choteau’s offense only punted once.
Landon Jamison had two pass deflections, five tackles, recovered a fumble and ran an intercepted pass back for a touchdown. Gunderson had 8.5 tackles, Patterson 5.5, Meyer 4.5, Gus Johnson four, Gus Lee 3.5, Stott three and Thomas 2.5. Multiple Bulldogs had tackles for losses and Choteau’s defenders sacked the Deer Lodge quarterback five times.
Choteau had two big fourth down conversions in the first half to fuel the momentum and keep scoring drives alive. On the Bulldogs’ first offensive possession, the boys started on their own 34-yard line and Rappold handed off to three times to make it fourth and five. Gunderson came up with the big gain on the fourth-down, driving into Deer Lodge territory down to the 32-yard line. Three plays later, the Bulldogs were in another fourth and two situation. Again, Rappold handed off to Gunderson, who ran through holes opened by Choteau’s blockers for a first down on the Deer Lodge 18. Two plays later, the Bulldogs had put their first touchdown on the scoreboard with an eight-yard run by Gunderson.
The Choteau boys were able to move the ball effectively thereafter, making first downs on solid carries and being able to score against Deer Lodge’s defense to win the game, 40-0.
Coach Gunderson said the coaches emphasized with the team in practice last week the need to get a couple of positive yards on every carry or pass and to be able to convert on fourth down to keep drives alive. He said the boys embraced that and “they all just did a wonderful job for us.”
He said the boys will work on minimizing penalties in the game against Cascade, but also noted that the penalties came from the boys playing more aggressively and weren’t cheap-shot plays.
Coach Gundereson said the loss of the seniors to injuries has hurt the team, but the rest of the players are rising to the challenge. “As a coaching staff, we are just really proud of the kids,” he said.
STATISTICS
Choteau 14-18-0-8 — 40
Deer Lodge 0-0-0-0 — 0
Choteau — Nathan Gunderson eight-yd. run. (Bowen Rappold pass to Karson Thomas.)
Choteau — Gunderson five-yd. run. (Run failed.)
Choteau — Rappold two-yd run. (Pass failed.)
Choteau — Rappold 20-yd. run. (Pass failed.)
Choteau — Landon Jamison interception return. (Run failed.)
Choteau — Cole Wood two-yd. run. (Wood pass to Thomas.)