The Choteau High School boys and girls track and field teams on May 15 will compete in the District 1B track meet at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls.
“As we head into districts this Saturday, we are looking forward to having a full week of practice to fine-tune events and relays and prepare mentally to compete well in the post-season,” head coach Callee Peebles said.
Other teams at the meet will be from the Fairfield, Conrad, Cut Bank, Rocky Boy, Shelby and Great Falls Central Catholic high schools.
Last week, the Choteau High School track and field team competed in their final three regular-season meets.
The Bulldogs participated in the Cascade High School-hosted Top 12 meet in Choteau, sent three freshmen to the Great Falls Freshmen meet and ended the week with the whole team participating among a competitive field in Missoula at the KLH Memorial meet.
In highlights of the Top 12 meet, Peebles said junior Sadie Grove, who worked on her strength over the winter as a girls wrestler, continued her winning streak in the javelin with a throw of 109’1”.
Sophomore Ada Bieler won the 1,600-meter race and placed second in the 800-meter. Senior Ellie Lee placed third in the high jump, hitting her season’s best height of 4’ 6”.
Freshmen Violet Bechtold earned a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run, setting a new personal best time.
The girls 4x400-meter relay team, consisting of Emma Gunderson, Elsah Bechtold, Lee and Bieler, ran to victory with their season-best time of 4:32.10.
Peebles said her freshmen also set some new personal records at the competitive Great Falls Freshmen meet.
Roan Stott, Violet Bechtold and Ella Birkeland each hit at least one new personal record. Stott set a new personal record in the 100-meter run. Birkeland placed sixth with a PR height in the high jump and competed in the long jump and 400m for the first time.
Violet Bechtold ran her personal best mile finishing third.
“It was fun to have the chance to coach one on one with our younger athletes at a meet that gives them a better chance to compete against athletes their own age,” Peebles said.
At the KLH Memorial meet in Missoula, the Choteau girls placed fifth out of 23 teams with solid performances from several individuals.
Bieler continued to hit new marks, this time breaking Mariah Renteria’s 1,600-meter Choteau High School record. Bieler ran a 5:29.08, breaking the former record time of 5:29.33. Bieler is sitting third in the state for Class B in the 1,600. Bieler also earned a second-place finish in the 800-meter and helped her 4x100 meter relay team to a fourth-place finish.
Grove hit one of her season goals by earning a state-qualifying mark in the javelin of 117’11”, which was also enough to continue her javelin winning streak. Grove is fifth-ranked in Class B javelin standings.
Elsah Bechtold earned her season-best time and a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter run, in addition to running a leg on the fourth-place 4x100 relay team.
Junior Amy McKenzie hit season-best times in all of her events (the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, 200-meter run), earning a sixth place in the 100-meter hurdles.
On the boys team, junior Carter Morgan placed third in the javelin, and sophomore teammate Landon Jamison ran a strong 3,200-meter race with a sixth-place finish and a new personal record time of 11:57.23.
STATISTICS
Cascade Top 12 Meet
Boys
100 — 12. Carter Morgan, 12.13.
400 — 6. Jeffery Colesworthy, 55.49.
1600 — 9. Landon Jamison, 5:23.44.
3200 — 12. Jacob Major, 16:47.
4x400 relay — 8. (Colesworthy, Derek Brownell, Jared Selander, Morgan), 4:01.47.
Javelin — 11. Morgan, 110-07.
Girls
400 — 7. Emma Gunderson, 1:07.81.
800 — 2. Ada Bieler, 2:31.28; 9. Ella Birkeland, 3:19.18.
1600 — 1. Bieler, 5:38.33.
3200 — 4. Violet Bechtold, 15:04.04; 9. Emma Jamison, 18:35.05.
300 hurdles — 11. Amy McKenzie, 57.38; 12. Ellie Lee, 57.40.
4x100 relay — 3. (Elsah Bechtold, Gunderson, Lee, Bechtold), 54.84.
4x400 relay — 1. (Gunderson, Bieler, Lee, Bechtold), 4:32.10.
Discus — 8. Sadie Grove, 92-03.
Javelin — 1. Grove, 109-01.
High jump — 3. Lee, 4-06; 6. Gunderson, 4-04.
Freshman meet
Girls team scores — 1. Helena Capital 167, 2. Helena 111, 3. Havre 61, 4. Great Falls 60, 5. Great Falls Central Catholic 32, 6. Fort Benton 31, 7. Choteau 10, 8. Charles M Russell 8, 9. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 5.
400 — 5. Bechtold, 1:17.52; 6. Birkeland, 1:19.14.
1600 — 3. Bechtold, 6:46.25.
High jump — 6. Birkeland, 4-01.
Long jump — 19. Birkeland, 9-01.
Boys team scores — 1. Helena Capital 172, 2. Charles M Russell (Great Falls) 105, 3. Havre 86, 4. Helena 55, 5. Great Falls 32, 6. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 28, 7. Power 12, 8. Fort Benton 11, 9. Browning 10, 10. Choteau 1.
100 — 33. Roan Stott, 14.59.
200 — 24. Stott, 30.36.
400 — 6. Stott, 1:08.17.
Triple jump — 7. Stott, 29-08.50.
KLH Memorial Track Meet
Girls team scores: 1. Seeley-Swan 90, 2. Broadwater 71, 3. Clark Fork (Alberton/Superior) 54, 4. Conrad 43.5, 5. Choteau 35, 5. Thompson Falls 35, 7. Bigfork 34, 8. St Ignatius 33, 9. Drummond 25, 10. Loyola-Sacred Heart 21, 11. Noxon 18, 12. Darby 16, 13. Sheridan 12, 14. Valley Christian 8, 15. Hot Springs 6, 15. Lincoln 6, 15. West Yellowstone 6, 18. Arlee 5.5, 19. Florence-Carlton 5, 20. Granite 2.
100 — 4. Bechtold, 13.62.
200 — 27. Amy McKenzie, 31.05.
400 — 12. Gunderson, 1:11.15.
800 — 2. Bieler, 2:31.43; 9. Birkeland, 3:19.15.
1600 — 2. Bieler, 5:29.08; 9. Bechtold, 6:27.47.
100 hurdles — 6. McKenzie, 18.91; 15. LaValley, 22.34.
300 hurdles — 7. Lee, 55.78; 10. McKenzie, 56.06; 19. LaValley, 1:06.68.
4x100 relay — 4. (Gunderson, Bieler, Lee, Bechtold), 55.56.
Shot put — 10. Grove, 27-05.50; 25. LaValley, 20-05.25; 26. Jamison, 20-00.50.
Discus — 10. Grove, 77-04.
Javelin — 1. Grove, 117-11; 7. Bechtold, 89-00.
High jump — 7. Gunderson, 4-06; 14. Birkeland, 4-02; 14. Lee, 4-02.
Long jump — 25. Bechtold 12-04.5; 31. LaValley11-08.
Triple jump — 19. Bieler, 28-06.
Boys team scores — 1. Bigfork 100, 2. Loyola-Sacred Heart 78, 3. Broadwater 75, 4. Seeley-Swan 58, 5. Thompson Falls 55, 6. Florence-Carlton 49, 7. Drummond 19, 7. St Regis 19, 9. Noxon 14, 10. Clark Fork (Alberton/Superior) 11, 10. Arlee 11, 12. St Ignatius 8, 12. Conrad 8, 14. Hot Springs 7, 14. Choteau 7, 16. Valley Christian 4, 17. Sheridan 2, 17. Harrison 2.
100 — 11. Morgan, 12.16; 17. Colesworthy, 12.42; 36. Jacob Beattie, 12.99; 39. Brownell, 13.15.
200 — 21. Beattie, 26.38; 32. Brownell, 27.24; 45. Stott, 29.55; 47. Major, 31.40.
400 — 15. Colesworthy, 58.39; 24. Jared Selander, 1:00.90; 34. Brownell, 1:04.08; 42. Stott, 1:08.35.
3200 — 6. Landon Jamison, 11:57.23.
300 hurdles — 16. Jacob Beattie, 48.20.
4x100 relay — 8. (Colesworthy, Jamison, Selander, Morgan), 48.94.
4x400 relay — 9. (Colesworthy, Brownell, Selander, Morgan), 4:04.23.
Shot put — 31. Gunderson, 29-01; 32. Selander, 29-00; 35. Major, 28-07.
Discus — 30. Major, 69-09; 31. Gunderson, 69-07.
Javelin — 3. Morgan, 131-08; 44. Gunderson, 72-08.
Long jump — 17. Morgan, 16-09; 28. Beattie, 15-02; 31. Brownell, 14-10; 37. Jamison, 13-11.
Triple jump — 28. Stott, 28-00.