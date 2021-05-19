Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.