The Choteau High School girls team brought home hardware as the third place team and 13 of the 18 track members advanced to the Northern Divisional Tournament May 22 in Glasgow in at least one individual or relay event.
It was a beautiful day weather wise, in addition to some great performances by our athletes,” Choteau Head Coach Callee Peebles said. “The coaches were pleased with the outcome of the day.”
“Our aim for this week moving into divisionals is to take advantage of the warm weather before it possibly turns bad,” Peebles said. “We will be able to really narrow in on specific events and goals for each athlete.”
At the district meeting, sophomore Ada Bieler claimed victory in all three distance races, this being the first meet of the season where she has done all three in the same day — 3200, 1600 and 800. She also ran a leg in the second place 4x400m relay and third place 4x100m relay.
Junior Sadie Grove hit yet another personal record in the javelin and continued her winning streak with a victory and state qualifying throw of 120 feet 5 inches. “She also threw a personal record in the shot put, earning fourth place, and earned second place in the discus,” Peebles added.
Senior Elsah Bechtold earned second place in the 400, in her first time running an open 400 all season, Peebles said. In addition, she placed fifth in the javelin and ran a leg on both placing relays.
Senior Ellie Lee will be moving forward in the 300 hurdles, high jump and both relays. Junior Emma Gunderson will be moving forward in the 800 (earning fourth place and setting a new personal record), high jump and both relays.
Freshman Violet Bechtold, also tasked with running all three distance races at districts for the first time, will be moving forward in the 3200 and 1600, earning fourth place in both events.
Junior Amy McKenzie will be moving forward in the 100 hurdles with her personal record time and sixth-place finish.
Competing well but not advancing forward in their individual events are Liberty LaValley in both hurdles races, long jump and shot put), Emma Jamison (3200 and a personal record in the shot put) and Ella Birkeland (personal record 800 time, 400, high jump, long jump). LaValley and Jamison will be advancing to divisional as alternates/managers.
On the guys’ side, several will also be moving on to divisionals.
Junior Carter Morgan earned a victory in the javelin with a personal record throw, in addition to running a leg on both advancing relay teams. Junior Jeffery Colesworthy earned fifth place in both the pole vault and 300 hurdles, in addition to being on both advancing relay teams.
Jared Selander and Derek Brownell are both moving forward as members of a relay team.
Sophomore Landon Jamison will be running the 3200 at divisionals with his fourth-place showing at districts. He also runs a leg on the 4x100m relay. Freshman Roan Stott ran on the 4x400 relay and will be moving forward as an alternate.
Junior Blake Gunderson ended his season with three personal bests in the throwing events. Junior Jacob Major also competed well with a personal best in the discus and 200. “We look forward to what Blake and Jacob can do next season,” Peebles said.
Girls team results — 1. Conrad 151.5, 2. Fairfield 139, 3. Choteau 96, 4. GFCC 86, 5. Cut Bank 42.5, 6. Shelby 11.
200 — 12. Amy McKenzie, 31.46.
400 — 2. Elsah Bechtold, 1:06.02; 7. Emma Gunderson, 1:10.12; 9. Ella Birkeland, 1:25.58.
800 — 1. Ada Bieler, 2:31.98; 4. Gunderson, 2:43.24; 9. Violet Bechtold, 3:09.56; 11. Birkeland, 3:14.16.
1600 — 1. Bieler, 5:40.97; 4. Violet Bechtold, 6:58.03.
3200 — 1. Bieler, 12:29.31; 4. Bechtold, 14:43.74; 8. Emma Jamison, 18:04.85.
100 hurdles — 6. McKenzie, 18.88; 9. Liberty LaValley, 21.35.
300 hurdles — 6. Ellie Lee, 55.47; 7. McKenzie, 56.81; 9. LaValley, 1:00.95.
4x100 relay — 3. (Gunderson, Bieler, Lee, Bechtold), 53.11.
4x400 relay — 2. (Gunderson, Bieler, Lee, Bechtold), 4:36.41.
Shot put — 4. Sadie Grove, 28-08; 9. Jamison, 24-00; 10. LaValley, 22-11.
Discus — 2. Grove, 86-10.
Javelin — 1. Grove, 120-05; 5. Bechtold, 89-01.
High jump — 4. Lee, 4-06; 5. Gunderson, 4-04; 9. Birkeland, 4-00.
Long jump — 12. LaValley, 11-05; 14. Birkeland, 8-05.
Boys team results — 1. Fairfield 179, 2. Cut Bank 144, 3. Conrad 81, 4. Shelby 55, 5. GFCC 36, 6. Choteau 22, 7. Rocky Boy 8.
100 — 7. Carter Morgan, 12.00; 16. Derek Brownell, 13.27; 18. Roan Stott, 14.54.
200 — 14. Brownell, 27.43; 16. Major, 28.15; 18. Roan Stott, 29.93.
400 — 11. Jeffery Colesworthy, 57.85; 13. Jared Selander, 1:00.88; 16. Brownell, 1:03.21; 19. Stott, 1:08.16.
800 — 7. Landon Jamison, 2:28.66.
1600 meters — 7. Jamison, 5:36.03.
3200 meters — 4. Jamison, 11:52.38.
300 hurdles — 5. Colesworthy, 45.58.
4x100 relay — 5. (Colesworthy, Jamison, Selander, Morgan), 48.40.
4x400 relay — 5. (Selander, Brownell, Morgan, Stott), 4:22.65.
Shot put — 17. Gunderson, 31-03.50; 18. Selander, 30-02.50; 20. Major, 26-09.50.
Discus — 13. Blake Gunderson, 82-06; 17. Major, 71-07; 20. Selander, 56-10.
Javelin — 1. Carter Morgan, 146-10; 10. Gunderson, 103; 18. Major, 74-07.
Pole vault — 5. Colesworthy, 9-06.
Long jump — 8. Morgan, 17-08.50; 12. Brownell, 14-10.25; 16. Jamison, 14-03.50; 17. Stott, 13-03.
Triple jump — 12. Stott, 29-03.