The Choteau High School girls basketball team will go into the District 1B tournament, Feb. 17-19, in Shelby as the third seed, finishing the regular season with a 6-10 overall record and a 4-6 conference record.
Fairfield, the number one seed, will have a bye in the opening round of the tournament. Choteau will open against Conrad, the number six seed, on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.
In other first-round pairings, Cut Bank, the number two team, will have a bye; Shelby, number four, will play Rocky Boy, number five, on Thursday at 1 p.m. The losers of the first two games will have byes on Friday. The winner of the Shelby-Rocky Boy game will play Fairfield at 1 p.m. on Friday and the winner of the Choteau-Conrad game will play Cut Bank at 2:30 p.m. Loser-out action will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the championship match is set for 6:30 p.m.
The top four teams will advance to the Northern divisional tournament set in Cut Bank March 3-5.
The CHS girls tournament team will include all the varsity team members: Emma Gunderson, the team’s only senior since Sadie Grove was injured and is unable to finish the season; juniors, Maili Miller and Ada Bieler; sophomores, Zoey Tobar, Presley Naylor and Ainsley DeBruycker; and freshmen, Olivia Jamison, Harlee Trahan, Peyton Passmore and Kylie Kovatch.
Head coach Matt Cornelius said he is happy and excited for the girls because they have shown consistent improvement all season and are setting high goals for the district tournament. He said he is also looking forward to his first District 1B tournament as a Choteau coach.
Choteau split with Conrad in the regular season, winning the first game and losing the second. In practice this week, he said, the girls will work on being able to neutralize strong post players and review fundamentals to limit as many small mistakes as possible. “Then we will let it rip, go play some basketball and have some fun,” he said.
He said the girls have a great attitude and are working well together, having adjusted to the loss of Grove, who played post for the team until she was injured last month in a non-basketball mishap. Sophomore Ainsley DeBruycker, who didn’t even play basketball as a freshman, has been working hard to move into the post position and Cornelius said she is the team’s most-improved player.
Cornelius said even though Grove won’t be playing, she is staying with the team and is cheering them on and helping in any way she can. He said he wishes her the best of luck in her future high school sports and in her college efforts next year at The Citadel, where she has landed a track scholarship for javelin.
“Sadie Grove’s season didn’t go as planned, but it never changed her mindset and attitude about being a positive influence for our team, and that says a monstrous amount about her character and attitude,” Cornelius said.
He also said he will miss senior Emma Gunderson after her basketball season concludes in the post-season. Gunderson is the heart of the team’s offense and defense, who always provides a spark of inspiration and rally whenever the girls need it. She is a smart basketball player who rarely gets in foul trouble despite playing aggressive defense and whose positive, hard-working attitude and work ethic are unmatched. He said he is excited to watch her play collegiate volleyball next year in Great Falls.
Looking back on last weekend’s games, Cornelius said the girls played an outstanding first half against Rocky Boy, putting up 42 points, to lead 42-25, at halftime. They came out of the locker room a little cool on offense, but continued to play strong defense and kept the game from slipping away despite Rocky Boy’s 16-6 third-quarter run.
Because the girls played such tough defense, they were able to get better looks on offense and in the fourth quarter out-scored Rocky Boy, 13-8, for the 61-49 win.
This was a key win for the Lady Bulldogs, Cornelius said, because it cemented their third-seed ranking in the district tournament. Bieler led the girls in scoring with 23 points while Gunderson had 22 in the win. The girls made 72% of their free throws.
Against Fairfield, Choteau’s girls trailed initially and then put together a point run to lead, 24-22, at halftime, capitalizing on aggressive defense and good shooting. In the second half of the game, Fairfield adjusted and started focusing on an inside game offense, outscoring Choteau 20-8 in the third quarter, to wrest the lead back and hang on for the 50-44 win.
Bieler led the team with 26 points while Gunderson chipped in 11 and the girls made 68.7% of their free throws.
STATISTICS
Choteau 19-23-6-13 — 61
Rocky Boy 10-15-16-8 — 49
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 8 4/7 22, Maili Miller 2 0/2 4, Ada Bieler 5 10/10 23, Zoey Tobar 0 3/4 3, Kylie Kovatch 4 1/2 9. Totals: 19 18/25.
Rocky Boy — Abria Small Boy 2 3/4 7, Jayci Demontiney 1 0/0 2, Kodee Henderson 0 1/2 1, Neferti Standing Rock 5 0/0 11, Kale Windy Boy 0 0/1 0, Jourdais Coffee 5 4/6 14, Kendra Gopher 3 1/2 12, Ella Moore 1 0/0 2. Totals: 17 9/15.
Total fouls: Choteau 15, Rocky Boy 22. Technical fouls: Rocky Boy coach. Fouled out: Henderson, Moore. Three-point goals: Gunderson 2, Bieler 3, Standing Rock, Gopher 3.
Choteau 6-18-8-12 — 44
Fairfield 10-11-20-9 — 50
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 4 2/4 11, Maili Miller 1 0/1 2, Ada Bieler 7 9/11 26, Kylie Kovatch 2 0/0 5. Totals: 14 11/16.
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 2 2/4 7, Natalie Kolste 8 2/2 18, Avery Schubarth 1 0/0 2, Avery Pitcher 1 0/1 3, Tori Jones 4 2/4 10, Toryn Martinez 5 0/0 10. Totals: 21 6/11.
Total fouls: Choteau 17, Fairfield 17. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson, Bieler 3, Kovatch, Johnson, Pitcher.