The Choteau High School varsity volleyball team notched two more conference wins last week, and the Lady Bulldogs are now 7-1 going into the fifth week of the regular season.
The varsity girls are 6-0 in conference play. This week, they will play a couple of nonconference matches. The girls will travel to Townsend on Sept. 24 for a three-match card, starting with the C squad at 4:15 p.m. On Sept. 26 they will host Class C Belt for three matches, with the C squad playing at 11 a.m. and each subsequent match starting 20 minutes after the end of the previous match.
In last week’s matches, Choteau’s varsity team defeated Shelby in straight sets, 25-11, 25-18, 25-18. The Choteau C squad won in three, 25-12, 25-14, 15-6, and the junior varsity squad won in three, 25-7, 25-14, 15-7.
Choteau’s serving again helped the Lady Bulldogs in their varsity win. Choteau’s servers put down seven aces and scored on multiple unreturned serves. The girls led throughout the first set, but fell behind early in the second set, down 7-2 at one point. Sadie Grove put down a kill to give Choteau sideout, and with the score, 8-10, Abby McCollom rotated in to serve and served five straight points. Choteau scored on two kills by Ellie Lee, two unreturned serves and a hitting error, to take the lead, 13-10. Choteau led for the rest of the set.
In the third and final set, Choteau and Shelby traded points at the beginning and then Choteau pulled away. With a 3-2 lead, Soren Cummings rotated in to serve and the Choteau girls went on a three-point run, scoring on a net touch, a hitting error and an ace. The Choteau girls kept the lead for the rest of the set.
Choteau got solid hitting in this match from Grove, McCollom, Lee, Asselstine, Bieler and Gunderson along with some tricky second-hit tips from setter Christine Funk. Choteau’s Cummings and Anna Stutz both played strong across the back, and Choteau’s defense got a little work fielding attacks from Maddison Underdal and Blair Luly.
The Choteau girls’ squads were also all victorious against Cut Bank. Choteau’s varsity squad downed the Lady Wolves 25-10, 25-13, 25-9, while the junior varsity girls won, 25-7, 25-19, 15-13, and the C squad girls won 25-13, 25-9, 15-6.
Choteau’s varsity girls dominated their match with the Cut Bank Lady Wolves. As fans have seen in earlier matches, Choteau’s serving is tough and the Lady Bulldogs again used blistering serves to score multiple points. In the first set, Choteau went ahead on a four-point run with Cummings serving, Up, 6-2, after that run, the Lady Bulldogs kept the lead throughout. Choteau got solid hitting from Gunderson, Lee, Bieler, Asselstine, Grove and McCollom as Cut Bank struggled to pass the ball up and get its own offense started.
The Lady Bulldogs scored on multiple hitting and passing errors, caused in part by the intensity of Choteau’s serving and attacking. Helping out with the win were Grove, Ella Stott, Asia Bouma and Anna Stutz and Katie Major.
Choteau middle hitter Ada Bieler played just as well across the back in the two matches as she led the team in digs against Shelby with seven and against Cut Bank with 11. Cummings, Gunderson and McCollom also did a great job with floor coverage, passing up the ball on first contact to setter Funk, who then gave Choteau’s hitters a great chance to put the ball down.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Shelby,
25-11, 25-18, 25-18
Choteau leaders — Aces 7; (Ada Bieler 3, Abby McCollom 2); blocks 2 (Ellie Lee and Bieler); assists 19 (Christine Funk 17, Emma Gunderson 2); digs 38 (Bieler 7, Soren Cummings 6, Gunderson 6, McCollom 6); kills 27 (Gunderson 10, Lee 8).
Shelby leaders — Aces 3 (Jaci Johannes 2, Blair Luly 1); blocks 4 (Maddison Underdal 3, Luly 1); assists 9 (ViVi McDermott 8, Johannes 1); digs 46 (Jori Clary 16, Cami Blevins 11); kills 12 (Underdal 5, Luly 3).
Choteau def. Cut Bank,
25-10, 25-13, 25-9
Choteau leaders — Aces 2 (Soren Cummings 2); blocks 2 (Ada Bieler, Taylor Asselstine); assists 16 (Christine Funk 16); digs 38 (Bieler 11, Anna Stutz 9); kills 24 (Emma Gunderson 7, Ellie Lee 7).
Cut Bank leaders — Aces 1 (Kendall Hibbs); blocks 2 (Kendra Spotted Bear, Hibbs); assists 19 (Camille Bradley 9, Brianne Murphy 7); digs 28 (Sienna spotted Bear 11, Murphy 5); kills 8 (Murphy 2, S. Spotted Bear 2, Paayton Branch 2).