The Choteau High School varsity football team will play at home on Sept. 16, hosting Deer Lodge, a conference foe in the South-West B/C eight-man conference.
The varsity team will play at 7 p.m. The junior varsity squad’s next game will be Sept. 19 at Shelby, starting at 4:30 p.m. Choteau’s next junior high football game will be on Sept. 23 at Cascade at 4 p.m.
Choteau head coach Lucas Gunderson said Deer Lodge is coming to Choteau with a 0-3 record, looking for their first win of the season. This is Deer Lodge’s first year playing in the eight-man league.
The Choteau Bulldogs are now 1-2 on the season, with a win over Sheridan and losses to Flint Creek and Simms.
Physically and turnout-wise, Gunderson said, Choteau and Deer Lodge are fairly even. “I think we’ll match up with really well with them,” he said.
In practice this week, the Bulldogs will work on consistency, making sure players know their assignments and are in the right position to execute during games. Gunderson said Choteau’s offense will again work to run the ball, and on defense, the Bulldogs are expecting to defend against a running offense from Deer Lodge.
The Choteau varsity players made it through a brutal, 52-0, loss to Simms last week-end without any further injuries. Gus Johnson, who had a broken hand, and Gus Lee, who had an eligibility issue, both returned to the lineup last week, but Garrett Torok with a broken leg is out for the season, and Gunderson said he is unsure yet whether Cameron Blair with a shoulder injury and Justyce Yeager with a knee injury will be able to play this week.
In last week’s loss, the Bulldogs tallied 137 yards of offense on 45 plays. Simms com-piled 405 yards of offense on 35 plays.
Choteau had nine yards passing as quarterback Bowen Rappold completed two of nine pass attempts, passing for seven yards to Will Patterson and for two yards to Karson Thomas.
The Choteau boys had 128 yards rushing on 36 rushing attempts. Derek Brownell had 16 carries for 79 yards, Nathan Gunderson had 11 carries for 48 yards, Dillon Harrell had two carries for four yards, and Rappold kept the ball himself seven times for negative three yards.
Simms had 130 yards passing and 275 yards rushing.
Choteau’s boys played a relatively penalty-free game, getting dinged 15 yards on three penalties. Simms lost 45 yards on six penalties.
Each team had just one turnover on a fumble. Choteau’s defense forced a Simms fum-ble that Kellen Myer recovered.
Rappold was sacked three times for a loss of 17 yards. Choteau’s defense was not able to sack the Simms quarterback.
Choteau’s defensive line came up with 28 tackles, 11 by Lee, seven by Patterson, four by Thomas, two by Meyer and one each by Gunderson, Brownell, Johnson and Nick Morgan.
Harrell punted five times for the Bulldogs for 156 yards.
Brownell had three kick-off returns for 72 yards, and Gunderson had two for 30 yards.
Gunderson on Sunday said the Simms offense stretched Choteau’s defenders and then ran to the outside and went over the team on pass plays.
On offense, the Choteau boys were able to move the ball (they had eight first downs and were four of 12 on third-down conversion attempts), but couldn’t sustain their long drives for touchdowns.
The boys took care of the ball and didn’t hurt themselves with big penalties, the coach said.
STATISTICS
Choteau 0-0-0-0 — 0
Simms 22-14-16-0 — 52
Simms — Gaven Flanagan 20-yd. run. (Hudson Rohrer run.)
Simms — Flanagan 9-yd. run. (Flanagan run.)
Simms — Rohrer 2-yd. run. (Pass failed.)
Simms — Rohrer 30-yd. run. (Roher pass to Austin Naude.)
Simms — Colby South 3-yd. run. (Pass failed.)
Simms — South 13-yd. run. (Rohrer pass to Naude.)
Simms — Flanagan 23-yd. run. (South run.)