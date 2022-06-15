Three 2022 graduates of Fairfield High School played in the Big Sky Class B All-Star football game on the North team, defeating the South team, 27-7, June 10 at Lockwood High School.
Miguel Perez, Kaelob Flores and Cael Giles had the privilege of playing on the North team. It’s the fourth consecutive win for the North, which allowed the fewest points in this series since the North registered back-to-back shutouts in 2011-12. The win also gave the North an 18-15 lead in the series, which dates back to 1989.
North team head coach Adam Goodnight told a sports reporter from 406mtsports following the game that it was, “an unbelievable bunch of kids.” The head coach for Florence-Carlton to the Class B state championship last season, he said, “You know, I’ve competed against most of those kids for four years, and it’s a lot more fun coaching them than it is to compete against them. A truly special bunch of kids. They bought into the whole process.”
There were seven players from the Class B state championship on the North roster, but it was a team effort for the North. They received three touchdown passes from Bigfork quarterback Patrick Wallen and interceptions from five defenders. Malta’s Rex Williamson scored a short rushing touchdown for the North.
On the North team, Perez from Fairfield, Levi Posey from Florence, Connor Tuss from Malta, George Bucklin from Bigfork and Caden Zaluski from Florence Carlton made interceptions.
The North defense stifled the South. The South’s lone score came on a 30-yard interception return by Red Lodge’s Skyler Quenzer.
Despite the 20-point margin, South coach Clint Layng of Jefferson told 406sports he felt his team played well. The South had several decent drives against a bend-but-don’t-break defense. “We just didn’t get it in the end zone and we had some opportunities to make some plays,” Layng said. “I mean, they had a good team. That’s a really talented team, but I thought our guys played with them physically. We were right there except for a few big plays.”
The MVPs were: Patrick Wallen from Bigfork, north offense; Connor Tuss from Malta, north defense; Brendan Wagner, Whitehall, south offense; and Colter Zink from Shepherd, south defense.
Scholarship winners were Kyler Hallock of Glasgow and AJ Browning of Columbus.
STATISTICS
North 6-15-0-6 — 27
South 0-0-7-0 — 7
North: Tristan Pyette, 5-yd. pass from Patrick Wallen (pass failed).
North: Blake Shoupe 69-yd. pass from Wallen (Caden Zaluski run).
North: Rex Williamson 1-yd. run (Zaluski kick).
South: Skyler Quenzer 30-yd. interception return (Trey Hoveland kick).
North: Pyette 49-yd. pass from Wallen (kick failed).