January 22, 2020
District 1B
Boys
1. Fairfield 6-0 — 7-3
2. Shelby 5-1 — 6-4
3. Rocky Boy 4-2 — 8-2
4. Choteau 3-3 — 7-3
5. Cut Bank 2-4 — 2-8
6. Conrad 1-5 — 2-7
7. GFCC 0-6 — 1-9
Fairfield 85, Choteau 68
Rocky Boy 69, Conrad 52
Shelby 70, Cut Bank 47
Rocky Boy 87, Choteau 60
Cut Bank 61, GFCC 55
Girls
1. Fairfield 6-0 — 7-3
2. Shelby 5-1 —6-4
3. Conrad 3-3 — 3-6
4. Rocky Boy 3-3 — 4-6
5. Choteau 2-4 — 3-7
6. Cut Bank 2-4 — 2-7
7. GFCC 0-6 — 1-9
Fairfield 56, Choteau 32
Conrad 45, Rocky Boy 37
Shelby 56, Cut Bank 42
Rocky Boy 53, Choteau 44
Cut Bank 48, GFCC 33
Northern Division District 10-C
Boys
1. Simms 7-0 — 9-1
2. Power 5-2 — 8-2
3. Heart Butte 4-3 — 4-3
4. Sunburst 4-3 — 6-4
5. Cascade 3-4 — 4-6
6. Dutton/Brady 3-4 — 4-6
7. Valier 2-5 — 2-8
8. Augusta 0-7 — 0-10
Jan. 16-18
Simms 62, Sunburst 57
Power 71, Augusta 22
Dutton/Brady 57, Valier 36
GFCC 65 Cascade 45
Power 41, Sunburst 37
Dutton/Brady 61, Augusta 20
Valier 64, Cascade 50
Simms 74, Heart Butte 41
Girls
1. Augusta 7-0 — 9-1
2. Power 5-2 — 6-4
3. Cascade 5-2 — 7-3
4. Simms 5-2 — 7-3
5. Valier 3-4 — 4-6
6. Sunburst 2-5 — 4-6
7. Heart Butte 1-6 — 1-6
8. Dutton/Brady 0-7 — 0-10
Simms 76, Sunburst 37
Augusta 51, Power 41
Valier 59, Dutton/Brady 13
GFCC 59, Cascade 33
Power 31, Sunburst 29
Augusta 65, Dutton/Brady 20
Cascade 52, Valier 50
Simms over Heart Butte (no score)
Boys
Choteau JV 13-7-11-11 — 42
Fairfield JV 19-22-19-19 — 79
Choteau — Weylin Johnson 1 0/0 2, Cody Hunter 1 0/0 3, Tony Daley 2 0/0 5, Henry Bieler 3 2/5 10, Tommy James 4 0/0 11, Jacob Brewster 3 1/4 8, Sterling Stott 1 0/0 3. Totals: 15 3/9.
Fairfield — Aiden Garner 3 0/0 6, Weston Kline 3 0/0 6, Brian Ward 0 5/6 5, Owen Cartwright 4 1/2 9, Michael Wambach 5 2/3 12, Cooper Christensen 4 0/0 8, Bryden Batson 5 1/3 11, Cole Neal 0 1/2 1, Tyson Schenk 6 1/1 13, Brayden Kolwyck 3 0/1 6, Trever Severinsen 1 0/0 2. Totals: 34 11/18.
Fouls: Choteau 13, Fairfield 9. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Hunter, Daley, Bieler 2, James 3, Brewster, Stott.
Choteau JV 5-7-17-20 — 43
Rocky Boy JV 21-19-17-13 — 70
Choteau — Weylin Johnson 2 0/4 4, William Patterson 3 0/0 6, Cody Hunter 2 0/0 4, Henry Bieler 4 1/4 10, Tommy James 1 0/2 2, Jacob Brewster 6 2/5 14, Landon Jamison 0 1/2 1, Anthony Carlon 1 0/0 2. Totals: 19 4/17.
Rocky Boy — Isiah Limberhand 5 0/0 10, Kellen Colliflower 3 0/0 7, Nick Parker 2 1/6 6, Keenan Gopher 9 0/3 21, Isiac Roasting Stick 1 0/0 2, Harold Denny 3 0/0 6, Cruz Sunchild 6 1/5 13, Kitipskaw Baker 2 0/0 5. Totals: 31 2/14.
Fouls: Choteau 11, Rocky Boy 17. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Bieler, Colliflower, Parker, Gopher 3, Baker.
Havre 11-19-18-18 — 66
Fairfield 9-13-14-14 — 50
Havre — Josh Warp 2 0/0 4, Jake Huston 5 1/2 12, Tyrel Kjersum 3 0/0 8, Nolan Cotton 2 0/0 4, Mason Rismon 5 0/2 14, Kellen Detrick 5 7/8 18, Caden Jenkins 1 0/2 2, Clint Owens 1 1/3 3. Totals: 24 10/15.
Fairfield — Gaice Blackwell 2 0/0 5, Conor Murray 2 1/1 5, Keeley Bake 6 2/2 16, Guidry Giles 2 3/3 8, Daniel Faith 4 4/5 14, Kaelob Flores 0 2/2 2. Totals: 16 12/13.
Fouls: Havre 14, Fairfield 19. Fouled out: Flores. Three-point goals: Huston, Kjersum 2, Rismon 4, Detrick, Blackwell, Bake 2, Giles, Faith.
Power 5-12-11-13 — 41
Sunburst 6-6-10-15 — 37
Power — Power — Nick Widhalm 4 2/2 10, Ben Lehnerz 1 5/10 7, Jackson Widhalm 4 5/7 15, Spencer Lehnerz 3 1/7 7, Brandt Streit 1 0/0 2. Totals: 13 13/26.
Sunburst — Stanley Jarvis 2 0/0 5, Grady Kerfoot 2 0/2 5, Connor Sullivan 1 0/0 3, Cade Hanson 6 0/0 12, Josh Kearns 4 0/0 8, John Buckley 2 0/0 4. Totals: 17 0/2.
Fouls: Power 8, Sunburst 18. Fouled out: Jarvis, Kearns. Three-point goals: J. Widhalm 2, Jarvis, Kerfoot, Sullivan.
Power 23-13-22-13 — 71
Augusta 10-4-4-4 — 22
Power — Nick Widhalm 5 0/0 10, Ben Lehnerz 8 0/1 18, Wyatt Ulsh 1 0/0 2, Jackson Wdhalm 4 2/3 10, Tyler Danreuther 2 2/4 6, Spencer Lehnerz 5 0/0 11, Jacob Boetticher 3 1/3 7, Brandt Streit 3 1/2 7. Totals: 31 6/13.
Augusta — M. Mills 0 2/2 2, K. June 1 0/0 2, T. Allen 1 2/2 4, H. Rapp 3 4/4 10, C. Anderson 2 0/0 4. Totals: 7 8/8.
Fouls: Power 8, Augusta 15. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: B. Lehnerz 2, S. Lehnerz.
Dutton/Brady 16-21-18-6 — 61
Augusta 0-6-10-4 — 20
Dutton/Brady — Clay Blakenship 2 0/0 6, Tyce Erickson 5 3/4 14, Cavin Sealey 1 2/2 4, Kellan Doheny 10 2/2 27, John Baringer 3 0/0 7, Rylan Doheny 1 0/0 3. Totals: 22 7/8.
Augusta — M. Mills 0 2/2 2, K. June 1 0/0 3, T. Allen 3 4/4 10, C. Anderson 2 1/1 5. Totals: 6 7/7.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 10, Augusta 11. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Blankenship 2, Erickson, K. Doheny 5, Baringer, R. Doheny, June.
Dutton/Brady 9-21-19-8 — 57
Valier 9-9-13-4 — 36
Dutton/Brady — Tyler Ellsworth 3 0/0 7, Clay Blankenship 0 0/2 0, Tyce Erickson 4 7/12 15, Kellan Doheny 4 2/2 12, John Baringer 3 6/6 13, Rylan Doheny 5 0/0 10. Totals: 19 15/22.
Valier — Rylee St. Gobbard 1 0/0 2, Chance Peterson 2 0/0 5, Will Boumans 1 0/0 2, Brody Connelly 7 2/6 18, Brett Stoltz 2 4/6 9. Totals: 13 6/12.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 12, Valier 20. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Ellsworth, K. Doheny 2, Baringer, Peterson, Connelly 2, Stoltz.
Girls
Choteau JV 9-9-4-10 — 33
Fairfield JV 12-16-29-11 — 68
Choteau — Maili Miller 1 2/4 4, Emma Jamison 0 1/2 2, Ella Stott 2 1/2 5, Ada Bieler 1 0/0 2, Lila Bradley 5 1/8 12, Savannah Durocher 1 0/0 2, Sadie Grove 2 2/3 6. Totals: 12 7/19.
Fairfield — Natalie Kolste 5 1/6 11, Avery Pitcher 2 0/0 4, Emma Woods 5 0/0 12, Shaylee Grigsby 2 0/0 4, Olivia Copenhaver 3 0/0 6, Alexa Johnson 2 0/0 4, Tori Jones 9 0/0 20, Sophie Jergenson 1 0/2 2, Kaylee Bouma 1 0/0 2, Sami Debolt 0 3/4 3. Totals: 30 4/12.
Fouls: Choteau 14, Fairfield 20. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Bradley, Woods 2, Jones 2.
Choteau JV 7-7-3-4 — 21
Rocky Boy JV 4-4-5-5 — 18
Choteau — Maili Miller 1 0/0 2, Emma Jamison 1 0/0 3, Ada Bieler 1 0/0 2, Lila Bradley 2 0/0 4, Savannah Durocher 1 0/0 2, Sadie Grove 3 1/2 8. Totals: 9 1/2.
Rocky Boy — Jourdi Coffee 3 2/2 8, Meiyah Sutherland 1 1/4 3, Jayla Small 3 0/0 7. Totals: 7 3/6.
Fouls: Choteau 5, Rocky Boy 5. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals, Jamison, Grove, Small.
Havre 25-12-4-15 — 56
Fairfield 9-7-11-4 — 31
Havre — Kyndall Keller 5 5/7 16, Kylie Walker 1 0/0 3, Loy Waid 4 2/2 10, Kadie Miller 3 3/5 9, Sadie Filius 4 0/0 10, Katie Wirtzberger 3 0/1 8. Totals: 19 10/15.
Fairfield — Madi Rosenbaum 1 0/0 2, Kenna Pitcher 5 8/8 19, Taylor Simmons 1 0/0 2, Cheyenne Maddox 1 0/2 3, Kyler Bake 1 1/3 3, Kaylee Christensen 1 0/0 2. Totals: 10 9/13.
Fouls: Havre 12, Fairfield 14. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Keller, Walker, Filius 2, Wirtzberger 2, Pitcher, Maddox.
Power 7-7-0-17 — 31
Sunburst 3-7-9-10 — 29
Power — Sierra Sievers 1 2/6 4, Veronica Smelser 3 0/0 7, Amara Bodkins 1 1/2 4, Jersey Somerfeld 1 0/0 2, Hailey May 2 0/0 4, Kinsey May 4 1/2 10. Totals: 12 4/10.
Sunburst — MacKinzie Wilson 1 0/0 3, Annika Fair 2 0/2 5, Brooke Holland 2 0/0 5, Laura Meyer 1 0/0 2, Jeena Alborano 3 1/4 7, Claire Bucklin 2 2/2 7. Totals: 11 3/8.
Fouls: Power 15, Sunburst 13. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Smelser, Bodkins, K. May, Wilson, Fair, Holland, Bucklin.
Augusta 8-14-15-14 — 51
Power 9-13-6-13 — 41
Augusta — Brandi Hill 1 1/2 3, A. Barrett 3 0/0 7, Payton Levine 3 4/6 10, C. Herring 1 0/0 2, Olivia Isakson 10 3/6 24, Dayna Mills 2 0/0 4, Jae Allen 0 1/2 1. Totals: 20 9/16.
Power — Sierra Sievers 1 6/6 8, Veronica Smelser 2 2/2 6, Amara Bodkins 3 4/6 10, Jersey Somerfeld 1 0/0 2, Hailey May 1 0/0 2, Kinsey May 2 7/8 13, Brodi Niebaum 0 0/2 0. Totals: 10 17/22.
Fouls: Augusta 21, Power 15. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Barrett, Isakson, K. May 2.
Augusta 21-25-9-10 — 65
Dutton/Brady 2-4-2-12 — 20
Augusta — G. Hill 1 1/2 3, Bradi Hill 4 3/9 11, A. Barrett 1 0/0 3, M. Mahlum 1 0/0 3, R. Shalz 3 0/0 6, Payton Levine 3 0/0 6, K. Shalz 1 0/0 3, C. Herring 1 0/0 2, Olivia Isakson 6 4/5 16, Dayna Mills 2 0/1 4, Jae Allen 3 2/4 8. Totals: 26 10/21.
Dutton/Brady — Chloe Sealey 2 1/2 5, Leslie Ostberg 0 1/2 1, MacKaela Pulver 2 2/6 7, Jazmyn Coffman 1 3/5 5, Nadely Champman 1 0/0 2. Totals: 6 7/15.
Fouls: Augusta 16, Dutton/Brady 16. Fouled out: Ostberg. Three-point goals: Barrett, Mahlum, K. Shalz, Pulver.
Valier 21-14-13-11 — 54
Dutton/Brady 4-3-3-3 — 13
Valier — Erica Ramsey 1 2/4 4, Kinley Kovatch 1 0/0 2, Hannah St. Goddard 5 2/2 12, Hannah Monroe 4 0/2 8, Haylee Layne 0 0/2 0, Lori Orcutt 6 0/0 14, Amari Calfrobe 0 1/2 1, Kaylee Christiaens 3 1/2 8, Emma Valdez 4 2/2 10. Totals: 24 8/16.
Dutton/Brady — Leslie Ostberg 1 0/0 2, Mackaela Pulver 2 1/2 7, Jzamyn Coffman 1 0/2 2, Mia Reiding 1 0/0 2. Totals: 5 1/4 13.
Fouls: Valier 8, Dutton/Brady 10. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Orcutt 2, Christiaens, Pulver 2.