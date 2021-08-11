Golf

The Grizzly golfers won the fifth annual Brawl on the Front golf tournament at the Choteau Country Club on July 23, defeating the Cats, 10.5 to 7.5, as golfers enjoyed a near smoke-free day at the Choteau course.

All slots were filled as 72 golfers (36 Grizzlies and 36 Cats) competed in the 18-hole, two-person scramble featuring a cash pot of $1,200 and $5,000 in hole prizes, including TaylorMade and Callaway drivers, fairway woods, a full iron set and putter, multiple Yeti coolers, a Traeger grill and more.

The top three teams in the tournament were: Michael Reeve and Jordan Overstreet of Ennis, finishing in first and winning $600; Logan Garman of Choteau and Zach Johanson of Shelby, second, $400; and Scott Newmiller and Ed Derks of Conrad, third, $200.