The Grizzly golfers won the fifth annual Brawl on the Front golf tournament at the Choteau Country Club on July 23, defeating the Cats, 10.5 to 7.5, as golfers enjoyed a near smoke-free day at the Choteau course.
All slots were filled as 72 golfers (36 Grizzlies and 36 Cats) competed in the 18-hole, two-person scramble featuring a cash pot of $1,200 and $5,000 in hole prizes, including TaylorMade and Callaway drivers, fairway woods, a full iron set and putter, multiple Yeti coolers, a Traeger grill and more.
The top three teams in the tournament were: Michael Reeve and Jordan Overstreet of Ennis, finishing in first and winning $600; Logan Garman of Choteau and Zach Johanson of Shelby, second, $400; and Scott Newmiller and Ed Derks of Conrad, third, $200.