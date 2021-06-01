Exciting, thrilling, amazing, motivating and challenging were just a few of the words Choteau High School students Sadie Grove and Ada Bieler used to describe competing at the State Class B track meet May 28-29 in Laurel.
Both girls experienced each of those feelings and more as they saved their best for last and were rewarded with state medals. Junior Sadie Grove took top honors, winning the state title in the javelin throw, with a career-long toss of 123.4 feet. A sophomore, Bieler placed in three of the most grueling events: third in the 800-meter race (2:24.36), and second each in the 1,600-meter (5:22.32) and 3,200-meter (11:54.61). She broke her personal best records in all three races.
Grove threw her record-breaking toss on the final throw of the day. “I knew I had already won when I made my final throw,” Grove said when interviewed on May 30. “My ‘fans’ had been wanting me to grunt when I threw, and I gave it all I had, even adding a little grunt, and it just sailed,” Grove said.
Coming into the competition with the third best record in Class B in the state, Grove said her first toss of the competition was right around the 118-feet mark. If she knew then what she knows now, the first toss was enough for the state title, as Ashley Carroll of Shepherd took second place in the competition with a personal best toss of 117-11.
The final toss and the overall season where she won every javelin competition she entered were the results of an unbelievable amount of work and dedication. “I was basically self-taught,” Grove said. She was in the weight room every day, spent hours poring over videos on YouTube and practicing almost every day.
There was a lot of determination from Grove, but she also credits a big part of her success to her dad Mark and her coach, Nick Tschida. “They were there for me, searching out videos to help, practicing with me and breaking down the throws in slow motion and just overall giving me motivation every single day,” she said.
Participating on the wrestling team also helped her with upper body strength, and because it is an individual sport, it was a big key in helping to fine tune her “mental game” and gave her confidence, she said.
“Technique and confidence,” she said of the foundations of her success. “I worked out almost every day. I put in a lot of work over the summer, I worked my butt off.”
One of Grove’s goals is to break the Choteau High School javelin record of 138.6 that is currently held by Ashley Vandolah.
Bieler was also excited for how state went, thrilled to compete at that level and motivated to return for the next two years to challenge her times and placements. The winner of the two-mile race is a senior, but the other top placers in the 800 and 1,600 were underclass members and she hopes they will be back again next year too, she added.
This was the sophomore’s first year competing in track in high school as last year’s season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said in junior high, she competed in the mile and liked distance running, so added the 800 and 3,200 in high school. She likes the aspect of not having to “go all out” for the whole race, but find a comfortable pace that works throughout the race. A volleyball and basketball player for Choteau, Bieler said she doesn’t have time to train for distance running during those seasons but does run for her enjoyment in the summer.
Bieler found that not many athletes compete in all three races; most only run in two of the distance events. She ran the 1,600 on Friday and the 800 and 3,200 on Saturday, plus two legs in the Choteau’s girls relay teams. “After the track meet I was pretty exhausted,” she laughed.
“The different types of training throughout the season really helped me prepare for these tough races,” Bieler said.
“Depending upon the day, some the coaches have me working on running lots of miles, other nights I’m working on my kick at the finish line,” she said.
Both Grove and Bieler commented about the tremendous support they have received from their coaches, teammates and families. “They have cheered us on all season through state,” both girls said.
In addition to her parents, Mark and Kim Grove, her uncle, aunt and her grandmother, Helen Lind from Billings, attended. “It was the first sporting event my grandmother had ever attended of any of her grandchildren,” Grove said. “I could have lost the whole thing and she would still have been so excited.”
Grove appreciated having Bieler as a teammate. “She just has a spark to her personality and that keeps me going,” she added.
Bieler said her parents, Bill and Tracy, were there along with her two siblings and a lot of close family and friends from across the state.
“Sadie is Choteau High School’s newest state champion winning in javelin with a personal record throw,” said Choteau head coach Callee Peebles. “She has been working hard since her freshman year when she set the goal of becoming a state champion. Not getting a track season last year fueled her fire even more. What most won’t see when they look at her standing on top of the podium is the daily dedication it took to get there. From lifting weights before school, to challenging herself by going out for wrestling in order to work on mental toughness and getting stronger, and the extra time spent at every practice throughout the season to fine-tune her throwing form.”
“Sophomore Ada Bieler had a standout meet with podium finishes in all three distance running events,” Peebles said. “This accomplishment is achieved by very few athletes.” In her third podium finish in the 3,200 she re-broke her own school record (from 12:01.13 to 11:54.61).
Aside from a two-hour weather delay for lightning/thunderstorms on Friday, the Class B state track and field meet went smoothly and was one to remember for the Choteau Bulldogs, Peebles aid. The Bulldogs had six girls competing, many in multiple events (Bieler, Grove, Ellie Lee, Elsah Bechtold, Emma Gunderson and Amy McKenzie), and four guys competing (Carter Morgan, Jeffery Colesworthy, Derek Brownell and Jared Selander).
Bechtold, a senior, earned a personal record time and eighth place in the 400 with a time of 1:03.27, in addition to running on both qualifying relay teams.
McKenzie, a junior, earned a personal record time in the 100 hurdles of 18.19.
Lee, a senior, and Gunderson, a junior, ran strong legs on both qualifying relay teams. The 4x400 relay team ran their fastest time of the season (4:22.69) and earned a top 10 finish in the state with ninth. Lee and Gunderson also both competed in the high jump.
Coleworthy earned a personal record time in the 300 hurdles, only running this event for the first time at the district track meet. “We look forward to seeing what he can do next year in this event,” Peebles said.
Morgan, Colesworthy, Selander, all juniors, and sophomore Brownell all ran a leg on the qualifying 4x400m relay. With all members returning next year, it will be exciting to see what they can do, Peebles aid.
STATISTICS
Top 10 girls teams — 1. Sweet Grass County 67, 2. Manhattan 62, 3. Huntley Project 59, 4. Colstrip 36, 5. Baker 33, 6. Choteau 32, 7. Broadwater 31, 8. Jefferson 29, 9. Wolf Point 25, 10. Bigfork 20, 10. Glasgow 20.
400 — 8. Elsah Bechtold, 1:03.27 PR.
800 — 3. Ada Bieler, 2:24.36 PR.
1,600 — 2. Bieler, 5:22.32 PR.
3,200 — 2. Bieler 11:54.61 PR.
100 hurdles — 17. Amy McKenzie, 18.19 PR.
4x100 relay — 16. (Emma Gunderson, Bieler, Ellie Lee, Bechtold), 54.43.
4x400 relay — 9. (Gunderson, Bieler, Lee, Bechtold), 4:22.69.
Shot put — 17. Sadie Grove, 28-10.50.
Javelin — 1. Grove, 123-04 PR.
Top 10 boys teams — 1. Jefferson 62, 2. Loyola-Sacred Heart 48, 3. Manhattan 45, 4. Huntley Project 42, 5. Broadwater 40, 6. Bigfork 35, 7. Red Lodge 31, 8. Wolf Point 30, 9. Columbus 27, 10. Thompson Falls 26.
300 hurdles — 15. Jeffery Colesworthy, 44.15 PR.
4x400 relay — 18. (Carter Morgan, Derek Brownell, Jared Selander, Colesworthy), 3:54.03a.
Javelin — 15. Carter Morgan, 134.