Fairfield High School Superintendent Les Meyer in his commencement address welcomed the 2020 graduates straight from “Zoom university” to a memorable graduation ceremony on May 24.
Seated in three rows on the 50-yard line, the 17 seniors were surrounded by family and friends seated with social distancing throughout the field. Mother Nature was kind to the graduating class with mostly sunny skies for the hour-long ceremony,
Meyer highlighted three points in his speech — be thankful, earn your wings and don’t be soft. He started by pointing out even with everything this senior class has had taken from them in the last two and half months, they have lots to be thankful for. “You have your families, shelter, food and you now have toilet paper,” Meyer said, as he and high school principal Duston Gordon tossed rolls to the seniors.
Returning to his address, Meyer said, “most of the time, what we focus on is the negative — even as adults.” He emphasized the negatives this senior class has had tossed at them and how they have found the positives. He said he hopes they will continue to do so as they move forward.
Meyer told the class life is full of one step forward and two steps back, and that life is hard and they are going to need to bite, fight and scratch for everything they get. “You are going to have to earn your wings,” he said.
He talked about how we have all become soft, enjoying luxuries of life and taking for granted the little things. Given everything this class has endured, he is hopeful they will be the generation to say “thank you” and mean it, they will make community service a way of life and help neighbors regardless of skin color and socio-economic status. “A generation that gets people up working, helping and giving back,” Meyer said. “Good luck, get after it and go earn it.”
Also speaking during the commencement ceremony were class salutatorian Kenna Pitcher and valedictorian Gabe Roberts.
Pitcher also used three points in her address. She advised the class to stop overthinking, told them the only person in charge of their happiness was their self and said comparison is the thief of joy. She encouraged her classmates to not to follow the crowd but “you do you.”
She spoke of the memories the class has made over the four years and touched on the disappointments at the end of their senior year. “Even though these last few months haven’t been exactly what we had planned and hoped for, they have taught us many life lessons and shown us the support network that we have,” Pitcher said.
Roberts shared several quotes in his speech. “‘I am convinced that life is 10% what happens to me and 90% how I react to it,’ Charles Swindoll said. This is important for us to remember right now,” Roberts said. “Our class has been disappointed numerous times in the past few months, but we are not going to let these setbacks define us. By deciding to make the best of a situation that we can’t control, we are robbing it of its ability to frighten us, to weaken us. Although these challenges will hopefully soon be over, we will undoubtedly face much adversity throughout our lives, and I believe that, from our current situation, we have learned that our attitude is more important than our circumstance.”
He also encouraged the class to take to heart the quote by Mother Teresa to “spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.”
“You never know the day that someone will need love, so why not spread it every day,” Roberts said.
He concluded his address saying this senior class has learned and will continue to learn that a positive attitude is important, that spreading happiness and love helps others and that we shouldn’t let fear stop us from trying new things.
The seniors started graduation activities with a parade around town on three fire trucks. The senior class members parked their vehicles around the track and at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, stood by their vehicle where family and friends could greet them.