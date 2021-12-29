The Choteau High School varsity boys basketball team won their first conference game of the season on Dec. 21, defeating Conrad, 48-42, in a hard-fought battle that gave the Choteau boys their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season.
The boys are now 1-0 in conference and 1-1-5 overall. The victory over Conrad was the Choteau varsity team’s first win since Coach Kevin Kovatch started with the team in the 2020-21 season. “They were super excited and I’m really proud of them,” Kovatch said of the win, adding that the boys now know they can win and know how they feel with a win, which should help boost their confidence as they continue the season.
This week, the boys returned to the gym on Monday, and Kovatch said they would be working on adding two more offensive schemes and one more defensive scheme. They also continue to work on passing, dribbling, shooting from the floor and the free-throw line and rebounding.
They will resume play on Jan. 7 at Shelby, where they will face a tall, talented team led by 6-6 senior Rhett Reynolds. Kovatch said Reynolds is not alone in offensive production for the Coyotes as the varsity boys have had three to four players scoring in double digits every game so far this season.
Choteau will have a height disadvantage and will work to take care of the ball, be patient on offense and scrappy on defense.
They will play at home on Jan. 8 against Cut Bank, a team that beat Conrad by five points earlier in the season. Kovatch said Choteau’s boys match up with Cut Bank physically and this is a team that Choteau should be able to play with and come up with a win.
In the boys’ win over Conrad, the Bulldogs’ defense held Conrad to just three points in the first quarter, and with their offense clicking, they took a 27-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“Our defense was really good the first half,” Kovatch said, “and we got a little offense rolling.”
Choteau continued to shoot well in the third quarter, outscoring Conrad, 11-7, and leading by 16 points at one time. The Bulldogs led 38-27 at the start of the fourth quarter, but then, Kovatch said, the boys “kind of panicked a little bit” and started attacking the basket and taking some inadvisable shots that opened a little door for Conrad to rally. The Cowboys put up 18 points in the fourth quarter to Choteau’s 10, but the Bulldogs held on for the win.
Henry Bieler led Choteau in scoring with 19 points while Jacob Beattie had 11 in the win. The boys made 13 of 28 or 46% of their free-throws in the game. Kovatch said he wants to see the boys make more of their free-throws and that will continue to be an emphasis in practice.
The boys finished the 2021 part of their season on Dec. 22, hosting Jefferson County High School, a strong, tall, athletic team from the Southern Division. The Bulldogs played a great first quarter — arguably their best basketball of this season and last season, Kovatch said — and led, 11-10, after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, however, the Panthers found their groove and outscored Choteau, 19-9, to lead, 29-20, at halftime. Foul trouble played a huge role in the game, however, as three Choteau starters, Landon Jamison, Bowen Rappold and Will Patterson, all picked up three fouls in the third quarter, and, with those boys on the bench, Jefferson put up 31 points to Choteau’s two, and led, 60-22, at the start of the fourth quarter.
Kovatch said Patterson fouled out in the fourth quarter and Choteau struggled to get rebounds. Jefferson also switched defenses at halftime, leaving man-to-man coverage and switching to a zone defense that was very effective in trapping Choteau and allowing the Panthers to pick off Choteau’s initial pass at the start of many offensive possessions.
Despite the level of competition on the court, Bieler was able to put up 24 points in the game and was the only Choteau player to score in double digits. The boys made 47% of their free-throws.
Kovatch said the coaches continue to work with the varsity team to build strength and confidence for Kellen Meyer, a freshman, and Bowen Rappold, a sophomore, to put up more shots and help diversify the offense. He said Patterson has good chances to score under the basket and Jamison is primarily a defensive player who does a great job for the team rebounding. Beattie, who is a junior but is only playing basketball for his second season, is also showing continued improvement in his ability to drive to the basket and score points.
STATISTICS
Choteau 8-19-11-10 — 48
Conrad 3-14-7-18 — 42
Choteau — Henry Bieler 6 6/13 19, Kellen Meyer 1 3/4 5, Bowen Rappold 1 1/2 3, Jacob Beattie 5 1/7 11, Will Patterson 2 2/2 6, Gus Johnson 1 0/0 2, Landon Jamison 1 0/0 2. Totals: 17 13/28.
Conrad — Teagan Arnold 1 0/0 2, Christean Habets 3 0/0 8, Sam Blanchard 1 2/7 4, Zach Durnell 1 0/0 2, Devon Baney 4 2/3 11, Brayden Stordahl 3 1/3 7, Kaden Savik 1 0/0 2, Roscoe Shaw 2 0/0 3. Totals: 16 5/13.
Total fouls: Choteau 12, Conrad 22. Fouled out: Habets. Three-point goals: Bieler, Habets 2, Baney, Shaw 2.
Choteau 11-9-2-11 — 33
Jefferson 10-19-31-6 — 66
Choteau — Henry Bieler 6 9/13 24, Kellen Meyer 0 0/1 0, Bowen Rappold 1 0/2 2, Jacob Beattie 0 0/2 0, Will Patterson 1 0/0 3, Gus Johnson 1 0/0 2, Landon Jamison 1 0/1 2. Totals: 10 9/19.
Jefferson — Tyler Harrington 4 5/5 13, Zach Zody 3 1/2 10, Mike Emter 1 0/0 2, Trent McMaster 4 4/5 12, Luke Eckmann 1 6/6 8, Jake Genger 3 1/1 7, Dalton Noble 0 0/4 0, Hyrum Parke 0 1/2 1, Wade Rykal 6 1/3 13. Totals: 22 19/28.
Total fouls: Choteau 20, Jefferson 18. Fouled out: Patterson. Three-point goals: Bieler 3, Patterson, Zody 3.