Choteau High School wrestlers Sadie Grove and Anna Stutz made school history last week, both placing at the first all-class girls state wrestling tournament at the Lockwood High School gym outside of Billings.
They competed with about 167 girls from Class AA, A, B and C in the first Montana High School Association-sanctioned state girls wrestling tournament. Grove, a junior wrestling at 145 pounds, placed sixth and Stutz, a senior at 152 pounds, placed fifth. Both girls were wrestling for the first time this year, though Stutz had been the wrestling team manager for the past three seasons.
Both girls competed only against other girls this past season. Stutz ended her high school wrestling career with an 18-5 record while Grove finished with a 14-8 record.
They were the second group of CHS girls to wrestle. Last year, McKenna LaValley, a senior, and Daysha McLoughlin, a junior, were the first-ever CHS female wrestlers. They did not have the opportunity to compete in a state girls tournament and neither made it to state to compete in the Class B-C tournament that was open to both boys and girls last year. McLoughlin did not go out for wrestling this season.
Coach Sam Armstrong said both Stutz and Grove wanted to become state placers and reached that goal. Grove had a bye in the opening round and then lost her first match to a girl she had beaten earlier in the season. Stutz suffered a hamstring injury in her second match and wrestled the rest of the tournament with that injury affecting her ability to compete.
“Both girls responded well with their losses,” Armstrong said, and continued to compete hard to get into a match to place. “They both had an impressive year for first-year wrestlers.”
Armstrong said wrestling coaches from across the state were impressed with their female wrestlers at the state tournament.
“The biggest takeaway is that all the girls were bringing as much passion into that gym as you could possibly have,” he said, adding that all the coaches were inspired. “The whole thing was just powerful altogether. It was neat to see these girls perform at this level.”
The Choteau wrestlers were busy last week. They hosted a mixer on Feb. 16, honoring senior wrestlers Stutz and Kaide Kindler and manager Destiny Buckman. Then assistant coach Levi Guenzler and volunteer coach Bob Scott stayed in Choteau with the boys for mixers on Feb. 19 and 20 while Armstrong and assistant athletic director Payge DeLaurenti accompanied the girls to the state meet.
Armstrong said he was proud of the entire team for their wrestling in the various mixers. “They team did very well,” he said. “For the most part, Choteau just rolled and wrestled tough, even in their losses.”
Armstrong said the momentum of the week will help the team as the boys now go to their own divisional tournament.
The CHS boy wrestlers will travel to the B-C Western Division tournament at Cut Bank High School on Thursday night and will stay in a hotel Thursday and Friday because of 7 a.m. weigh ins. This season, the MHSA consolidated all wrestling programs into two super divisions — the East and the West. The top eight placers in each weight class will advance to the Class B-C state tournament March 5-6 at Shelby High School.
The Choteau wrestlers competing in the divisional tournament will be Jeffery Colesworthy, a junior at 132 pounds; Kindler, at 145 pounds; Percy Bechtold, a freshman at 152 pounds; Gus Lee, a freshman at 170 pounds; Jared Selander, a junior at 182 pounds; Carter Morgan, a junior at 205 pounds; and Jacob Major, a junior at 285 pounds.
Armstrong said wrestling will start at 9 a.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
On another note, Armstrong said he and Guenzler are also happy with junior high wrestling turnout this season, which starts this week. Guenzler is the head junior high coach and Armstrong is his assistant. They had six girls and 15 boys in grades five through eight go out.
STATISTICS
All-Class State Girls Tournament
145 — Sadie Grove p. by Amelia Blackcrow, Harlem, 2:45; p. Olivia Wilkinson, Billings Senior, 2:10; m. dec. by Gracy Jones, Billings Senior, 2-11; p. by McKenna McCarthy, Glacier, 4:09.
152 — Anna Stutz p. Courtney Tougas, Billings Senior, 1:58; p. by Lillian McDonald, Plains/Hot Springs, 1:29; p. Tia Kuntz, Harlem, 1:38; p. Madisyn Frazier, Glacier, :48; p. by Lindsey Faldzinski, Cascade, :44; p. J.J. Carter, Cut Bank, 1:47.
Choteau mixer, Feb. 16
132 — Jeffery Colesworthy p. Caleb Simpson, Cut Bank, 1:25.
138 — Steven Schubarth, Simms, def. Colesworthy, 5:47.
145 — Percy Bechtold p. Lucas Kinkaid, Simms, 3:13.
145 — Mariah Wahl, Cut Bank, p. Anna Stutz, :56.
145 — Wahl, p. Sadie Grove, 1:53.
145 — Kaide Kindler dec. Michael Leach, Simms, 6-0.
152 — Kinkaid p. Kindler, 3:12.
152 — Bechtold p. Kaleb Bean, Simms, :26.
152 — Stutz dec. J.J. Carter, Cut Bank, 8-6.
152 — J.J. Carter p. Grove, 3:53.
170 — Gus Lee p. Samuel Mishler, Simms, 4:36.
170 — Jared Selander p. Mishler, :46.
205 — Lane Hinderager, Simms, p. Carter Morgan, 3:21.
205 — Hinderager m. dec. Jacob Major, 10-2.
Choteau mixer, Feb. 19
138 — Colesworthy p. Bryson Bartelson, Circle, 3:40; dec. Sean Ward, Fairfield, 7-2.
145 — Kindler p. by Canyon Casterline, Circle, 5:29; t. fall Kinkaid, 20-5.
152 — Bechtold dec. by Cole Becker, Circle, 1-7.
160 — Jaron Taylor, Circle, p. Bechtold, 5:46.
170 — Lee p. by Connor Sawyer, Cascade, :53; p. by Cael Giles, Fairfield, 1:23.
182 — Selander p. Brent Ethridge, Cascade, 2:54; p. by Sawyer, 1:44.
205 — Major p. Giavante Evans, Fairfield, 1:37; p. Ethridge, 2:14.
205 — Morgan p. Kolter Bouma, Fairfield, 1:24; p. Parker Mortenson, Malta-Whitewater, :49.
Choteau mixer, Feb. 20
138 — Colesworthy m. dec. Shawn Gilkerson, Malta-Whitewater, 16-3; dec. Cameron Mikesell, Malta-Whitewater, 9-5.
152 — Colt Crawford, Arlee, p. Kindler, 3:43.
160 — Camryn Mears, Malta-Whitewater, m. dec. Bechtold, 12-4; p. Kindler, 5:10.
170 — R.J. Knoll, Arlee, p. Lee, 1:22.
182 — Colt French, Malta-Whitewater, p. Lee, 1:41.
182 — Selander p. French, 4:03; p. Mortenson, 1:15.
205 — Major p. Mortenson, 5:39.
285 — Jaden Keeling, Malta-Whitewater, def. Major, 5-3.
285 — Morgan p. Keeling, :36.