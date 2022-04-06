Thanks to the support from the Power Harvest Fest committee, students at Power Public Schools participated in the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “Rumpelstiltskin Synopsis” March 28 through April 2.
The community was treated to two performances on April 2 in the school gymnasium.
Performing in the production were Cayden Hilbig as Rumpelstiltskin; Ella Gilbert, young Clara; Annie Diekhans, older Clara; Jack Toeckes, King Whatsat; Kinlie Neuman, Queen Beatrice; and Milli Floyd, Jester.
Other cast members were:
Wizards: Claire Pfeifle, Grace Toeckes and Jessica Toeckes.
Gnomes: Hannah Anderson, Brynnlee Brandt, Ryan Brandt, Calvin Diekhans, James Gilbert, Jerome Keeney, Isaac Toeckes and Allie Vick.
Knights: Maggi Floyd and Skylee Lehnerz.
Villagers: Tucker Gagne, Lane Houck, Kira Keeney and Abigail Toeckes.
Busy Bees: Ezra Anderson, Ella Burgmaier, Lucy Burgmaier, Ben Diekhans, Kailey Jordre, Grace Keeney, Connor Maroney, Brynlee McCord and Tate Stengrimson.
Melissa Gilbert was the accompanist for the play. Hailey Stone and Nikki Stone were the tour actors/directors. They were housed for the week by Kelsy and Luke Diekhans.
In addition to the local funding, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation gave a $500 grant.