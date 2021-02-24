The Choteau High School girls basketball team will go into the modified District 1B tournament, Feb. 24-27, as the second seed, finishing the regular season with a 10-4 overall record and a 10-2 conference record, with their only conference losses to Fairfield.
Fairfield, the number one seed, will have a bye in the opening round of the tournament. Choteau will open against Rocky Boy, the number seven seed, on Wednesday at home. Because of COVID-19 concerns, the tournament games on Wednesday through Friday will be played at the higher seed’s school. Games for first-second, third-fourth, and fifth-sixth will be played in Conrad on Saturday. The top five teams will advance to the Northern divisional tournament set in Wolf Point March 4-6.
In other first-round pairings, Great Falls Central (number four) will play Cut Bank (number five) in Great Falls; and Shelby (number three) will host Conrad (number six).
Coach Carissa Jenkins said the team’s mindset is to continue to limit turnovers and execute their offense and defense. “We just have to work on perfecting those in the practice that we have,” she said. In the games, the girls are going to have to go out and execute those skills, she said.
The girls are not looking past any opponent, and they want to work hard in each game to play at their own tempo. “We’re going to take it one game at a time,” she said.
The girls would love to play Fairfield again in the championship game, but they are going to just focus on each game as it comes and do everything they can to extend their season, Jenkins said.
Choteau finished the regular season at home, defeating Conrad, 61-42, in a game that started out close, but rapidly turned into a big Choteau victory as the Lady Bulldogs held Conrad to just eight points in the second quarter and just four in the third.
Choteau played scrappy defense, focusing on shutting down Brae Eneboe, Conrad’s best scorer, whom they held to 12 points.
On offense, Choteau had four girls in double digits as Conrad’s defense was not able to contain the Lady Bulldogs. Christine Funk led the team in points with 23, followed by Ada Bieler with 15 and Emma Gunderson and Abby McCollom with 10 points each. The girls made 59% of their free throws in the game and made 15 points from beyond the three-point line.
In their second game of the season against Conrad, Jenkins’ team was ready to adjust defensively if their tough coverage of Eneboe meant that the Conrad girls started to get hot from the three-point line. “That really helped us,” Jenkins said.
In the second half, Jenkins said, she told the girl to settle in, and they started really playing their own game and found ways to get their shots to drop. “We wanted to make a statement with that game,” she said. The girls appreciated being able to end the regular season at home with a solid conference win.
Choteau will finish the season without sophomore sub Asia Bouma, a post player who sustained a fractured tibia two weeks ago in an on-court collision.
The CHS girls tournament team will include the remaining 11 players out this year: Gunderson, Funk, Bieler, McCollom, Savannah Durocher, Maili Miller, Emma Jamison, Ella Stott and Zoey Tobar along with eighth graders Kylie Kovatch and Harlee Trahan.
STATISTICS
Choteau 17-11-15-18 — 61
Conrad 14-8-4-16 — 42
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 4 1/2 10, Christine Funk 9 2/2 23, Ella Stott 0 0/1 0, Abby McCollom 3 4/5 10, Ada Bieler 6 2/4 15. Savannah Durocher 1 1/3 3. Totals: 23 10/17.
Conrad — Maggie Bender 2 2/2 7, Lydia Vermulum 1 0/0 3, Riley Larson 3 1/2 7, Brae Eneboe 4 4/4 12, Sharidan Richter 1 0/0 3, Taylor Evans 1 0/0 3, Lauren Phillipps 3 0/2 6, Tala Eneboe 0 1/2 1. Totals: 15 8/12.
Fouls: Choteau 12, Conrad 15. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson, Funk 3, Bieler, Bender, Vermulum, Richter, Evans.
Choteau JV 5-6 — 11
Conrad JV 6-12 — 18
Choteau — Maili Miller 0 0/3 0, Kylie Kovatch 2 0/0 2, Emma Jamison 3 0/0 7. Totals: 5 0/3.
Conrad — Kaitlyn Gouchenour 2 0/0 4, Taylor Evans 0 1/2 1, Sadie Stott 3 2/2 9, Zoey Pogreba 2 0/0 4. Totals: 7 3/4.
Fouls: Choteau 6, Conrad 5. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Jamison, Stott.