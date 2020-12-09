The Choteau High School FFA’s sales team placed first in senior agricultural sales at the ninth annual John Deere Ag Expo competition, held virtually and in-person Nov. 9-14.
Choteau’s team members were Willie Johnson, Carson Crary, and in the individual competition, Johnson took first place and Crary second.
In junior agronomy, Choteau’s team took first place and individuals placing were Violet Bechtold, first, and Derek Brownell second. Members of the team were Bechtold, Brownell and Sterling Stott.
In senior agronomy, the Choteau team — which was made up of Johnson alone — took second place. Johnson took first place in the individual competition.
In the senior agriculture technology mechanical system competition, Choteau’s teams took first and second place. The first-place team included Carter Morgan, Crary, Blake Gunderson and Johnson. The second-place team included Brownell and Stott.
The junior horse evaluation team of Percy Bechtold and Gus Lee placed 21st with Bechtold placing ninth individually out of 93 contestants.
The junior livestock team of Lily Heiberg, Hunter Rammell, Bechtold, Stott and Lee placed right in the middle at 31st. Caleb Rammell also participated in senior livestock judging.
Henry Bieler placed 10th in poultry judging, and in food science, the team of Lily Heiberg, Caleb Rammell and Ceanna Leys placed 21th.
Members of the Ag I class placed 19th in the junior quiz bowl, and members of the Ag II and III class placed 14th in the senior quiz bowl.
Leys and Heiberg also attended the FFA Montana Leadership Conference which was held virtually in conjunction with the John Deere Ag Expo.
The John Deere Ag Expo (JDAE) is normally hosted in partnership with the John Deere dealers across Montana to bring 1,600 students, advisers and volunteers to the Montana State University campus to take part in leadership development workshops, explore career opportunities with industry partners and compete in Career Development Events.
This fall, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Montana FFA Foundation collaborated with John Deere dealers to set up 14 locations where in-person events took place. Each of those locations hosted four Career Development Events (CDEs). Choteau’s FFA team competed in person at Shelby High School.
Multiple online competitions took place earlier that week, starting on Nov. 9 and concluding on Nov. 12.
CHS FFA adviser Milford Wearley said the FFA club’s fruit sales — usually done in time for Thanksgiving — have been moved to early 2021.Sales will take place in late January and February with oranges, grapefruit and mandarins delivered March 20-26th in time for Easter.
The National FFA Convention took place online Oct. 27-29 with Caroline Roeder from Choteau and Emily Evans from Fairfield receiving recognition.
The annual convention, in its 93rd year, is one of the longest running conventions in the U.S. and attracted nearly 217,500 people who participated online. Multiple entertaining speakers took part in the online convention. Leadership workshops were held throughout the convention and sponsors and exhibitors from across the U.S. participated in the virtual trade show.
Additionally, national winners were determined in a number of individual events. Roeder was named as one of four national finalists in the area of sheep production proficiency.
Thirty-nine Montana FFA Members earned the American FFA Degree, including Roeder and Evans. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon a member. The degree requires individuals to meet a certain financial plateau from their work-based learning project as well as be an active participant in their local chapter and community.