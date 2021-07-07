Peter Weir, 16, of Cadott, Wisconsin, won the Let Freedom Run 5K race on July 4 in Choteau, completing the 3.1-mile course in 18:00. He was also the winner in the men’s 39 and younger division.
The first female finisher was Rachel (Cole) Harter, 42, of Gig Harbor, Washington, who finished in a time of 22:31, and was also the winner in the women’s 40 and older division.
The other top-two winners were Chad Bishop, 48, of Missoula, winning the men’s 40 and older age division in a time of 18:42, and Faye Holland, 14, of Dillon, who won the women’s 39 and younger division in a time of 23:39.
The top men’s and women’s finishers each received $25. Harter donated her winnings back to the race.
This year’s Fourth of July fun run drew 71 registered runners. The 5K race drew 61 runners and walkers, while the 1-mile fun run/walk had 10 registered participants.
The youngest 5K finisher was Kanin Johnson, 5, who rode in a stroller and sometimes ran with his mom, Casey Rasmussen. The oldest 5K finisher was Robert Sims, 80, of Great Falls, who completed the course in 48:19.
The Weir family from Cadott said they were vacationing in Montana and read an article in the Choteau Acantha’s Rocky Mountain Front Visitors Guide about Choteau’s 4th of July celebration and decided to spend the holiday here. Three members of the family ran in the fun run and one or more also did the Got Grit? obstacle course here on July 3.
In the 1-mile fun run/walk Tallin McCartney, 14, of Choteau, won the male division race and was the overall winner with a time of 6:56. In the female division, Madysen Adams, 11, of Choteau, won first place with a time of 7:30, repeating as the top female runner for the third year. They each received a gift basket, donated by the Teton County Health Department’s anti-tobacco use program.
The nonprofit Grizzly Activity Inc. of Choteau organizes the 4th of July fun run races with help from community members. This year’s event took the work of 11 volunteers, including race directors Melody Martinsen and Barb Bouma plus Corlene Martin, David Hirschfeld, Sandra and Steve Dogiakos, Heather Hodgskiss, Jenny Lee, Cathy Campbell, Karrie Crabtree and Callee Peebles.
The Teton County Health Department in addition to prizes donated 100 bottles of water for the event, and the Roxy Theatre donated five gift certificates to be used as prizes.
Results
One-mile
Male
1. Tallin McCartney, 14, Choteau, 6:56; 2. Karson McDonough, 12, Missoula, 7:30; 3. Cruz Bimler, 7, Great Falls, 11:25; 4. Eli Lee, 11, Choteau, 11:34; 5. Rowen Sealey, 11, Dutton, 11:34; 6. Ron Wiseman, 55, Stanford, 13:50.
Female
1. Madysen Adams, 11, Choteau, 7:30; 2. Camille Knudson, 11, Billings, 7:57; 3. Seeley Neal, 9, Choteau, 9:57; 4. Carli Neal, 35, Choteau, 9:58.
5K results
Male 0-39
1. Peter Weir, 16, Cadott, WI, 18:00; 2. Isaac Rutt, 20, Suffield, Connecticut, 21:08; 3. Andrew Connelly, 22, Choteau, 24:16; 4. Ewan Weir, 14, Cadott, WI, 25:13; 5. Rowan Maden, 14, Bellingham, WA, 27:52; 6. Sam Weir, 10, Cadott, WI, 29:10; 7. Owen Jones, 12, Conrad, 29:20; 8. Mick Larson, 39, Wellington, CO, 31:05; 9. Kanin Johnson, 5, Conrad, 34:27; 10. Eric Vandersteen, 20, Lake Wood, WA, 52:34; 11. Jacob Bishop, 15, Missoula, time unavailable.
Male 40 and older
1. Chad Bishop, 48, Missoula, 18:42; 2. Micah Martin, 41, Choteau, 22:40; 3. Ken Nelson, 40, Choteau, 23:35; 4. Tyler Bucklin, 45, Conrad, 26:23; 5. John Schwenke, 42, Choteau, 26:33; 6. Terry Olson, 72, Lolo, 28:07; 7. Mike Mills, 56, Fairfield, 29:08; 8. Todd Daniels, 52, Bozeman, 30:52; 9. Carter Maden, 47, Bellingham, WA, 34:29; 10. Garth Benton, 60, Greenacres, WA, 34:41; 11. Larry Davidson, 69, Great Falls, 39:31; 12. Roger Kelly, 76, Choteau, 41:34; 13. Robert Sims, 80, Great Falls, 48:19; 14. Robert Kelly, 54, Billings, 52:29; 15. Mark Krause, 55, Choteau, 55:55.
Female 0-39
1. Faye Holland, 14, Dillon, 23:39; 2. Natalie Hodgskiss, 12, Choteau, 27:43; 3. Brooklyn Peebles, 10, Choteau, 28:25; 4. Callee Peebles, 34, Choteau, 28:26; 5. Samara DeBruycker, 20, Dutton, 28:27; 6. Clara Bishop, 12, Missoula, 28:38; 7. Joanna Martin, 27, Choteau, 28:58; 8. Ellie Fitzpatrick, 31, Choteau, 29:21; 9. Rae Fitzpatrick, 27, Choteau, 29:22; 10. Ainsley DeBruycker, 15, Dutton, 29:31; 11. Jennifer Nordhagen, 24, Boca Raton, FL, 32:30; 12. Sarah King, 24, Boca Raton, FL; 13. Casey Rasmussen, 32, Conrad, 34:27; 14. Sage Maden, 11, Bellingham, WA, 34:28; 15. Ginger Benton, 38, Greenacres, WA, 34:41; 16. Mac Higgins, 22, University Place, WA, 42:33.
Female 40 and older
1. Rachel Harter, 42, Gig Harbor, WA, 22:31; 2. Abby Lund, 45, Coronado, CA, 21:29; 3. Rebecca Krueger, 47, Bellingham, WA, 24:47; 4. Dominique Knudson, 47, Billings, 25:56; 5. Vanessa Bucklin, 45, Conrad, 26:23; 6. Amy Mills, 50, Fairfield, 27:07; 7. Dora Sealey, 46, Dutton, 27:07; 8. Kelly Paddock, 47, Fairfield, 28:01; 9. Tami Hirschfeld, 60, Choteau, 28:27; 10. Kay DeBruycker, 52, Dutton, 28:29; 11. Michele Fitzgerald, 52, Bozeman, 30:48; 12. Janice Swanson, 69, Great Falls, 31:24; 13. Ty Miller, 41, Spokane, WA, 38:57; 14. Laura McDermott, 49, Sacramento, CA, 39:03; 15. Patty Davidson, 68, Great Falls, 48:20; 16. Donna Sims, Great Falls, 48:20; 17. Carla Higgins, 52, University Place, WA, 52:26; 18. Rebecca Kelly, 53, Billings, 52:29; 19. Heather Schermerhorn, 54, Choteau, 55:53.