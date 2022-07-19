The Choteau Lions swim team took seventh place at the Conrad meet July 16-17 with 17 of the 21 team members competing.
“It was the biggest meet of the season with 257 competitors from 10 different teams,” Choteau swim team coach Ellie Lee said. Choteau finished with 358.5 points.
The final regular season meet will be July 23-24 in Fort Benton.
Claire Long, Theo Lytle and Lucimae Pittman were selected as the swimmers of the week. “Claire has worked hard all season to perfect her technique,” Lee said. “She watches YouTube videos outside of practice to learn more every day.”
According to the coach, Lytle competed in his first meet of the season and placed in each of his events. “He always comes to practice with a positive attitude,” Lee said.
Pittman, the coach said, has pushed herself all summer to improve her times. “Every day she takes constructive criticism and pushes herself to become a stronger swimmer.” Lee said.
The individual and relay results from Conrad were:
Addison Christensen: 50 freestyle, 9th, 44.29; 100 freestyle, 11th, 1:37.37; 50 backstroke, 6th, 52.33.
Natalie DeBruycker: 25 freestyle, 2nd, 21.64; 25 breaststroke, 1st, 30.39; 25 butterfly, 2nd, 27.33.
Hayden Hodgskiss: 25 breaststroke, 4th.
Olivia Jamison: 50 freestyle, 11th, 37.65; 100 freestyle, 9th, 1:26.27; 400 freestyle, 4th, 7:09.42.
Vera Kesler: 25 backstroke, 9th. 32.35.
Audrey Lobdell: 50 freestyle, 5th, 47.27; 50 breaststroke, 4th, 58.51; 50 backstroke, 9th, 1:01.67.
Charlie Long: 50 freestyle, 10th, 46.67; 50 breaststroke, 7th, 59.88; 100 freestyle, 9th, 1:45.40.
Claire Long: 50 freestyle, 4th, 36.96; 100 breaststroke, 2nd, 1:39.62; 100 freestyle, 7th, 1:28.09.
Boaz Lytle: 50 freestyle, 3rd, 41.31; 100 freestyle, 4th, 1:36.21.
Theo Lytle: 25 freestyle, 9th, 25.33; 50 freestyle, 7th, 1:01.82; 25 backstroke, 5th, 33.78.
Evelyn Pittman: 50 freestyle, 8th, 41.97; 50 breaststroke, 7th, 53.66; 100 freestyle, 9th, 1:29.86.
Lucimae Pittman: 50 freestyle, 7th, 37.92; 100 breaststroke, 5th, 1:49.75; 200 freestyle, 5th, 3:28.54.
Lily Raslich: 50 butterfly, 8th, 59.21.
Trent Taylor: 50 freestyle, 5th, 37.97; 50 breaststroke, 2nd, 48.84; 50 backstroke, 5th, 59.02.
DeShawn Thompson: 100 IM, 5th, 2:42.47; 100 freestyle, 12th, 1:51. 98.
Emily Thompson: 100 freestyle, 2nd, 1:19.58; 50 butterfly, 2nd, 40.03; 200 freestyle, 3rd, 2:55.62.
Abby Zickefoose: 50 freestyle, 10th, 37.48; 100 freestyle, 11th, 1:26.86.
Girls 8 and under 100 freestyle relay: Tana Tschida, Laudi Long, Kinsley DeBruycker, Vera Kesler, 4th, 2:01.56.
Girls 9-10 100 freestyle relay: Audrey Lobdell, Seeley Neal, Natalie DeBruycker, Hayden Hodgskiss, 3rd, 1:42.09.
Girls 15-19 200 freestyle relay: Oliva Jamison, Emily Thompson, Abby Zickefoose, Lucimae Pittman, 2nd, 2:29.42.
Girls 8 and under 100 medley relay: Natalie DeBruycker, Kinsley DeBruycker, Hayden Hodgskiss, Vera Kesler, 2nd, 2:12.12.
Mixed 200 medley relay: Lily Raslich, Trent Taylor, Boaz Lytle, Audrey Lobdell, 4th, 3:33.20.
Mixed 200 medley relay: Evelyn Pittman, Addison Christensen, Charlie Long, DeShawn Thompson: 5th, 3:35.66.