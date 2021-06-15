An outstanding effort by the College of Idaho 4x800-meter women’s relay team netted All-America honors at the NAIA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama, May 26-28.
The team of Payge Durocher of Choteau, Roby Young, Payton Durocher of Choteau and Abbey Shirts clocked a time of 9:16.10 to place fourth overall in the championship final — earning the Coyotes five team points. College of Idaho is a four-year liberal arts school in Caldwell, Idaho.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Sophi Clay, Sage Wood and both Durocher sisters finished seventh in their preliminary heat and 11th overall with a time of 3:56.11 — missing the finals by seven seconds.
The Coyotes women’s team placed 15th overall at the national championships, scoring 17 team points. Indiana Tech won the team championship with 84 points, William Carey took second with 65 points and Concordia in Nebraska took third with 63.5 points.
On June 12, Payton Durocher was notified that she was selected as the College of Idaho’s Women’s Athlete of the Year for accomplishments in track events.
Payton and Payge Durocher, seniors and twins, are completing their fourth season with the Coyote track and field team. Payton is a pharmacy major and Payge is a radiology major. They are 2017 graduates of Choteau High School and the daughters of Jody and Joeleen Durocher of Choteau.
Both girls will graduate this year and Payge will be ending her collegiate track career. Payton will enroll in Idaho State University at Pocatello and run for the Bengals during her “COVID” eligibility year.
During the 2021 indoor track and field season, Payton’s season bests were 26.60 seconds in the 200 and 60.02 in the 400. At Nationals, the 4x800 relay team took third place and All-American honors with a finish of 9:26.64, setting a new College of Idaho record.
In Payton’s 2021 outdoor season, her season bests were 12.92 in the 100, 26.25 in the 200, 57.16 in the 400 (NAIA Championship “B” mark) and third at the Cascade Conference Championships (the CCC); 2:19.14 in the 800 for a fourth-place finish at the CCC; 3:54.71 in the 4x400 relay race; 9:14.95 (preliminary finish at the nationals) in the 4x800; and 5.49 meters (18 feet, .5 inch) in the long jump for second place at the CCC, setting a new College of Idaho record.
At Nationals, Payton took 18th place in the 4x100 relay with a time of 48.40, 11th place in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:56.11; and fourth place in a time of 9:16.10 in the 4x800.
During the 2021 indoor track and field season, Payge’s season bests were 8.35 seconds in the 60, 26.61 seconds in the 200 and 1.44 meters (4 feet, 8.75 inches) in the high jump. At the indoor nationals, she placed 10th with a time of 12:38.15 in the distance medley relay.
In Payge’s 2021 outdoor season, she set season bests of 12.55 in the 100, finishing in eighth at the CCC; 26.07 in the 200; 58.67 in the 400, finishing in fifth place at the CCC; 47.66 in the 4x100 relay, taking second place in the CCC; 3:54.71 in the 4x400; and 1.55 meters (5 feet, one inch) in the high jump to take fifth at the CCC. At Nationals, she took 18th place in the 4x100 relay with a time of 48.40, 11th place in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:56.11; and fourth place in a time of 9:16.10 in the 4x800.
Payton’s statistics from her previous years at the College of Idaho, are:
•2020: She competed at the NAIA Indoor National Championships as part of the 4x800-meter relay team; had top times of 26.61 seconds in the 200-meters and 1:44.22 in the 600-meters, adding a mark of 4.84 meters in the long jump; named to the Cascade Conference All-Academic Team.
•2019: She qualified for the NAIA Outdoor National Championships as part of the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams and the NAIA Indoor National Championships as part of the Distance Medley Relay; placed fourth at the CCC Championships in the 400-meters (57.82) and ninth in the 200-meters (26.41); had top marks of 12.84 in the 100-meters and 5.09 meters in the long jump; named to the CCC All-Academic Team.
•2018: She scored points for in seven different events at the CCC Championships, taking third in the 4x400-meter relay, fourth in the 4x100-meter relay, sixth in the 400-meters, sixth in the 400-meter hurdles and seventh in the heptathlon; had season-best marks of 13.02 in the 100-meters, 26.11 in the 200-meters, 59.08 in the 400-meters, 1:07.20 in the 400-meter hurdles and 5.05 meters (16 feet, 7 inches) in the long jump.
Payge’s statistics from her previous years at the College of Idaho, are:
•2020: She competed in the sprints during the indoor season, clocking season-best times of 8.25 seconds in the 60-meters, 26.56 seconds in the 200-meters and 1:00.27 in the 400-meters; also cleared 1.46 meters in the high jump.
•2019: She qualified for the NAIA Outdoor Championships as part of the 4x100-meter relay team; qualified for the Cascade Conference Championships in the 100-meters, 200-meters, long jump and high jump; had top marks of 12.97 seconds in the 100-meters, 26.77 seconds in the 200-meters, 1.54 meters in the high jump and 4.90 meters in the long jump.
•2018: She placed eighth in the high jump, 12th in the heptathlon and 18th in the 100-meters at the CCC Championships, while helping the 4x100-meter relay team to a fourth-place finish; recorded season-best marks of 12.79 seconds in the 100-meters, 26.86 seconds in the 200-meters and 1.50 meters (4 feet, 11 inches) in the high jump.