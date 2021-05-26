Hot off a third-place team trophy for the Choteau High School girls team at divisional, the Bulldogs tracksters finishing in the top six places of their events will head to the final meet of the year — Class B State May 28-29 in Laurel.
The state meet will be run in conjunction with Class A and begins at 9 a.m. both days with throwing events and running events starting at 10:30 a.m.
“Our goal is always for each athlete to show up to compete and give their best effort, no matter the times/marks/obstacles that are placed in front of them,” said head coach Callee Peebles.
Sophomore Ada Bieler is sitting fourth in the state in the 800, third in the state in the 1600 and fifth in the state in the 3200. “She has run all three distance events, in addition to both relays, at the one-day district and divisional meets,” Peebles said. “At state, it will be welcomed to have these events split over the span of two days.”
Junior Sadie Grove is sitting third in the state in javelin. Junior Carter Morgan in the javelin, junior Jeffery Colesworthy in the 300, and both the girls’ long and short relays have the potential to place in the top 10 with their marks heading into the meet.
Peebles said the divisional meet was an exciting day on the track and is great motivating momentum as they hit the road to state at Laurel.
“Track and field is often thought of as an individual sport and, while that is true to a certain extent, there are track meets when the team component truly shines through and adds quite a bit of excitement,” Peebles said. “Doing well as a team at the divisional meet can often turn into a numbers game, meaning those teams with larger numbers can better fill out events, ensuring points can be earned in multiple areas,” she added.
With just seven girls competing at divisionals in Glasgow, Peebles said the Choteau Bulldog girls knew that the odds were stacked against them to earn a team trophy. “However, that didn't seem to phase them as they kept steadily earning points throughout the entire day, going back and forth between third and fourth place with the Glasgow girls,” Peebles said.
Knowing whether they would earn a trophy or come home empty-handed literally came down to the last event of the day: the 4x400m relay. “Choteau was down by just one point to Glasgow heading into the relay, so we knew that in order to earn a trophy we would have to beat Glasgow,” the coach said.
Relay members Elsah Bechtold, Ada Bieler, Emma Gunderson, and Ellie Lee not only beat Glasgow, Peebles said, but also earned a season-best goal time and second-place relay finish.
STATISTICS
Girls team scores — 1. Malta 99, 2. Conrad 83.5, 3. Choteau 65.5, 4. Glasgow 62.5, 5. Wolf Point 55, 6. Great Falls Central Catholic 45, 7. Fairfield 44, 8. Poplar 33, 9. Harlem 20.5, 10. Cut Bank 17, 11. Shelby 2.
400 — 2. Elsah Bechtold, 1:03.95.
800 — 2. Ada Bieler, 2:29.82; 9. Emma Gunderson, 2:40.48.
1600 — 1. Bieler, 5:32.03; 8. Violet Bechtold, 6:24.27.
3200 — 1. Bieler, 12:07.47; 8. Bechtold, 13:53.99.
100 hurdles — 5. Amy McKenzie, 18.99.
300 hurdles — 8. Ellie Lee, 53.80.
4x100 relay — 3. (Gunderson, Bieler, Lee, Bechtold), 53.87.
4x400 relay — 2. (Gunderson, Bieler, Lee, Bechtold), 4:24.10.
Shot put — 6. Sadie Grove, 29-07.75.
Discus — 9. Grove, 76-02.
Javelin — 1. Grove, 112-01; 8. Elsah Bechtold, 90-05.
High jump — 5. Emma Gunderson 4-06; 6. Ellie Lee 4-04.
Boys team scores — 1. Fairfield 114, 2. Wolf Point 103, 3. Cut Bank 70, 4. Glasgow 55, 5. Conrad 45, 6. Malta 41, 7. Shelby 37, 8. Great Falls Central Catholic 20, 9. Poplar 17, 10. Choteau 11, 11. Harlem 10, 12. Rocky Boy 4
3200 — 11. Landon Jamison 11:41.78
300 hurdles — 4. Jeffery Colesworthy, 45.21.
4x100 relay — 7. (Colesworthy, Landon Jamison, Jared Selander, Carter Morgan), 48.62.
4x400 relay — 6. (Colesworthy, Derek Brownell, Selander, Morgan), 3:52.93.
Javelin — 3. Morgan, 146-10.
Pole vault — 9. Colesworthy, 9-00.