The names of the athletes from District 1B selected for the All State and All Conference teams were released following the state tournament.
Those named to select teams were:
Girls
First Team All-Conference and All-State: Kenna Pitcher, senior, guard, Fairfield; Maddison Underdal, junior, forward, Shelby; and Christine Funk, junior, guard, Choteau.
First Team All-Conference: Bailey Johnson, senior, forward, Shelby; Brae Eneboe, sophomore, forward; Jada Rides At The Doore, senior, forward, Cut Bank.
Second team All-Conference: Madison Rosenbaum, junior, guard, Fairfield; Angela Gopher, sophomore, guard, Rocky Boy; Cheyenne Maddox, junior, guard, Fairfield; Jaynah Gopher, senior, forward, Rocky Boy; Grace Madill, senior, forward, Great Falls Central Catholic; and Aryana Black, senior, forward, Cut Bank.
Boys
First team All-Conference and All-State: Keeley Bake, senior, guard, Fairfield; Logan Leck, junior, guard, Shelby; Rhett Reynolds, sophomore, forward, Shelby; Devin Gobert, senior, guard, Cut Bank.
First Team All-Conference: Blake Cantrell, seniors, forward, Rocky Boy; Kolby Kovatch, senior, guard, Choteau; Kaelob Flores, sophomore, center, Fairfield; Hayden Harrell, senior, guard, Cut Bank; Joe Demontiney, sophomore, guard, Rocky Boy; Johnny Rappold, senior, forward, Choteau; Kyler Crabtree, senior, guard, Choteau; and Drew Newman, senior, center, Great Falls Central Catholic.