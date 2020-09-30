The Choteau High School football team on Sept. 25 defeated the Rocky Boy Northern Stars, 62-30, for their first win of the season, giving the team a good boost going into Homecoming week, when they will play Fort Benton on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Choteau boys are now 2-3 overall as they go into the final two weeks of the season. They have played four games since school started in late August, but were unable to play Great Falls Central Catholic High School on Sept. 18, after a COVID-19 concern on the GFCC team. CHS Athletic Director John Shepherd on Monday said this game has been rescheduled for Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Choteau.
This week’s CHS Homecoming parade is tentatively slated for Friday at 3:30 p.m. on Main Avenue.
Choteau’s boys are led by senior players including quarterback Tony Daley, and linemen Thomas James, Logan Linquist and Nick Lohf. Key players include sophomore Jacob Beattie as a wide receiver and junior Carter Morgan as a running back.
Head Coach Lucas Gunderson has also used back-up quarterback Bowen Rappold when he has needed to shift Daley to a running back position.
In the Bulldogs’ win at Rocky Boy, Morgan led the team in rushing with 137 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns. Jeff Colesworthy, a junior and a new member on the team, had 107 yards rushing on 12 carries and two touchdowns. Daley had 100 yards rushing on 13 carries and two touchdowns. Derek Brownell, a sophomore, scored his first and second high school touchdowns in the game. He had 42 yards rushing on three carries and two touchdowns. Rounding out the rushing yardage, freshman Dillon Harrell had three yards rushing on one carry.
Choteau scored all of its touchdown points on rushing plays, and Morgan had a 55-yard kickoff return.
Choteau’s losses this season have been to nonconference Sheridan and to conference Belt and Cascade.
The Bulldogs are slated to play their last game of the season on the road at Chinook on Oct. 9. Seeded playoffs are set for Oct. 16-17, followed by an open weekend and then the first round of playoffs on Oct. 31, with the state Class B/C eight-man football championship set for Nov. 21.
STATISTICS
Choteau 6-14-28-14 — 62
Rocky Boy 0-6-0-24 — 30
Choteau — Tony Daley 1-yd. run. (Run failed.)
Rocky Boy — 8-yd. pass. (Run failed)
Choteau — Carter Morgan 55-yard kickoff return. (Run failed.)
Choteau — Daley 10-yd. run. (Run good.)
Choteau — Morgan 10-yd. run. (Run failed.)
Choteau — Jeff Colesworthy 32-yd. run. (Run good.)
Choteau — Morgan 5-yd. run. (Run failed.)
Choteau — Derek Brownell 5-yd. run. (Run good.)
Rocky Boy — 6 yd. run. (Run good.)
Rocky Boy — 10-yd. pass. (Run good.)
Choteau — Colesworthy 42-yd. run. (Run good.)
Rocky Boy — 20-yd. pass. (Run good.)
Choteau — Brownell 32-yd. run. (Run failed.)