The Choteau High School boys basketball team will start the District 1B tournament on Thursday in Cut Bank as the third seed, ending the season with a 12-6 overall and 7-5 District 1B record.
Fairfield High School ended the regular season in first, Shelby in second, Rocky Boy in fourth, Cut Bank in fifth, Conrad in sixth and Great Falls Central Catholic in seventh. Fairfield has a bye in the opening round. Rocky Boy will play Cut Bank at 4 p.m., Shelby will play GFCC at 5:30 p.m. and Choteau will play Conrad at 7 p.m. The tournament will resume on Friday and conclude on Saturday. The top four finishers will advance to the Northern B divisional tournament at Malta Feb. 27-29.
The Choteau boys played a three-game schedule last week, losing to Jefferson County High School in Boulder on Feb. 10 (playing a makeup game); losing to Fairfield, 76-65, on Friday and then pummeling Rocky Boy, 96-68, to finish the regular season, third in the district.
At Boulder on Feb. 10, the Bulldog and Panthers were tied, 13-13, at the start of the second quarter, but Choteau could not contain the Panther shooters who scored 21 points to Choteau’s 8 in the second quarter, taking a 34-21 lead at halftime. The Panthers held that lead and never let Choteau back into the game. The final score was 73-47.
Choteau was home for the final two games of the regular season. On Valentine’s Day, the Bulldogs played Fairfield and lost, 76-65, in a game that was never close. Fairfield romped out to a 20-12 first-quarter lead and was up, 43-23, at halftime.
Fairfield senior Keeley Bake led the Eagles in scoring with 20 points while Conor Murray had 11. Acton Snyder led the Bulldogs with 16 points while Kyler Crabtree had 11. Choteau made 66% of its free throws.
Three-point shooting was important for both teams as they played tough defense under the basket. Choteau had nine three-point shots and Fairfield had 11.
In the final game of the regular season, Choteau hosted Rocky Boy and avenged an earlier season loss. Choteau and Rocky Boy played point for point in the first quarter and were tied, 14-all, at the start of the second quarter. Choteau went on a big point run, outscoring Rocky Boy, 24-17, in the second quarter to lead, 38-31, at halftime.
Rocky Boy was missing one or two starters and Blake Cantrell, one of their leading scorers, got into foul trouble early and spent much of his time on the bench. Choteau’s offense handled the Rocky Boy defense and outscored the Northern Stars, 58-37, in the second half for the, 96-68, win.
Kolby Kovatch led the Bulldogs in scoring with 20 points and was one of five players in double digits. Kyler Crabtree, who went out of the game late in the fourth quarter with an ankle sprain, had 16 points, Tony Daley had 15, Snyder had 13 and Johnny Rappold had 10 in the winning effort. The Bulldogs made 79% of their free throws.
STATISTICS
Choteau 13-8-16-10 — 47
Jefferson 13-21-21-18 — 73
Choteau — Acton Snyder 4 1/2 10, Gage Cummings 1 0/0 2, Kyler Crabtree 4 6/6 15, Johnny Rappold 1 0/0 2, Tony Daley 2 0/1 5, Henry Bieler 0 1/2 1, Kolby Kovatch 3 3/4 12. Totals: 15 11/15.
Jefferson — Braden Morris 2 0/0 5, Jaxson Yanzick 4 2/2 14, Avery Stiles 3 3/5 13, Joey Visser 3 1/5 8, Tyler Harrington 4 6/8 14, Josiah Williams 2 2/2 7, Trent McMaster 4 0/0 8, Derek Nygaard 2 0/0 4. Totals: 24 14/22.
Fouls: Choteau 13, Jefferson 17. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Snyder, Crabtree 3, Daley, Morris, Stiles, Visser, Williams.
Choteau 12-11-15-27 — 65
Fairfield 20-23-19-14 — 76
Choteau — Acton Snyder 5 4/6 16, Gage Cummings 3 0/0 7, Kyler Crabtree 5 0/1 11, Johnny Rappold 4 0/0 8, Brady Armstrong 0 1/2 1, Tony Daley 3 0/0 8, Oliver Jorden 1 5/6 8, Kolby Kovatch 1 0/0 3, Keegan Thomas 1 0/0 3. Totals: 23 10/15.
Fairfield — Conor Murray 3 4/5 11, Keeley Bake 8 0/0 20, Guidry Giles 3 0/0 9, Gavin Mills 3 0/0 9, Daniel Faith 3 1/2 7, Cooper Christensen 1 1/4 3, Bryden Batson 1 0/0 2, Brian Ward 1 0/0 2, Tyson Schenk 1 0/0 2, Brayden Kolwyck 0 2/2 2, Kaelob Flores 4 1/2 9. Totals: 28 9/15.
Fouls: Choteau 16, Fairfield 16. Fouled out: Kovatch. Three-point goals: Snyder 2, Cummings, Crabtree, Daley 2, Jorden, Kovatch, Thomas, Murray, Bake 4, Giles 3, Mills 3.
Choteau 14-24-29-29 — 96
Rocky Boy 14-17-16-21 — 68
Choteau — Acton Snyder 3 5/6 13, Gage Cummings 2 0/0 5, Kyler Crabtree 6 0/0 16, Johnny Rappold 4 2/3 10, Brady Armstrong 2 3/3 7, Tony Daley 5 2/2 15, Oliver Jorden 1 2/3 5, Kolby Kovatch 6 5/7 20, Keegan Thomas 2 0/0 5. Totals: 31 19/24.
Rocky Boy — Joe Demontiney 4 3/4 13, Sean Gibson 6 1/3 15, Jojo Standing Rock 1 2/2 4, Kellen Colliflower 2 1/2 5, Blake Cantrell 4 3/4 12, Isiah Limberhand 0 2/2 2, Sage Bradley 2 2/2 8, Cedric Belcourt 2 1/3 7, Cruz Sunchild 1 0/2 2. Totals: 22 15/24.
Fouls: Choteau 22, Rocky Boy 26. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Snyder 2, Cummings, Crabtree 4, Daley 3, Jorden, Kovatch 3, Thomas, Demontiney 2, Gibson 2, Cantrell, Bradley 2, Belcourt 2.