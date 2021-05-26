Four members of the Choteau High School golf team competed in the State Class B golf tournament at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Shepherd with Savannah Durocher receiving a medal.
Durocher shot a combined score of 195 with a 97 on the first day and 98 and the second. She finished in 10th place. The top 15 participants received medals.
Abby McCollom finished just outside medal placement as the 17th place golfer at the state meet. She had a 105 the first day and 100 the second for a 205.
On the boys side, Henry Bieler also finished in 17th place with an opening round score of 86 and the second day scored 88 for an overall total of 174. Teammate Jagger Hofstad’s first round score was 86 and 100 the second day for 186.
“We had nice warm weather with some wind for the state tournament,” said Choteau’s golf coach John Shepherd. He was pleased with the play of all four Choteau golfers who qualified for the tournament. “All four had a legitimate opportunity to place in the top 15 after the first round,” he added.