The 2020 volleyball season is a go for high school girls with area coaches ready to tackle the Montana High School Association guidelines to safely play the game.
“We will do whatever is necessary to keep the players safe,” said Ann Funk, Choteau’s head volleyball coach. “What is important is allowing the girls the opportunity to return to something they love and have a little bit of normalcy in their lives.”
Volleyball coaches from Fairfield and Power echoed her thoughts. The coaches all agreed the guidelines presented by the MHSA to hold fall sports clearly places safety of the players above all other considerations.
Fairfield Coach Courtney Bake said she is incredibly happy that the MHSA decided to go ahead with fall sports. “We are going to have to be extremely flexible and highly prepared as we go into this volleyball season and control the controllables which is what we always say in the game of volleyball,” she said.
“I am extremely excited that the 2020 volleyball season is moving forward along with all fall sports,” Amanda Brown, a first-year coach at Power, said. “I think it’s a great way to start the school year after how it ended last year.”
Funk thinks volleyball is one sport that generally limits the contact between the two teams. “The individual teams will be practicing in pods or smaller groups and will have contact with each other,” Funk said. “But as far as the opposite team, there isn’t any direct contact other than at the net for brief minutes at a time.”
The MHSA guideline removes the shaking of hands before the contest and limits the pre-game meeting between teams to one captain and one coach from each team. The guidelines also recommended teams limit their celebratory activities on the court to no touching.
Coach Funk said many of the directives for the coming season are ones volleyball has been following in the past.
According to the guideline, the game ball will need to be sanitized between plays. Funk used the example of how officials manage ball collection at the state tournament as a model for the regular season. “At state, an individual sits at the ends of that court keeping fresh balls coming into the team serving,” Funk said. She envisions something similar with those two individuals being responsible for keeping the game ball sanitized.
Again, Funk emphasized that to have a season for the girls, coaches will do whatever is needed to make it happen and will be able to go with the flow when things change. “This includes wearing masks on the bench to keeping the ball clean,” she said.
She noted the changes needed for practicing in smaller groups would be fairly easy for Choteau. As has been the practice in the past, Choteau will again hold two daily practices with the various teams. Bake said their numbers and gym space will allow them to safely break into smaller groups. Brown said Power would hold a couple practices to accommodate the number of players.
With practice beginning Aug. 14, the three coaches don’t have certain numbers but Choteau is looking at 20-24 players, Fairfield 36 and Power 15-20.
One change that the three coaches predict will be the most difficult to adjust to is teams not changing sides of the court in the match.
Brown agreed the majority of the guidelines would be easy to follow. “I think as a coach, the biggest challenges are momentum,” she said. “Also, when they say you can't switch sides, that will be difficult. There is always a side that you do better on and in some gyms, one side may have a disadvantage with a basketball hoop or overhead obstacle. Something like that would present a challenge.”
“If we want to get the entire season in, all guidelines and practices have to be followed as best as possible. I think we can make anything work,” Bake said. Bake also said she feels the biggest challenge is going to be what kind of audience schools will be allowed to have. “As far as the actual volleyball guidelines, we can make it work,” she said.
The coaches said they had no idea what will be acceptable for fans at the beginning of the season. Individual school administrations will determine the rules and limits on audiences, with possible guidance through the sports districts or conferences.
Funk said it stands to reason with gym size, it would be easier at Shelby, Cut Bank and Conrad to accommodate a larger fan base than say at Fairfield or Great Falls Central Catholic. “It comes down to communication being a big key as the season progresses,” Funk said. “Parents and fans will need to have the latest information before attending any match.”
“We are just in the beginning discussions what the fan base will look like. We are doing everything we can to figure out how to get our fan base there,” Bake said. Like everything else surrounding COVID-19, figuring out how to safely social distance fans and determining who is considered a “pod or family group” are new and challenging questions for school districts.
Like most school districts, Fairfield is fortunate to have NFHS cameras in place now so that if people can’t attend or don’t feel safe to attend, they can watch games remotely.
Another change to the schedule is no pre-season or mid-season tournaments this year, including the Choteau Pre-Season Tournament.
Funk didn’t know for sure how many years the Choteau Pre-Season has been held, but estimated at least 15 years. While she understands the decision not to hold tournaments given the health concerns, she will miss the season opening competition and a chance to see some of the competition for the year, work on rotations and develop a game plan.
Bake also said she was going to miss the Choteau tournament for sure. “That is always an indicator of how the season may go,” Bake said.
Choteau, Fairfield and Power are working on filling in their schedules with non-conference matches to replace the tournament action they will miss. Funk said this is also tricky, as school districts are still determining how far they want to travel to play matches.
All three coaches held open gyms when allowed during the summer. Funk said she averaged 15 girls each time they played with 18-19 at times. Before being allowed into a gym setting, Funk had set up outdoor nets. Except for a couple times, the girls continue to use the outdoor setting. “The girls were outside, getting some exercise and really happy to be playing volleyball,” she said.
Bake and Brown both said they had also gathered a few times in the summer and attendance had been fairly strong.
“We have had several open gyms this summer and from their attitudes and demeanor, I can tell that the girls are really excited,” Brown said. “They have a lot energy and determination and are ready for the season to begin.”
“We have had a great turnout of players for July open gyms,” Bake said. “I think that kids just want to have some sense of normalcy in their lives and sports does that for them. We had our last one last night and the vibe of energy is amazing.”
The Dutton/Brady team will also be taking to the court on Aug. 14. Returning head coach Lori Ostberg will lead the team.