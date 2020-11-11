The Fairfield-Augusta high school cooperative football team notched another win and advance to the state Class B semifinal contest Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. against Florence-Carlton at home.
The Eagles defeated Whitehall-Harrison, 40-13, in the quarterfinal match held on the Eagles field.
The Eagles have a strong tradition of football. In the last 20 years, the Eagles have made the postseason playoffs all but two years. They have played in 14 state semifinal games where they advanced to nine champions and won four titles.
Florence-Carlton, the number-one seed out of the West, defeated Conrad and Townsend in the first two rounds of playoffs.
In the victory over Whitehall-Harrison, junior Miguel Perez found the end zone for four of the Eagles’ touchdowns. Also scoring for the Eagles was fellow junior Daniel Faith. Senior Brayden Kolwyck made extra points in the contest.
The Eagles gained most of the yards on the ground, with 370 yards rushing. Perez lead with 137 yards on 26 carries. Quarterback Guidry Giles carried the ball for 99 yards on 16 carries. Faith rushed for 74 yards on nine carries and Makali Hvamstad carried the ball five times for 55 yards.
In the air, Giles tossed nine passes with just two catches. Faith had one for 10 yards and Gavin Mills one for 15 yards.
Mills, Hvamstad and Conor Murray had key plays batting down passes from the Trojans. Mills and Murray each had interceptions in the contest.
Whitehall/Harrison had 32 yards rushing and 197 yards passing. The quarterback threw 28 passes and completed seven. The Eagles’ defense only allowed four third downs out of 14 attempts.
STATISTICS
Fairfield-Augusta 12-14-0-14 — 40
Whitehall-Harrison 6-7-0-0 — 13
Eagles — Miguel Perez 1-yd. run. (Pass failed.)
Eagles — Daniel Faith 7-yd. run. (Run failed.)
Trojans — Flint Smith 95-yd. pass. (Kick failed.)
Eagles — Perez 1-yd. run. (Faith 2-yd. run.)
Eagles — Faith 5-yd. run. (Pass failed.)
Trojans — Smith 38-yd. run. (Kick good.)
Eagles — Perez 23-yd. run. (Brayden Kolwyck kick good.)
Eagles — Perez 15-yd. run. (Kolwyck kick good.)