Keeley Bake, a Fairfield High School graduate and member of the Montana Tech basketball program, earned an individual award from the Frontier Conference at the conclusion of the regular season.
Bake, the son of Jason and Courtney Bake, received the league’s Sixth-man of the Year award. He was one of three players from the Orediggers to receive individual awards.
Because the 2020-21 season was altered by COVID, Bake, a sophomore at college, is still a freshman on the team. He averaged nearly 20 minutes per game for Tech off the bench. He knocked down 39 three-pointers in 29 games and was third in the Frontier, shooting 43.5% from the three. He shot 48.5% from the field and 82.4% from the free throw line. He also averaged 6.4 points per game and was in the top five in the Frontier Conference with a 1.9 assist-to-turnover ratio. Bake scored in double figures in nine of Montana Tech’s 32 games.
Bake is thrilled to be part of Montana Tech’s 26 wins, the most in program history. Tech won the regular season title for the first time since 1993 and won the tournament for the first time since 1999, defeating Carroll College in the championship game, 62-61. The win over the Saints locked up an automatic bid to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Tournament.
The Orediggers will face Mid-America Christian (Oklahoma) in the NAIA opening round of the men's basketball national championship tournament in Waxachie, Texas.
The Orediggers’ game is slated to tip off at 4:30 p.m. on March 11. The games will be streamed live on the SAGU Sports Network. Links to the live broadcast, radio and live stats will be posted on GoDiggers.com.
At Waxachie, Montana Tech is the highest seed at No. 3 at that location and Mid-American Christian is No. 14. Other teams at that location are No. 6 SAGU that will play No. 11 Central Methodist (Missouri), also on March 11. The winner of each game faces off on Saturday to determine who will move on to the Final 16 site in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bake graduated from FHS in 2020. While playing for the Eagles, Bake eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at the end of his junior season and scored more than 1,200 career points. Bake averaged 20.2 points per game as a junior, shooting 48% from the floor. As a senior he averaged 20.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.9 steals per game for the Eagles.
Bake is pursuing a degree in occupational health and safety at Tech.